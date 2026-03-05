Carole Middleton's 'constant presence' in Kate and William’s lives gave them 'crucial' room to 'breathe'

The Princess of Wales's parents have always been very involved and William has 'appreciated this beyond measure'

Emma Shacklock's avatar
By
published
in News
A composite of a picture of Carole Middleton at Ascot and a picture of Prince William and Kate in Scotland
(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images // Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

The Prince and Princess of Wales have brought the monarchy into the modern age when it comes to parenting. Their hands-on approach sees them clear their diaries as much as possible during school holidays and doing drop-offs and pick-ups. However, Carole and Michael Middleton also play a "crucial" part in their lives.

Writing in his newly-published biography, William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, royal editor Russell Myers claims that the "presence" of Kate’s parents has made a huge difference, particularly when the kids were very young.

Prince William, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton attends day two of Royal Ascot 2024

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story by Russell Myers | £11 (was £22) at Amazon

William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story by Russell Myers | £11 (was £22) at Amazon

The Prince and Princess of Wales are two of the most talked about people in the world and this new biography traces their story right back to the beginning. Myers drew on access to palace insiders and reflects upon everything from their wedding to the birth of their children.

View Deal

According to Myers, the Prince of Wales once told an aide that having his parents-in-law there meant they had "more room to breathe". Reflecting on what things were like when Prince George, Charlotte and Louis were younger, the author adds, "Michael and Carole enjoyed visiting the couple in Norfolk and would often stay for weekends, providing much-needed extra support for the young family."

Nowadays the Middletons live far closer to Prince William and Kate, who’ve lived in Berkshire since late 2022. Their new home, Forest Lodge, is still on the Windsor Castle estate and under an hour’s drive away from Carole and Michael in Bucklebury.

The family Kate grew up in couldn’t be more different from Prince William’s and he’s said to love the "normalcy" they bring to his and his children’s lives. Royal expert Duncan Larcombe has previously stated that William has also been inspired by the "Middleton model" of parenting.

Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton depart after visiting Prince William and Kate and their newborn baby son at the Lindo Wing, St Mary&#039;s Hospital on July 23, 2013

(Image credit: Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

"Although there are some similarities, George is being raised in a very different way to Prince William," Duncan alleged. "William has based his children's upbringing on the Middleton model – three children, affluent, but hardworking parents and lots of love in the house."

In the couple’s engagement interview, the Prince of Wales described how "very close" his wife’s family was and how much they’d embraced him with open arms.

"Kate's got a very, very close family. I get on really well with them and I'm very lucky that they've been so supportive," he said. "Mike and Carole have been really loving and caring and really fun and have been really welcoming towards me so I've felt really a part of the family."

Catherine, Princess of Wales (R) and her mother Carole Middleton attend day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2017

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Given how tight-knit the Princess of Wales and her parents have always been, it’s perhaps no surprise that they remained a "constant presence" after she became a mother herself and have been so key in supporting the Wales family.

Carole in particular has been dubbed a "Mary Poppins-like figure" helping out with her grandchildren and she’s said to have stepped up even more after Kate was diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

"She has been both a physical and emotional support to Kate. The Middletons are a traditional family, which is why William enjoyed being around them so much. When things go wrong, they pull together under Carole's direction," royal expert Ingrid Seward claimed last year. "She is the matriarch of this family and they all take her advice".

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.