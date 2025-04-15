Kate Middleton declares baker boy hats are back for 2025 with Love, Actually-esque outdoor outfit
The Princess of Wales’s signature style is all about timelessness but that doesn’t mean that she never gets on board with trends.
Her latest look signalled - to us at least - that the baker boy hat trend could be back for 2025. This iconic style has surged in popularity many times over the years, especially when Keira Knightley wore her iconic one in Love, Actually.
Kate has had a khaki baker boy hat in her collection for quite some time now and we got another glimpse of it on Instagram. The future Queen shared several posts announcing a special film with Scouts which focused on the power of spending time in nature.
The full video is on YouTube now, but in the clips on Instagram we saw the Princess with the Scouts. She was wearing her green baker boy hat with her best walking boots from Berghaus, an Emilia Wickstead jumper and cargo jeans.
Shop Baker Boy Hats
If you've never worn a baker boy hat before - or just love neutrals - then an affordable black version like this one is a great choice. It has the classic shape with panels and a neat button at the top. Throw on with activewear for a sporty chic feel or wear with a full outdoorsy outfit like Kate did.
Available in three different sizes, this Barbour baker boy cap is beautifully designed and comes in a versatile charcoal grey tone. It's made from a wool blend fabric for warmth and durability and is lined in soft cotton. The Barbour branded studs in the brass finish give it a luxurious edge.
This baker boy hat is a soft khaki green similar to the Princess of Wales's cap. It's crafted from textured denim and has a short brim and a slouchy silhouette. We'd wear it when we're heading out for a walk in the countryside or running day-to-day errands - especially if it's raining.
Shop Kate's Boots
Exact Match
The Princess of Wales's favourite waterproof Berghaus boots are made from durable leather and have memory-foam heel and toe features that provide extra cushioning. The chocolate brown colour is stunning and can be paired easily with so many other shades.
If you want a pair of waterproof hiking boots that are slightly more affordable than Kate's, then these ones are a great option. They also come in grey and taupe and have D-ring lacing up the front. The TimberDry waterproof membrane helps to keep the elements at bay and lightweight cushioning is great for comfort.
Her hat had the classic baker boy shape, with the peak and relaxed, rounded shape. The earthy green tone worked so well with the neutral green and brown hues of the rest of her outfit - which was very appropriate for a day in the great outdoors.
Although Kate loves bright colours for official events and engagements, when she’s out in nature her ensembles often mirror the shades around her. We last saw her wear her baker boy hat with a very similar low-key outfit in a picture taken by Prince Louis, shared in February.
The picture was released to mark World Cancer Day 2025 and showed Kate standing in a picturesque woodland with her arms spread wide. Both times she wore her hat with her brunette tresses down, creating a seamless fit.
If you don’t have many hats in your spring capsule wardrobe it’s well worth adding some as they fulfil a practical purpose and can give an outfit a chic edge. Baker boy hats feel quite retro and fashion-forward, which elevates an otherwise very simple or casual look, or activewear.
They also help to cover your hair in rainy weather which we get a lot of in the UK in spring. Although it wasn’t raining when Kate was spending time with the Scouts to film the video, she reached for her trusty waterproof boots anyway.
The senior royal’s Berghaus walking boots are her go-tos whenever she has an outdoor engagement or visit - and for good reason. They are crafted from durable leather, with a memory-foam heel and toe that gives them extra cushioning.
The chocolate brown colour works so well with green, beige and camel hues like we saw Kate wear in the new film. She’s got a lot of use out of them and although they’re functional, they are also sleek and stylish.
The Princess of Wales wore thick socks with them and tucked in her cargo jeans for a streamlined silhouette. She wore an olive green bomber jacket over the top of her jumper as an extra layer and it reminded us of her Barbour waxed jackets.
Kate looked cosy and happy in the film, which was shot back in March in the Lake District. She described how she feels a "very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection" when she’s out in nature.
"Not everyone has that same relationship perhaps with nature, but it is so therefore meaningful for me as a place to balance and find a sort of sense of peace and reconnection in what is otherwise a very busy world," she added.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
