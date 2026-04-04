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Amal Clooney's leopard print styling trick might change your mind about this bold trend

Intimidated by leopard print? Start with the shoes

Caroline Parr's avatar
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George Clooney and Amal Clooney are spotted arriving at Milan&#039;s airport the day of the the Olympic Winter Games Ceremony in Milan, Italy 06/02/2026
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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Regular readers will know I wax lyrical about leopard print a lot. You name it I've got it: coats, dresses, bags, jeans, sign me up. But I do understand that the bold print can be daunting to anyone who hasn't got a wardrobe full of wildcat prints. It's not as simple as sprinkling a few florals here and there.

Truly, I think the best way to embrace the print is by spicing up an all-black outfit with a pair of leopard print shoes, and guess who happens to agree? The always stylish Amal Clooney.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are spotted arriving at Milan&#039;s airport the day of the the Olympic Winter Games Ceremony in Milan, Italy 06/02/2026

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop the look

woman&home's Fashion Channel Editor Rivkie Baum shares her approach to incorporating leopard print into your spring capsule wardrobe: "To me, leopard print is a neutral, but when it comes to how to style it, I totally understand that it can be intimidating.

"Instead of panicking about this bold print, take note from Amal and slip it subtly into a colour-drenched outfit, and use it as your accent. A leopard print accessory, such as a bag or pair of shoes against all black, will look extremely chic, but still playful, and as long as it's kept to about 10% of your outfit, it won't feel as overwhelming."

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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