Jennifer Lawrence’s leopard print coat is the casual staple that will elevate any jeans outfit
Her off-duty outfit formula of jeans and black boots gets a statement-making makeover with the addition of this trending jacket
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
woman&home Daily
Get all the latest beauty, fashion, home, health and wellbeing advice and trends, plus all the latest celebrity news and more.
Monthly
woman&home Royal Report
Get all the latest news from the Palace, including in-depth analysis, the best in royal fashion, and upcoming events from our royal experts.
Monthly
woman&home Book Club
Foster your love of reading with our all-new online book club, filled with editor picks, author insights and much more.
Monthly
woman&home Cosmic Report
Astrologer Kirsty Gallagher explores key astrological transits and themes, meditations, practices and crystals to help navigate the weeks ahead.
If there’s one wardrobe staple Jennifer Lawrence loves above all else, it’s an animal print coat. Well known for her penchant for statement animal prints, there’s one hero piece above all else that she turns back to again and again to elevate even her most casual of outfits.
Her Fernando jacket from Jacquemus is a cropped, faux-fur leopard print coat, with a warm tone and super cosy feel, that still manages to look polished, too. Jennifer has been spotted wearing it on numerous occasions and has styled it in various ways, with more refined outfits of tailored trousers as well as with ultra laid-back looks dominated by athleisurewear.
Spotted cycling in New York last month, this time, Jennifer paired the fluffy coat with the Isadora high-rise wide-leg jeans from La Ligne, which is her go-to brand for denim. This pair beautifully contrasted the leopard print pattern of her coat, and the light blue hue and relaxed fit delivered a casual twist to her style. Her Billie booties are unfortunately discontinued from The Row, but were the perfect finishing piece to her casual ensemble.
Get Jennifer Lawrence's Statement Casual Style
Made from 100% cotton, these breathable jeans are a great high street alternative to Jennifer's pair. With a similar light blue wash and wide leg that plays into denim trends for 2026 perfectly, they're a pair you're sure to get tons of wear out of.
A modern flatform heel gives these Chelsea boots a low-profile look that emulates Jennifer's sleek style. As an added plus, they also feature Insolia Flex technology which improves foot movement and comfort, as well as Antibacterial Freshfeet foam padding that helps to reduce odours.
This is certainly a comfortable outfit formula for an afternoon spent out biking, with wide-leg jeans and flat boots a great combination for casual wear. But Jennifer reminds us that casual doesn’t have to mean understated or pared-back, and her coat makes a striking finishing touch.
Her flat ankle boots were a chic yet functional choice of shoe that felt a little more elevated than the adidas Sambas that she’s often spotted wearing. Of course, they’re still a staple in spring capsule wardrobes everywhere, but a sleek, leather ankle boot can go a long way in taking a casual look to new heights and, as the weather continues to be unreliable, you can’t go wrong in having a practical boot on hand to slip into.
The brilliance of Jennifer’s outfit also comes down to how easily it can be updated to work for different occasions and events. Swap out the boots for an elegant heel, and you’ve got one of the easiest date night outfit ideas, while swapping the jeans for some tailored trousers or a sleek midi skirt can make it more appropriate for the office.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.