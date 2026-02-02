Jennifer Lawrence puts a 2026 spin on an iconic Noughties combination - UGG boots and leggings
Her buttercream coat and burgundy bag elevated the divisive boots
If you wore them the first time around, UGGs might not be top of your style agenda for this year. But Jennifer Lawrence just proved that these iconic boots have come a long way!
She was pictured out and about in New York last month wearing an undeniably chic outfit. She paired some simple black leggings by Alo Yoga with a buttercream yellow cashmere coat by The Row, and some classic tan coloured suede UGG boots, adding a burgundy croc bag (also by The Row) for good measure.
Not only was the burgundy and butter yellow an unexpected combination, but so was the UGG boots and smart coat duo, too. It's tempting to wear UGGs with a puffer coat or something similarly practical, but Jennifer is proving that they absolutely can be smartened up.
Shop the look
Exact match
These are the very same boots that Jen is wearing, and if you're looking to invest in just one pair of UGGs, this is the place to start. The sheepskin lining is the ultimate in comfort and cosiness.
Exact match
Jen is a big fan of Alo leggings, and you'll find out what all the hype is about if you try this Airlift style. They're available in loads of different colours, in sizes XXS to XL. The high rise waistband is super flattering, too.
I love the collarless cut and split sides on Jennifer's coat, but sadly it is sold out. This Topshop option has got the colour spot on, and would pair perfectly with your favourite barrel leg jeans.
Looking for UGG boot alternatives? This Regatta design gets our vote. For a fraction of the price, they're super practical since they are waterproof. One customer review reads: "Super warm and comfortable. Just what I needed for dog walking etc. So good that I bought two pairs."
As we head towards spring, this pale yellow hue is perfect for ticking the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026 off your list. The wool-blend fabric makes it look much more expensive than it is.
Whilst shorter UGGs and Tasman slippers have dominated the shoe trends for a while now, Jennifer is ushering in the return of the tall UGGs.
Since wearing them for most of my university years, I've since worried that, as cosy as they are, tall UGG boots might feel a little bit... scruffy? But this outfit on Jennifer is convincing me otherwise. There's still plenty of cold weather to go before the new season arrives, so go on and treat your feet. There was a reason you loved them so much back in the day, I promise!
