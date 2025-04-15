Kate Middleton declares baker boy hats are back for 2025 with Love, Actually-esque outdoor outfit

Her latest look signalled - to us at least - that the baker boy hat trend could be back for 2025. This iconic style has surged in popularity many times over the years, especially when Keira Knightley wore her iconic one in Love, Actually.

Kate has had a khaki baker boy hat in her collection for quite some time now and we got another glimpse of it on Instagram. The future Queen shared several posts announcing a special film with Scouts which focused on the power of spending time in nature.

The full video is on YouTube now, but in the clips on Instagram we saw the Princess with the Scouts. She was wearing her green baker boy hat with her best walking boots from Berghaus, an Emilia Wickstead jumper and cargo jeans.

Her hat had the classic baker boy shape, with the peak and relaxed, rounded shape. The earthy green tone worked so well with the neutral green and brown hues of the rest of her outfit - which was very appropriate for a day in the great outdoors.

Although Kate loves bright colours for official events and engagements, when she’s out in nature her ensembles often mirror the shades around her. We last saw her wear her baker boy hat with a very similar low-key outfit in a picture taken by Prince Louis, shared in February.

The picture was released to mark World Cancer Day 2025 and showed Kate standing in a picturesque woodland with her arms spread wide. Both times she wore her hat with her brunette tresses down, creating a seamless fit.

If you don’t have many hats in your spring capsule wardrobe it’s well worth adding some as they fulfil a practical purpose and can give an outfit a chic edge. Baker boy hats feel quite retro and fashion-forward, which elevates an otherwise very simple or casual look, or activewear.

They also help to cover your hair in rainy weather which we get a lot of in the UK in spring. Although it wasn’t raining when Kate was spending time with the Scouts to film the video, she reached for her trusty waterproof boots anyway.

The senior royal’s Berghaus walking boots are her go-tos whenever she has an outdoor engagement or visit - and for good reason. They are crafted from durable leather, with a memory-foam heel and toe that gives them extra cushioning.

The chocolate brown colour works so well with green, beige and camel hues like we saw Kate wear in the new film. She’s got a lot of use out of them and although they’re functional, they are also sleek and stylish.

The Princess of Wales wore thick socks with them and tucked in her cargo jeans for a streamlined silhouette. She wore an olive green bomber jacket over the top of her jumper as an extra layer and it reminded us of her Barbour waxed jackets.

Kate looked cosy and happy in the film, which was shot back in March in the Lake District. She described how she feels a "very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection" when she’s out in nature.

"Not everyone has that same relationship perhaps with nature, but it is so therefore meaningful for me as a place to balance and find a sort of sense of peace and reconnection in what is otherwise a very busy world," she added.