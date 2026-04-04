Regular readers will know I wax lyrical about leopard print a lot. You name it I've got it: coats, dresses, bags, jeans, sign me up. But I do understand that the bold print can be daunting to anyone who hasn't got a wardrobe full of wildcat prints. It's not as simple as sprinkling a few florals here and there.

Truly, I think the best way to embrace the print is by spicing up an all-black outfit with a pair of leopard print shoes, and guess who happens to agree? The always stylish Amal Clooney.

She was pictured with husband George in Milan earlier this year, wearing head-to-toe Versace. Her black mini skirt and cashmere coat were an incredibly elegant combination, but it was her knee-high boots that really added some vibrancy and personality.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

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woman&home's Fashion Channel Editor Rivkie Baum shares her approach to incorporating leopard print into your spring capsule wardrobe: "To me, leopard print is a neutral, but when it comes to how to style it, I totally understand that it can be intimidating.

"Instead of panicking about this bold print, take note from Amal and slip it subtly into a colour-drenched outfit, and use it as your accent. A leopard print accessory, such as a bag or pair of shoes against all black, will look extremely chic, but still playful, and as long as it's kept to about 10% of your outfit, it won't feel as overwhelming."