Amal Clooney's leopard print styling trick might change your mind about this bold trend
Intimidated by leopard print? Start with the shoes
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Regular readers will know I wax lyrical about leopard print a lot. You name it I've got it: coats, dresses, bags, jeans, sign me up. But I do understand that the bold print can be daunting to anyone who hasn't got a wardrobe full of wildcat prints. It's not as simple as sprinkling a few florals here and there.
Truly, I think the best way to embrace the print is by spicing up an all-black outfit with a pair of leopard print shoes, and guess who happens to agree? The always stylish Amal Clooney.
She was pictured with husband George in Milan earlier this year, wearing head-to-toe Versace. Her black mini skirt and cashmere coat were an incredibly elegant combination, but it was her knee-high boots that really added some vibrancy and personality.
Shop the look
Editor's pick
These are my personal favourites. Wouldn't they look so chic with a black midi dress? The small heel is really manageable, plus Free People can count the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Alba as fans.
Yes these are a little bold, but fashion is about taking risks, right? These have got a five star rating on H&M, with one reviewer writing: "Absolutely amazing... great quality. I can't fault it in any way at all... the heel is so short and comfortable. I can walk on them all day. Have I mentioned how warm they are?"
It might feel a bit too late in the year to buy a coat, but now's a great time to find some bargains. You'll be wearing this Whistles coat for years, thanks to its timeless design. Plus, I don't know about where you are, but the weather is still cool enough for coats for me!
woman&home's Fashion Channel Editor Rivkie Baum shares her approach to incorporating leopard print into your spring capsule wardrobe: "To me, leopard print is a neutral, but when it comes to how to style it, I totally understand that it can be intimidating.
"Instead of panicking about this bold print, take note from Amal and slip it subtly into a colour-drenched outfit, and use it as your accent. A leopard print accessory, such as a bag or pair of shoes against all black, will look extremely chic, but still playful, and as long as it's kept to about 10% of your outfit, it won't feel as overwhelming."
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.