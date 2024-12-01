Kate Middleton’s Ugg boot days might be behind her but these rare pictures reminded us how timeless they are

The Princess of Wales once stepped out in a pair of cosy beige Uggs and it shows that these classic boots will always come back in style

Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives for a visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital on January 12, 2023
(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Emma Shacklock
By
published
in News

The Princess of Wales once owned a classic pair of Ugg boots and it shows how classic they are as a footwear option.

There are some shoes that will forever keep coming back into fashion and which we love regardless of whether they’re "on trend" or not - and Uggs surely have to be at the top of this list. Cosy and sturdy, Ugg boots are the perfect choice when it’s cold outside and you just want to be comfortable. There have been so many amazing Ugg Black Friday deals this year that have been catching our eye and we’re feeling even more tempted after coming across rare pictures of none other than the Princess of Wales wearing a pair.

Kate’s Ugg-wearing days might be long behind her now she’s the future Queen, but in 2007 she stepped out in Ugg boots with jeans and this look has reminded us how timeless they really are.

The Princess of Wales steps out in a pair of Ugg boots in 2007

(Image credit: Photo by Mel Bouzad/FilmMagic via Getty)

Shop Ugg Boots

Ugg Essential Mini Boot
Ugg Essential Mini Boot

These essential mini boots come in two other shades too and they are a lovely footwear option to have in your collection ready for very cold days. They are timeless and crafted from rich suede, lined with the brand's signature UGGplush™ wool blend.

Ugg Classic Mini II Boots
Ugg Classic Mini II Boots

The classic mini boots are a staple you'll get wear out of year after year and the soft brown shade of these is the perfect neutral if you want something a little different to chestnut. They're selling out fast with the current discount varying on different sizes.

Ugg Ultra Mini Platform Boots
Ugg Ultra Mini Platform Boots

They won't be for everyone, but the ultra mini platform Uggs have been so popular in recent years and they give you some great elevation without compromising on comfort. These are currently discounted in the sales and they also come in black.

Ugg Bailey Bow Half Calf Boots
Ugg Bailey Bow Half Calf Boots

These boots are something a little different to the classic short boots as the bows at the back give them a lovely feminine feel that works so well with knitted jumper dresses. They are great for making you feel cosy and chic at the same time.

Ugg Essential Short Leather Boots
Ugg Essential Short Leather Boots

Also available in a chocolate brown hue, these boots are the leather edition of the sheepskin Classic Boot. Perfect if you want a really sturdy, durable boot that keeps you dry, they have a plush wool blend interior and a flexible outsole.

Ugg Classic Mini TrailGazer Boots
Ugg Classic Mini TrailGazer Boots

The Classic Mini TrailGazers are designed to keep you warm in temps as low as -20ºC and they're made with waterproof sheepskin and seam-sealed for enhanced protection from light rain as well as snow. The permanent mudguard and Wide Spider Rubber® outsole are such practical details.

The Princess of Wales’s signature style was a lot more casual back in the early 2000s before her marriage to Prince William and her shearling Ugg boots fitted in with this perfectly. She was pictured wearing the classic Short Ugg boot style in a pale beige tone known as sand.

Nowadays the chestnut colour is arguably the most popular Ugg shade around, but other neutral tones are every bit as versatile. If you’re going to be investing in some high-quality and warm boots for winter, then getting maximum wear out of them is a priority and the more classic the colour, the easier it will be to style them with the rest of your winter capsule wardrobe.

Kate’s Short Uggs were extra practical as they covered more of her leg, providing her with so much warmth on a chilly spring day.

Close-up of Kate Middleton's Ugg boots worn in May 2007

(Image credit: Photo by Mel Bouzad/FilmMagic via Getty)

They have the fluffy sheepskin lining and suede outers and today the Classic Short II boots - like many of the other UGG styles - have been pre-treated to repel moisture which is another handy touch. The Princess of Wales wore her Ugg boots with a pair of skinny jeans tucked in and her preference for this style of jeans hasn’t wavered in the slightest.

Once you’ve found the best jeans for your body type it’s hard to be swayed to try anything else and though the senior royal has been embracing different designs, skinny jeans will always be a key part of her collection.

These ones were a mid-blue wash and the low-rise style was incredibly popular at the time and has had a resurgence over the past few years. The shade of blue was perfect for giving them a slightly smarter edge which contrasted against the relaxed feel of her Ugg boots.

Kate Middleton smiles as she's pictured walking in London in May 2007

(Image credit: Photo by Mel Bouzad/FilmMagic via Getty)

Kate accentuated this with her tailored black blazer and black waist belt and she wore her pink and white floral top loose over her jeans. Whilst not everyone will be tempted to recreate the Princess of Wales’s exact outfit now, she has reminded us how timeless Ugg boots really are.

There are also some great Ugg boots alternatives out there if you want a similar, but not identical look, or don’t want to invest quite so much. We do think it’s worth it, though, as they will forever come back into style and we think their comfort factor and minimal design are the key to their success.

Regardless of which style you choose, Ugg boots are brilliant for keeping you warm in winter and you can wear them with everything from jeans like Kate to leggings and an oversized jumper on more casual days.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