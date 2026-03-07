Duchess Sophie and Edward are 'safe pair of hands' for William - and their children could 'reinvigorate' royal brand

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh go about their royal duties without a lot of fanfare and play a vital part in keeping the wheels of the Royal Family turning day-to-day. Their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex are 22 and 18, giving their parents more time to dedicate to royal duties whilst Prince William and Kate raise their much younger family.

According to woman&home magazine’s Royal Correspondent Emily Andrews, all of the Edinburghs’ could be even more important when William is King. Writing in the April edition, which is on sale now, she declared that Sophie and Edward have "proved a safe pair of hands" upon which "Prince William has indicated that he will rely" on.

"Their down-to-earth and dutiful children could also reinvigorate the brand, while Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, are given time to grow up," Emily adds.

Whilst we might have expected Prince William to continue to "rely" on his aunt and uncle, it’s interesting to consider how Lady Louise and James might get involved in their cousin’s reign. The Royal Correspondence notes that whether they "wish to serve as first rank royals is a different matter", though she adds that Louise "has indicated she wants to serve in the Armed Forces".

The slimmed-down monarchy has become even more evident in recent years and there’s been no move to appoint any more working royals to help lighten the load for the others. However, Lady Louise and James wouldn’t necessarily have to take on official roles to help Prince William, either with engagements or in terms of boosting the Royal Family’s popularity.

The King’s other nieces and nephew are often seen at events like Ascot, Wimbledon and Garden Parties despite none of them being working royals. Their presence still supports the monarch and raises the profile of The Firm, so perhaps Louise and James could do this more one day.

Their parents Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie have raised them with the expectation that they’ll have to work elsewhere anyway and accompanying them to visits or events is a more low-key option. The Edinburghs and Waleses are close and royal author Katie Nicholl alleged in The New Royals that Kate is "said to admire" Edward and Sophie’s parenting.

Lady Louise Windsor taught Princess Charlotte how to draw landscapes and animals at Balmoral when she was younger. She also reportedly looked after George, Charlotte and Louis whilst the families were up there.

It sounds like Lady Louise in particular could be seen as something of a role model for the Wales kids and that’s surely exactly the kind of person Prince William would wish to have at the heart of the Royal Family when he ascends the throne, even on an as-and-when basis.

Regardless of what happens with Louise and James, Emily believes that the Prince of Wales can "rely" on Sophie and Edward like King Charles does now.

The couple have stepped up more than ever in recent years and last year former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond claimed that Sophie "is now one of the most trusted women in the King’s circle and is viewed as a senior and highly respected member of the Royal Family."

"Charles always seems completely at ease with her. She is a sister-in-law he can trust and depend on," she declared.

Read Emily Andrews' full feature in woman&home's April issue, on sale now.