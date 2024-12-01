Kate Middleton’s Ugg boot days might be behind her but these rare pictures reminded us how timeless they are
The Princess of Wales once stepped out in a pair of cosy beige Uggs and it shows that these classic boots will always come back in style
The Princess of Wales once owned a classic pair of Ugg boots and it shows how classic they are as a footwear option.
There are some shoes that will forever keep coming back into fashion and which we love regardless of whether they’re "on trend" or not - and Uggs surely have to be at the top of this list. Cosy and sturdy, Ugg boots are the perfect choice when it’s cold outside and you just want to be comfortable. There have been so many amazing Ugg Black Friday deals this year that have been catching our eye and we’re feeling even more tempted after coming across rare pictures of none other than the Princess of Wales wearing a pair.
Kate’s Ugg-wearing days might be long behind her now she’s the future Queen, but in 2007 she stepped out in Ugg boots with jeans and this look has reminded us how timeless they really are.
Shop Ugg Boots
These essential mini boots come in two other shades too and they are a lovely footwear option to have in your collection ready for very cold days. They are timeless and crafted from rich suede, lined with the brand's signature UGGplush™ wool blend.
The classic mini boots are a staple you'll get wear out of year after year and the soft brown shade of these is the perfect neutral if you want something a little different to chestnut. They're selling out fast with the current discount varying on different sizes.
They won't be for everyone, but the ultra mini platform Uggs have been so popular in recent years and they give you some great elevation without compromising on comfort. These are currently discounted in the sales and they also come in black.
These boots are something a little different to the classic short boots as the bows at the back give them a lovely feminine feel that works so well with knitted jumper dresses. They are great for making you feel cosy and chic at the same time.
Also available in a chocolate brown hue, these boots are the leather edition of the sheepskin Classic Boot. Perfect if you want a really sturdy, durable boot that keeps you dry, they have a plush wool blend interior and a flexible outsole.
The Classic Mini TrailGazers are designed to keep you warm in temps as low as -20ºC and they're made with waterproof sheepskin and seam-sealed for enhanced protection from light rain as well as snow. The permanent mudguard and Wide Spider Rubber® outsole are such practical details.
The Princess of Wales’s signature style was a lot more casual back in the early 2000s before her marriage to Prince William and her shearling Ugg boots fitted in with this perfectly. She was pictured wearing the classic Short Ugg boot style in a pale beige tone known as sand.
Nowadays the chestnut colour is arguably the most popular Ugg shade around, but other neutral tones are every bit as versatile. If you’re going to be investing in some high-quality and warm boots for winter, then getting maximum wear out of them is a priority and the more classic the colour, the easier it will be to style them with the rest of your winter capsule wardrobe.
Kate’s Short Uggs were extra practical as they covered more of her leg, providing her with so much warmth on a chilly spring day.
They have the fluffy sheepskin lining and suede outers and today the Classic Short II boots - like many of the other UGG styles - have been pre-treated to repel moisture which is another handy touch. The Princess of Wales wore her Ugg boots with a pair of skinny jeans tucked in and her preference for this style of jeans hasn’t wavered in the slightest.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Once you’ve found the best jeans for your body type it’s hard to be swayed to try anything else and though the senior royal has been embracing different designs, skinny jeans will always be a key part of her collection.
These ones were a mid-blue wash and the low-rise style was incredibly popular at the time and has had a resurgence over the past few years. The shade of blue was perfect for giving them a slightly smarter edge which contrasted against the relaxed feel of her Ugg boots.
Kate accentuated this with her tailored black blazer and black waist belt and she wore her pink and white floral top loose over her jeans. Whilst not everyone will be tempted to recreate the Princess of Wales’s exact outfit now, she has reminded us how timeless Ugg boots really are.
There are also some great Ugg boots alternatives out there if you want a similar, but not identical look, or don’t want to invest quite so much. We do think it’s worth it, though, as they will forever come back into style and we think their comfort factor and minimal design are the key to their success.
Regardless of which style you choose, Ugg boots are brilliant for keeping you warm in winter and you can wear them with everything from jeans like Kate to leggings and an oversized jumper on more casual days.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
This reversible bra by Spanx is reduced to just £15 - the bestselling style "fits like a second skin"
The Spanx Breast of Both Worlds reversible comfort bra is reduced from £45
By Caroline Parr Published
-
This wax gives my stubbornly flat brows a feathered, laminated look in seconds - and it's 25% off
A quick fix for unruly brows, Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze is my pick of the Cyber Monday sales
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
We can't quite believe Kate Middleton's delicate gold earrings are only £18
If you've been looking for the perfect affordable everyday earrings then the Princess of Wales's Orelia hoops are a gorgeous choice
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Looking for a new pair of comfy white trainers? Duchess Sophie’s Puma trainers are the lowest price they’ve been for months
The Duchess of Edinburgh loves the Puma Carina L trainers and these versatile shoes are now under £30, making them much more affordable
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
It's finally time for us to buy Kate Middleton's exact earrings we've admired for years
The Princess of Wales's Missoma hoop earrings are something we've been eyeing up for ages and they're now in the sale
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Zara Tindall’s gorgeous designer bag is under £200 - this investment accessory looks chic for any occasion
Zara Tindall and the Princess of Wales are both huge Aspinal fans and so many of their favourite styles are discounted right now
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton’s favourite lip-gloss is on sale - if it’s good enough for a Princess, we have to try it
The Princess of Wales was spotted using this particular Clarins lip product while she watched Wimbledon back in 2019
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton’s high-waisted jeans and shimmering satin shirt are a match made in festive styling heaven
Carole Middleton's pre-Christmas look brought together smart-casual staples and it would be the perfect low-key party outfit
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Trinny just went Christmas shopping, and her gift suggestions are unmissable
Her tour along King's Road in London offered some inspirational gift choices
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Kate Middleton set to miss out on final royal tiara moment of the year
The Princess of Wales has worn several magnificent royal tiaras before but fans will have to wait until 2025 to see her with one again
By Emma Shacklock Published