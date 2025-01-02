UGG vs EMU - how to choose the best boots for you

Sheepskin boots continue to be one of the most popular and stylish footwear options for the colder months, but if you’re unsure whether to invest in a pair of UGGs or a pair of EMU boots, we have everything you need to know.

When it comes to dressing during the autumn and winter months, comfort and warmth is key. From your best winter coats and knitwear to your scarf and jeans, it's all about staying cosy – and that shouldn’t stop at footwear. UGG and EMU boots are always massively popular at this time of year and that’s because they are seriously snuggly while adding a stylish footnote to your ensemble. Both brands offer a wide range range of styles and shapes but it can be hard to know what is best for you and your own winter capsule wardrobe.

Don’t panic! We have rounded up the key info, best buys and top tips for finding your perfect fit, as well as hero UGG styling tips, to see you through this winter and for years to come.

UGG VS EMU: UGG

UGG was founded by Australian accountant, Brian Smith in 1978. Smith had a strong love for surfing and meditation, and decided to give up his corporate job and move to California to start a new adventure. When he was at beach in the US, he noticed that none of his fellow surfers wore traditional sheepskin boots post-swim like they did back home in Australia, and he decided to create a range of comfy footwear that would keep beach-lovers cosy on even the chilliest of mornings. He originally sold the boots from the back of his van, but they quickly became a smash hit with surfers and fashion-fans alike, and it wasn’t long before he was selling in stores. In the decades since, UGG has become an international hit, and the boots really took off during the early 2000s with an endless amount of celebs including Paris Hilton and Jessica Alba wearing them with pride. These days, the range covers a vast number of boots, slippers, sandals, and clothing for women, men and children, and they are still a hit with A-listers - Kate Middleton, Jennifer Lopez and Gillian Anderson have all been spotted rocking UGGs.

UGG Classic Short II Boots in Chestnut View at UGG RRP: £185 | The most classic of all the UGG boots has had a bit of an update recently, and now the sheepskin footwear has an invisible coating to add some water resistance and a firm yet lightweight sole for added support. UGG Mini Bailey Bow Boot In Dusty Orchid View at Amazon RRP £184.99 | If you like a bold colour pop then this cheery pink pair are for you. This design also comes with a playful bow at the back that adds a feminine feel to the otherwise heavier shape, making them a chic choice for sunny springtime. UGG Classic Ultra Mini New Heights Boots in Brown View at Anthropologie RRP £120 (was £200) | UGG don't just offer the standard flat beige boot - these days you'll find fashion-forward designs like this flatform pair. They still feel just as cosy to wear as they are lined with fluffy wool but the heel gives them a smarter spin that will sit well with a dress or cropped jeans. UGG Bailey Bow II Boot In Chestnut View at Amazon RRP: £184 | This preppy, bow-adorned pair will sit just above the ankles which makes them easy to wear with leggings and an oversized sweatshirt for a off-duty day, or for adding a casual spin to skinny jeans and a shirt. UGG Classic Mini Crescent Boot in Black View at UGG RRP: £160 | For a more subtle take on UGG boots, try this jet-black pair that sit just below the ankles and have a firm sole made from a clever sugar cane material. The simple and smaller shape will sit well with tights or under wide leg trousers. UGG Classic Tall II Boot in Chestnut View at UGG RRP: £230 | This hero pair will sit mid-calf for plenty of warmth, and are a little more fitted at the top to avoid them looking too baggy or loose on legs. The sheepskin fabric has been treated to be stain and splash resistant too.

UGG VS EMU: EMU

Another footwear brand born in Australia, EMU launched back in 1994 and was created by a traditional tannery business that had been making real sheepskin boots for decades. EMU took all the traditional expertise and natural fabrics that the company had always used, but gave them a fashion-forward twist that appealed to both men and women all around the world. They pride themselves on using sustainable materials right across the collections, which includes australian sheepskin, natural leathers and merino wool, and they have a large 'Platinum' range which is all still handcrafted in Australia before being distributed around the globe. The brand quickly gained loyal fans (including Kim Kardashian and Katie Holmes) and the range now covers boots, slippers, and a wide range of cosy accessories for the whole family.

EMU Micro Stinger in Chestnut View at EMU Australia RRP: £125 | The ankle high cut on this pair of natural sheepskin boots will flatter legs and will work brilliantly with a swishy skirt or a pair of barrel leg jeans. They are water resistant and available in five other colours. EMU Mini Denman Boots in Chestnut View at EMU Australia RRP: £79.50 (was £159) | The slanted topline and fluffy trim on this pair gives them a modern feel without being too fussy. They will sit at the ankles and feel extra cosy thanks to the shearling lining, while the rubber soles keep them supportive. EMU Stinger Micro Flatform in Charcoal View at EMU Australia RRP: £139 | The 5cm high flatform on these boots adds height while being practical enough to wear all day. The dark grey tone will sit well with bright colours or even your favourite white jeans. EMU Platinum Hi Lace Boot in Chestnut View at EMU Australia RRP: £219 | Channel some serious boho vibes into your ensemble with these calf high, lace-up boots. The laces mean you can tighten or loosen them as much as you'd like or switch up how they look. Wear with florals and a chunky knit. EMU Sharky Micro Town Boot In Black View at EMU Australia RRP £129 | This boot is named after the zig-zag sole that resembles some shark teeth, and they act as extra grip for when you're out and about. The glossy black sheepskin finish adds a glam feel that means you can wear them day or night with ease. Emu Platinum Stinger Slim Lo in Chestnut View at EMU Australia RRP: £179 | These classic sheepskin boots come with a slightly slimmer fit which is perfect for anybody that prefers a neat and structured finish. They are just as comfy as the rest of the collection though and the mid calf height will keep you snug on even the coldest of days.

