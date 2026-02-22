Sienna Miller's black UGG boots and skinny jeans combination is a look that stands the test of time

UGG boots are everywhere at the moment, and if you've ever wondered how to wear them, you don't need to look much further than the archive of iconic celebrity looks from the Noughties, including Sienna Miller's 2007 outing.

Although the classic chestnut shade is consistently favoured, Sienna made a convincing case for embracing the sleek black variation. The actress paired her black classic UGG boots with a black fur-lined jacket, skinny jeans, and another vintage classic, the Balenciaga City Bag.

If you're wondering how to style UGGs in 2026, we'd recommend that you take inspiration from this styling combination. With UGG boots firmly back on the agenda and skinny jeans resurfacing, this outfit has never felt more relevant.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Black UGG boots are a wardrobe investment that never ages. Unlike the classic chestnut shade that can feel seasonal, black pairs with nearly any outfit, from sleek all-black outfits to vibrant shades or patterns. Plus, the colour also resists visible dirt and scuffs better than lighter shades, too.

Shop black UGG boots

exact match UGG Classic Ll Short Sheepskin Boots £185 at UGG These classic short UGGs are made from cosy sheepskin to keep your feet warm and toasty, and the short design will pair seamlessly with skinny trousers or leggings. Look out for this style in the UGG sale. UGG Women's Mini Bailey Bow II Boot £185 at UGG Embrace the UGG trend with these sweet bow-back boots. Offering the same appeal as the classic styles with the added bows, these are a trendy addition to your wardrobe. UGG Classic Micro Sheepskin-Lined Suede Ankle Boots £130 at Selfridges A shorter version of the classic style, these micro boots are ideal if you prefer low-cut designs. Show off colourful socks for a playful finishing touch.

Shop UGG alternatives

Shop Sienna's Winter Look

Whistles Black Faux Fur Lined Agnes Biker £229 (was £329) at Whistles This shearling-lined leather jacket is a cosy addition to any wardrobe. And with a cropped, flattering shape this jacket would look excellent with almost anything, from trousers to dresses. Topshop Joni High Rise Skinny Jean £19.99 at Topshop If you're excited for the return of Topshop, you'll be pleased to know that their iconic Joni jeans are firmly back on the market. Some of the best skinny jeans to date, this high-rise pair will work from season to season. Free People We the Free Baby Emerson Tote Bag £168 at Free People If you love the Balenciaga City bag but you're shopping on a high-street budget, this designer lookalike offers a striking resemblance for a fraction of the price.

Black UGGs first started trending in the early noughties thanks to their cosy appeal and statement-making silhouette, with celebrities like Kate Moss and Jennifer Aniston also endorsing them. However, they have a lasting appeal that transcends eras, making them a worthy investment piece.