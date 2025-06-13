Yes, UGG boots can work for summer - Demi Moore’s latest outfit proves you shouldn't pack them away just yet

Hot and sunny weather may usually call for your favourite sandals and lighter ballet pumps, but there's no need to say goodbye to your beloved UGGs during the summer. Don’t believe me? Just check out Demi’s recent Instagram snap.

The 62-year-old actress shared a photo of herself wearing a black sporty bomber jacket with matching black jeans, finishing her laid-back ensemble with a pair of what look like Classic Mini UGG boots. The outfit was a low-key yet chic combination, and her snuggly soft footwear was the perfect footnote. The sheepskin shoe style always looks great, and will make a handy pair to have in your summer capsule wardrobe for those inevitable chillier days when the weather lets you down.

The key to making UGGs work for the coming months is to opt for the shorter ankle-high pairs like Demi’s as they won’t feel overly hot on your feet and will sit neatly with your cropped denim or floaty sundresses. Whether you're a long-time fan of the fuzzy-lined boot or looking to invest in a new pair, the star’s look is great inspiration for how to wear them right now.

Shop the Look

UGG Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot in Chestnut £120.50 at Nordstrom This pair sit at the ankles which makes them a little less bulky than the taller option, and will feel lighter for summer. The snuggly lining will feel like such a treat on an unexpected chilly day. Levi's Relaxed Bomber Jacket £49.45 at Nordstrom Bomber jackets are an easy cover-up for daytime and can add a modern twist to even the simplest of looks. A black design will work equally as well over a striped T-shirt and jeans as it will layered over a leopard print dress. H&M Barrel High Jeans £37 at H&M (US) Barrel leg jeans are a key denim trend that works nicely for most body shapes. A black pair like these will buddy up with pretty much any print or colour and will fast become your go-to for a casual outfit.

Shop More Boots

Aus Wooli Australia Short Sheepskin Ankle Boot £40.49 at Debenhams UK If you love the look but you're on a tight budget, try this UGG boot alternative. They will work just as well but for less of a big spend and are available in six different colours including grey and pink. EMU Stinger Micro Water Resistant Sheepskin Boot £126 at QVC UK Emu boots are equally as popular as UGGs and offer a lot of similar style and comfort points. This black pair will work with cropped printed trousers or a floaty satin skirt with ease. UGG Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot in Sand £120.50 at Nordstrom This paler version of Demi's ankle-high boots feel very fresh and will look special on a sunny day, and they come with protection from staining and moisture so you won't need to worry about how to clean UGGs.

If you’re unsure about what brand of sheepskin shoe to invest in, our guide to UGG vs Emu boots might help with your decision. As a brand, UGG tends to reign supreme with the fashion set, but there are plenty of options available to suit any budget and personal style.

The key to keeping your sheepskin boots looking chic is to team them with smarter clothing or with separates that have plenty of structure and definition. Wide-leg trousers or a loose maxi dress may look a little cumbersome and unflattering when sitting over fluffy boots, so take note from Demi and opt for skinny denim or tailored bottoms.