UGG VS EMU: What's the Difference?

At first glance the shoes from both brands look very similar but there are some differences to consider:

TECHNICAL SPECS

Despite the size of each brand, sustainability and responsibly sourced materials are still very key for both companies, and both UGG and EMU continue to use natural-based fabrics on their boots. Both brands manufacture their boots in a range of countries, but EMU still hand-crafts their 'Platinum' range in Australia.

EMU boots have been developed to be water resistant or fully waterproof and are pre-treated to stay splash proof whenever you wear them, whereas UGGs can often struggle a little in a heavy rain shower. To solve this, you can now buy water-proofing products to protect UGGs including rubber guards which will help to keep them shower-proof.

EMU boots contain memory foam cushioning inside and often come with removable arch support to keep the foot comfortably in place while you wear them. Traditionally, UGG boots don't have the same level of support on the inside which can be an issue if you're wearing them for a long time, but it does make them extra soft and will be a welcome relief for anybody with wider feet or women that might need a break from heels.

FIT

Both brands offer boots to sit at different heights on the leg – they range from below the ankle to just below the knees. EMU boots often have a little more structure to them and a sturdier sole, whereas UGG have a squashier and softer feel to them. The UGG website has a handy tool on each page to let you know what previous shoppers had thought of the fit, and will easily show you if they come up narrow or wide for most.

UGG's sizing for women's shoes goes from 3-10, and EMU offer their boots in sizes 3-9. It's worth remembering that the sheepskin styles from both brands will stretch out a little over time, compared to firmer leather shoes, so you'll want to find a size that fits snuggly when you first try them on to allow for this.

PRODUCT RANGE

The ranges from both UGG and EMU both contains a wide range of styles, colours and shapes that have inspired countless high street dupes. UGG has a wider range that now includes clothing and accessories, and their footwear has lots of fashion-forward details like bows, bright colours and flatform soles. EMU covers lots of styles but they can often be slightly simpler and pared back in design. Their sheepskin boots tend to have a more traditional feel, and as well as shoes, they just cover accessories.

PRICING

Out of the two, overall EMU is slightly more affordable with prices starting from just £99. Both brands come with a higher price tag than some other copy-cat sheepskin boot styles, but both offer very high quality fabrics and designs that will last for years, and will keep going for as long as some of the best winter boots.

Why are Uggs and EMU boots so popular?

Theres a few reasons why UGG and EMU boots are so covetable, but it's mainly down to the comfort factor. woman&home Digital Editor Kerrie Hughes has a pair of UGG Classic Short Boots and the EMU Sharky Micro - which she initially bought by accident thinking they were UGGs - and has positive things to say about both: “What do I love the most? This is probably obvious, but the comfort and warmth. I also love their versatility - I wear them for everything from round the house as slippers to the school run or casual days out. I basically just live in them from November until March.

"The EMUs I love for the shorter length, and so far have been really impressed with the quality. The quality of UGGs (which I bought 20 years ago) is undeniable. They may be expensive initially, but the amount of wear I have got out of them over the last couple of decades has more than paid for them. I really like the shorter length EMUs as feel like they are more flattering/don't cut my leg off at a wide point. They also fit really nicely under wide leg trousers”

Are there any downsides?

Kerrie goes on to explain: “ The biggest downside is them being fair weather shoes. I have used suede protector on mine, which has made a huge difference to my UGGs longevity, but I also rarely wear them in wet weather. I have been caught in the rain a couple of times wearing my UGGs and I remember after the first time they got completely soaked, they never really looked the same again. So I tend not to wear them if it's wet, despite really wanting to in the colder months.”

UGG vs EMU Verdict: Which is better?

This a tricky one to answer as both brands offer quite similar boots with materials and styles that are very alike. Whether you're on the hunt for sheepskin boots as slippers or for outdoor use, both brands are a safe bet and will last you for years and years.

UGG has reigned supreme with the style crowd for a long time but their boots haven't always been the most practical in the rain and their price tags are quite hefty. They offer a wide range of shapes and styles which does now include some newer designs that are stain and splash proof, and theres an impressive choice of colours to choose from.

EMU have a slightly smaller range and simpler designs, but their boots are all stain and water resistant, and are still designed and mostly made in Australia using sustainable fabrics. Despite this, their prices have stayed lower than UGG, and it makes them a little more accessible for most.

Taking the price, quality of fabrics and designs into account, EMU probably comes out on top over UGG when it comes to best boot buys, but in all honesty, whichever you go for, your feet will be toastie, happy and looking seriously chic for years to come.

FAQs

How to wash your sheepskin boots?

Because of the natural sheepskin fabrics, both brands strongly advise against machine-washing their products, so be cautious and follow our guide on how to clean UGGs. It's recommended to use a damp cloth to gently buff out any marks, or a soft brush to buff away dried on mud. Both UGG and EMU sell cleaning kits which are designed to be gentle yet effective on their products too.