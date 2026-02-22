Jump to category:
Sienna Miller's black UGG boots and skinny jeans combination is a look that stands the test of time

From 2007 to today, black UGG boots have serious staying power

Molly Smith's avatar
By
published
in News
Sienna Miller wearing an Aligne coat
(Image credit: ALIGNE)
UGG boots are everywhere at the moment, and if you've ever wondered how to wear them, you don't need to look much further than the archive of iconic celebrity looks from the Noughties, including Sienna Miller's 2007 outing.

Although the classic chestnut shade is consistently favoured, Sienna made a convincing case for embracing the sleek black variation. The actress paired her black classic UGG boots with a black fur-lined jacket, skinny jeans, and another vintage classic, the Balenciaga City Bag.

Image of Sienna Miller

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Black UGG boots are a wardrobe investment that never ages. Unlike the classic chestnut shade that can feel seasonal, black pairs with nearly any outfit, from sleek all-black outfits to vibrant shades or patterns. Plus, the colour also resists visible dirt and scuffs better than lighter shades, too.

Shop black UGG boots

Shop UGG alternatives

Shop Sienna's Winter Look

Black UGGs first started trending in the early noughties thanks to their cosy appeal and statement-making silhouette, with celebrities like Kate Moss and Jennifer Aniston also endorsing them. However, they have a lasting appeal that transcends eras, making them a worthy investment piece.

Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

