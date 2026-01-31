Zara and Mike Tindall have 'perfected royal balancing act' and their loyalty gives 'positive glow' to Royal Family

It was made abundantly clear when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals that there’s no such thing as half-in, half-out of the Royal Family when you’re a working member. Non-working royals like Zara Tindall have to tread a different path from the beginning and she forged an equestrian career and is still included in royal occasions.

She and her husband Mike took Australia by storm when they returned once again this month for the Magic Millions Carnival and woman&home magazine’s royal correspondent Emily Andrews believes the couple have nailed the "royal balancing act".

Writing in our March issue, which is on sale now, she noted that the Tindalls "honour the monarchy, and maintain close bonds with the likes of William and Kate, all while raising thousands for charity" and "paying their own way".

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown by Katie Nicholl | £15.35/$21.25 (was £16.99/$23.52) at Amazon In The New Royals, journalist Katie Nicholl paints a picture of the late Queen Elizabeth's remarkable reign and includes stories from family members, courtiers and aides. She delves into where the Royal Family is headed in the future and how the Prince and Princess of Wales present the modern faces of an ancient institution.

Because of who they are in the sporting world, Emily believes that Zara and Mike are able to "enjoy successful media and money-making opportunities". However, "their glamour, modernity and, crucially, loyalty to their royal relations bestow a positive glow back on to the Firm".

There’s much that could have been said by Zara and Mike over the past few years as their royal relatives regularly made the news. Perhaps the closest the Olympic silver medallist has come to commenting on any drama within the Royal Family is when she spoke of "struggles" at the London Sporting Club lunch last year.

"It is very hard to see from the outside but, 100%, it is a family that is still going through the same struggles other people do. Whether they are relationships, obviously it is very easy to see every day," she is understood to have said.

(Image credit: Photo by Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Her remarks came just a few days after her cousin Prince Harry famously told the BBC in an interview, "There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family", before going on to say he would "love" a reconciliation and there’s "no point continuing to fight".

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A year earlier, both Zara’s uncle King Charles and her cousin-in-law the Princess of Wales had also made their respective cancer diagnoses public. The Royal Family have been through a lot and the Tindalls’ "loyalty" and down-to-earth qualities have been nothing but a credit.

Despite not being a working royal herself, Princess Anne’s daughter stepped up to support Prince William at a royal garden party in May 2024 and she’s been a fixture at Christmases at Sandringham and Easters as Windsor.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Give the gift of woman&home (Image credit: Elisabeth Hoff) Subscribe to woman&home and get 6 issues for £6!

Outside of royal occasions, Zara and Mike tend to focus on attending sporting events which they have genuine passions for. They attract the royal buzz without making major waves or being bound by protocol in the same way, which is surely quite freeing. Not having titles of their own might also help when it comes to their "balancing act" as they’re often seen as individuals first, and royals after.

Mike has previously said he would turn down a title if offered one and Princess Anne did this on Zara and her brother Peter’s behalf from the start. Not that either of them mind!

"I think it made us fight harder," Zara said in the 2020 documentary, Anne: The Princess Royal at 70. "To try and be as successful as we could be. So I definitely, you know, we’re very grateful to not [have] a title anyway."

Read Emily Andrews’ full article in woman&home’s March issue, on sale now.