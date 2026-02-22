Sienna Miller's black UGG boots and skinny jeans combination is a look that stands the test of time
From 2007 to today, black UGG boots have serious staying power
UGG boots are everywhere at the moment, and if you've ever wondered how to wear them, you don't need to look much further than the archive of iconic celebrity looks from the Noughties, including Sienna Miller's 2007 outing.
Although the classic chestnut shade is consistently favoured, Sienna made a convincing case for embracing the sleek black variation. The actress paired her black classic UGG boots with a black fur-lined jacket, skinny jeans, and another vintage classic, the Balenciaga City Bag.
If you're wondering how to style UGGs in 2026, we'd recommend that you take inspiration from this styling combination. With UGG boots firmly back on the agenda and skinny jeans resurfacing, this outfit has never felt more relevant.
Black UGG boots are a wardrobe investment that never ages. Unlike the classic chestnut shade that can feel seasonal, black pairs with nearly any outfit, from sleek all-black outfits to vibrant shades or patterns. Plus, the colour also resists visible dirt and scuffs better than lighter shades, too.
Shop black UGG boots
exact match
These classic short UGGs are made from cosy sheepskin to keep your feet warm and toasty, and the short design will pair seamlessly with skinny trousers or leggings. Look out for this style in the UGG sale.
Shop UGG alternatives
If you're looking for UGG boot alternatives, these Regatta boots are some of the very best. Our Digital Editor, Kerrie Hughes, owns a similar pair and highly recommends them.
Shop Sienna's Winter Look
If you're excited for the return of Topshop, you'll be pleased to know that their iconic Joni jeans are firmly back on the market. Some of the best skinny jeans to date, this high-rise pair will work from season to season.
If you love the Balenciaga City bag but you're shopping on a high-street budget, this designer lookalike offers a striking resemblance for a fraction of the price.
Black UGGs first started trending in the early noughties thanks to their cosy appeal and statement-making silhouette, with celebrities like Kate Moss and Jennifer Aniston also endorsing them. However, they have a lasting appeal that transcends eras, making them a worthy investment piece.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
