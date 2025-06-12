Peachy keen: Carole Middleton’s quilted bag is a summer must-have
Carole Middleton was way ahead of the curve with her gorgeous quilted accessory
Carole Middleton is known for her elegant style, and her outfits for events like Royal Ascot always serve as good inspiration for sophisticated dressing.
Where she excels is adapting her fashion to the occasion, and for her many appearances at Wimbledon, Carole tends to keep her looks neutral and minimalist. But that doesn't mean boring – Carole is a pro at blending timeless styles with colorful accessories.
A great example is the outfit she wore to Wimbledon in 2017, which paired a simple white shift dress with a high crew neck and short sleeves with a peach Jaeger ‘Kate’ bag.
woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr says: "Carole's daughter Kate also owns this Jaeger bag in the navy colorway, and it's easy to see why they're both such big fans. The quilted finish has a distinctly Chanel feel to it, and it's the perfect size for all your essentials for a day out. Kate has continued to carry hers for years, which proves what a good investment a chic little bag can be."
The bag was crafted from luxurious leather with a padded quilted finish to it that instantly drew the eye. It had gold-toned hardware for a touch of glamour and the warm undertone was perfect with the peachy-nude shade.
The soft hue of Carole’s quilted peach bag meant that it worked perfectly as a subtle contrast with her white dress. However, it would’ve looked just as fabulous with more vibrant items and a neutral bag, no matter the design, is such a versatile piece to have in your wardrobe for this very reason.
The Princess of Wales’s mum wore hers as a shoulder bag although the chain strap was retractable and so she could also have worn it as a crossbody bag or even a clutch.
Crossbody bags are everywhere right now, proving Carole's skill at picking out a timeless accessory.
Sadly, it’s no longer available although that won’t stop us (or any other handbag fans) being tempted by similar-toned crossbody bags on the market right now. The quilting made Carole Middleton’s bag stand out, although if smooth leather is something you prefer for an ultra-minimalist look then there are still so many to choose from.
Carole’s choice of bag couldn’t have been more perfect for a day watching the tennis where it’s helpful to be hands-free and where only the essentials are needed. She finished off her look with a pair of sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun and allowed the contrast of her white dress and peachy-nude bag to do all the talking.
This accessory clearly remained a favourite of Carole’s as she wore it again to Wimbledon in 2018 - this time with a polka dot shirt dress and nude and raffia wedges. We haven’t seen her attending the Championships for several years now and last time she was there she wore two fabulous floral dresses.
She opted for raffia and top handle bags for the two days rather than her quilted one, but both highlighted Carole’s continued love for neutral bags. We can only hope that we get another glimpse at her Jaeger bag during summer events this year as it’s possible she could return to watch Wimbledon 2024.
Like Kate, she’s understood to be a huge tennis fan and they’ve previously attended Wimbledon on the same day, with OK! claiming that it was to Carole and Michael Middleton that Kate adorably blew a kiss in 2022.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
