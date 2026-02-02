Jennifer Lawrence puts a 2026 spin on an iconic Noughties combination - UGG boots and leggings

If you wore them the first time around, UGGs might not be top of your style agenda for this year. But Jennifer Lawrence just proved that these iconic boots have come a long way!

She was pictured out and about in New York last month wearing an undeniably chic outfit. She paired some simple black leggings by Alo Yoga with a buttercream yellow cashmere coat by The Row, and some classic tan coloured suede UGG boots, adding a burgundy croc bag (also by The Row) for good measure.

Not only was the burgundy and butter yellow an unexpected combination, but so was the UGG boots and smart coat duo, too. It's tempting to wear UGGs with a puffer coat or something similarly practical, but Jennifer is proving that they absolutely can be smartened up.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop the look

Whilst shorter UGGs and Tasman slippers have dominated the shoe trends for a while now, Jennifer is ushering in the return of the tall UGGs.

Since wearing them for most of my university years, I've since worried that, as cosy as they are, tall UGG boots might feel a little bit... scruffy? But this outfit on Jennifer is convincing me otherwise. There's still plenty of cold weather to go before the new season arrives, so go on and treat your feet. There was a reason you loved them so much back in the day, I promise!