Jennifer Lawrence’s leopard print coat is the casual staple that will elevate any jeans outfit

If there’s one wardrobe staple Jennifer Lawrence loves above all else, it’s an animal print coat. Well known for her penchant for statement animal prints, there’s one hero piece above all else that she turns back to again and again to elevate even her most casual of outfits.

Her Fernando jacket from Jacquemus is a cropped, faux-fur leopard print coat, with a warm tone and super cosy feel, that still manages to look polished, too. Jennifer has been spotted wearing it on numerous occasions and has styled it in various ways, with more refined outfits of tailored trousers as well as with ultra laid-back looks dominated by athleisurewear.

Get Jennifer Lawrence's Statement Casual Style

This is certainly a comfortable outfit formula for an afternoon spent out biking, with wide-leg jeans and flat boots a great combination for casual wear. But Jennifer reminds us that casual doesn’t have to mean understated or pared-back, and her coat makes a striking finishing touch.

Her flat ankle boots were a chic yet functional choice of shoe that felt a little more elevated than the adidas Sambas that she’s often spotted wearing. Of course, they’re still a staple in spring capsule wardrobes everywhere, but a sleek, leather ankle boot can go a long way in taking a casual look to new heights and, as the weather continues to be unreliable, you can’t go wrong in having a practical boot on hand to slip into.

The brilliance of Jennifer’s outfit also comes down to how easily it can be updated to work for different occasions and events. Swap out the boots for an elegant heel, and you’ve got one of the easiest date night outfit ideas, while swapping the jeans for some tailored trousers or a sleek midi skirt can make it more appropriate for the office.

