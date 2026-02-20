Jennifer Lawrence’s leopard print coat is the casual staple that will elevate any jeans outfit

If there’s one wardrobe staple Jennifer Lawrence loves above all else, it’s an animal print coat. Well known for her penchant for statement animal prints, there’s one hero piece above all else that she turns back to again and again to elevate even her most casual of outfits.

Her Fernando jacket from Jacquemus is a cropped, faux-fur leopard print coat, with a warm tone and super cosy feel, that still manages to look polished, too. Jennifer has been spotted wearing it on numerous occasions and has styled it in various ways, with more refined outfits of tailored trousers as well as with ultra laid-back looks dominated by athleisurewear.

Spotted cycling in New York last month, this time, Jennifer paired the fluffy coat with the Isadora high-rise wide-leg jeans from La Ligne, which is her go-to brand for denim. This pair beautifully contrasted the leopard print pattern of her coat, and the light blue hue and relaxed fit delivered a casual twist to her style. Her Billie booties are unfortunately discontinued from The Row, but were the perfect finishing piece to her casual ensemble.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Get Jennifer Lawrence's Statement Casual Style

EDIKTED Lady Leopard Faux Fur Jacket £100.43 at Nordstrom The rich, neutral tones of this jacket's statement leopard print make it a great alternative to Jennifer's designer coat. A cosy notched collar, cropped hemline, and relaxed fit further play into her look and make this a piece you can dress up or down. Levi's 318™ Shaping Wide Leg Jeans £90 at Levi's While these Levi's come in a range of denim hues, it's the brand's cool blue tone that emulates Jennifer's style beautifully. The fit is so similar, too, with a long, wide leg that lengthens the legs for a flattering and elevated look. Dune London Poema Cleated Sole Chelsea Boots £149 at Dune London These sleek Chelsea boots are a quintessential wardrobe staple, with their unfussy, minimal design making them easy to slip on with any outfit. They're made from real leather, with elasticated side panels ensuring a comfortable fit. H&M Shoulder-Pad Jacket £64.99 at H&M This leopard print jacket is made from a soft, fluffy fabric that gives it a luxe, fur-like look. Its design is elevated by the addition of shoulder pads, which highlight the collar and give it a softly structured look that can be styled as casual wear or occasion wear. Mango Danila High-Waisted Wide Leg Jeans £35.99 at Mango Made from 100% cotton, these breathable jeans are a great high street alternative to Jennifer's pair. With a similar light blue wash and wide leg that plays into denim trends for 2026 perfectly, they're a pair you're sure to get tons of wear out of. M&S Chelsea Flatform Ankle Boots £36 at M&S A modern flatform heel gives these Chelsea boots a low-profile look that emulates Jennifer's sleek style. As an added plus, they also feature Insolia Flex technology which improves foot movement and comfort, as well as Antibacterial Freshfeet foam padding that helps to reduce odours.

This is certainly a comfortable outfit formula for an afternoon spent out biking, with wide-leg jeans and flat boots a great combination for casual wear. But Jennifer reminds us that casual doesn’t have to mean understated or pared-back, and her coat makes a striking finishing touch.

Her flat ankle boots were a chic yet functional choice of shoe that felt a little more elevated than the adidas Sambas that she’s often spotted wearing. Of course, they’re still a staple in spring capsule wardrobes everywhere, but a sleek, leather ankle boot can go a long way in taking a casual look to new heights and, as the weather continues to be unreliable, you can’t go wrong in having a practical boot on hand to slip into.

The brilliance of Jennifer’s outfit also comes down to how easily it can be updated to work for different occasions and events. Swap out the boots for an elegant heel, and you’ve got one of the easiest date night outfit ideas, while swapping the jeans for some tailored trousers or a sleek midi skirt can make it more appropriate for the office.