Jennifer Lawrence puts a 2026 spin on an iconic Noughties combination - UGG boots and leggings

Her buttercream coat and burgundy bag elevated the divisive boots

Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in News
A chic Jennifer Lawrence steps out in NYC looking cozy wearing a maxi yellow coat over her ensemble and Ugg boots. 07/01/2026
(Image credit: Backgrid)
If you wore them the first time around, UGGs might not be top of your style agenda for this year. But Jennifer Lawrence just proved that these iconic boots have come a long way!

She was pictured out and about in New York last month wearing an undeniably chic outfit. She paired some simple black leggings by Alo Yoga with a buttercream yellow cashmere coat by The Row, and some classic tan coloured suede UGG boots, adding a burgundy croc bag (also by The Row) for good measure.

A chic Jennifer Lawrence steps out in NYC looking cozy wearing a maxi yellow coat over her ensemble and Ugg boots. 07/01/26

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Whilst shorter UGGs and Tasman slippers have dominated the shoe trends for a while now, Jennifer is ushering in the return of the tall UGGs.

Since wearing them for most of my university years, I've since worried that, as cosy as they are, tall UGG boots might feel a little bit... scruffy? But this outfit on Jennifer is convincing me otherwise. There's still plenty of cold weather to go before the new season arrives, so go on and treat your feet. There was a reason you loved them so much back in the day, I promise!

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

