My friend recommended these waterproof UGG lookalikes – I just got them for £35 in the sale
Regatta's mules are the UGG alternatives you can wear whatever the weather
Finding shoes that hold up against the elements, keep your feet comfortable and warm, provide sufficient grip and look good have been harder to come by than I expected this season.
I love my UGGs, I pretty much live in them and these other brilliant UGG boot alternatives at the moment. But despite them both being covered in this excellent suede protector, I don't like wearing them in wet weather. They are my fair-weather shoes, which have little in the way of grip, so even the slightest hint of ice or snow and they are firmly left at home.
But I can't beat my UGGs for comfort, warmth and style, so when my friend recommended these amazing waterproof UGG lookalikes from Regatta – for just £35 in the sale – I had to try them.
These Regatta shoes are fab. Wear them as slippers round the house, out and about, without ever worrying about the weather. They are selling really fast, but sizes are still available directly at Regatta and Amazon right now.
The Regatta Risley waterproof mule has a strikingly similar design to UGG Tasman slippers. Available in tan and black, they have different coloured stitching around the top, and a TECFOAM open foam insock, which is unbelievably soft and cushioning, making them really comfortable to wear all day.
These versatile shoes have become my go-to day-to-day. I use them as slippers around the house and love that I don't have to change shoes if I want to head out, even if it's raining. While I haven't been caught in a total downpour in them yet, I did venture out in a few inches of snow and ice recently to test how dry they kept my feet and the grip.
I was wary, but the deep groves in the soles offered enough grip to make me feel confident to wear them in the icy cold weather. And so far so good.
You won't be surprised to know these Regatta shoes aren't made of suede, the outer material is Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA), hence why they are that much cheaper. But it has a feel and texture very similar to suede, which makes these shoes look very similar, feel very comfortable and make them very easy to keep looking like new.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The original RRP was £50 on these, which would have been a great price, but right now you can buy them for £35, both directly from Regatta and Amazon. But hurry, my friend and I clearly aren't the only fans and they're selling very fast.
Shop Winter Shoes
You don't need to look far right now to see someone wearing UGG's Classic Ultra Mini boots. The UGG boot of the season, these suede and sheepskin shoes are the perfect mix of comfort and style. They're an investment, but I can attest, still wearing a pair I bought two decades ago, they're worth every penny.
First released a few years ago, UGGs Tasman sold out everywhere, and their popularity hasn't waned. It's a struggle to find them in stock right now, but UGGs has a few sizes left in black and chestnut at the time of writing. I was lucky enough to get a pair first time around, and I genuinely live in them day-to-day.
If you're looking for a winter boot that will keep you warm, dry, can wear all day and will stand up against even the worst weather, look no further than these Sorel Torino boots. I bought these late last year in the sale, and I get so many compliments on them. They're so comfy, stand up against any weather conditions and look great with jeans and leggings.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). As a woman&home reader and senior digital editor with over a decade's experience, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
-
-
Jennifer Aniston offers timeless outfit inspiration in skinny jeans and knee high boots - her oversized scarf is a winter staple
A sleek black coat and knee highs are must-haves for the cold season
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Looking for the perfect going out outfit? Helen Skelton’s sparkling jeans, pink shirt and heels blend is the ultimate elevated casual look
A bright pop of pink is just what your wardrobe needs to break through the dreary winter weather
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Jennifer Aniston offers timeless outfit inspiration in skinny jeans and knee high boots - her oversized scarf is a winter staple
A sleek black coat and knee highs are must-haves for the cold season
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Looking for the perfect going out outfit? Helen Skelton’s sparkling jeans, pink shirt and heels blend is the ultimate elevated casual look
A bright pop of pink is just what your wardrobe needs to break through the dreary winter weather
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Claudia Winkleman 'went full yeti' in shaggy coat and matching furry boots that made for one of her best Traitors looks yet
A statement shaggy coat and the fluffiest boots we've ever seen? Claudia nailed it
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Claudia Winkleman's cutesy bow cardigan and chunky boots is my favourite Traitors outfit so far
Her cardigan is a work of art by one of Kate Middleton's favourite brands
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Keira Knightley has been relying on this chic shearling jacket to keep her cosy for a decade
The Acne Studios Velocite aviator jacket is the ultimate investment piece for winter
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Leopard print can be as subtle as you want - and Charlotte Hawkins’ jumper with a hint of pattern proves it
Charlotte Hawkins loves a spot of leopard print and her black star jumper was such a subtle way to wear this on-trend pattern
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Barbour Mallow Chelsea wellington boots review: “finally, wellies I actually want to wear!”
Rain, mud and style sorted - meet your new go-to waterproof boots
By Jayne Cherrington-Cook Published
-
Claudia Winkleman's Hunter wellies and houndstooth coat are the winter wardrobe staples you'll want to live in
O come, all ye faithful Claudia fans
By Caroline Parr Published