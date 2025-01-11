My friend recommended these waterproof UGG lookalikes – I just got them for £35 in the sale

Finding shoes that hold up against the elements, keep your feet comfortable and warm, provide sufficient grip and look good have been harder to come by than I expected this season.

I love my UGGs, I pretty much live in them and these other brilliant UGG boot alternatives at the moment. But despite them both being covered in this excellent suede protector, I don't like wearing them in wet weather. They are my fair-weather shoes, which have little in the way of grip, so even the slightest hint of ice or snow and they are firmly left at home.

But I can't beat my UGGs for comfort, warmth and style, so when my friend recommended these amazing waterproof UGG lookalikes from Regatta – for just £35 in the sale – I had to try them.

Regatta Risley Mule Waterproof Shoes £35.95 at Amazon These Regatta shoes are fab. Wear them as slippers round the house, out and about, without ever worrying about the weather. They are selling really fast, but sizes are still available directly at Regatta and Amazon right now.

The Regatta Risley waterproof mule has a strikingly similar design to UGG Tasman slippers. Available in tan and black, they have different coloured stitching around the top, and a TECFOAM open foam insock, which is unbelievably soft and cushioning, making them really comfortable to wear all day.

These versatile shoes have become my go-to day-to-day. I use them as slippers around the house and love that I don't have to change shoes if I want to head out, even if it's raining. While I haven't been caught in a total downpour in them yet, I did venture out in a few inches of snow and ice recently to test how dry they kept my feet and the grip.

I was wary, but the deep groves in the soles offered enough grip to make me feel confident to wear them in the icy cold weather. And so far so good.

(Image credit: Future)

You won't be surprised to know these Regatta shoes aren't made of suede, the outer material is Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA), hence why they are that much cheaper. But it has a feel and texture very similar to suede, which makes these shoes look very similar, feel very comfortable and make them very easy to keep looking like new.

The original RRP was £50 on these, which would have been a great price, but right now you can buy them for £35, both directly from Regatta and Amazon. But hurry, my friend and I clearly aren't the only fans and they're selling very fast.

