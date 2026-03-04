Mary Berry shares the 'natural health cure' that's part of her routine

As she approaches her 91st birthday on March 24, Dame Mary Berry remains unstoppable.

She's written over 70 cookbooks throughout her lengthy career, but has just released her first book about gardening, My Gardening Life.

While modestly maintaining her status as an amateur gardener, spending time in her garden has been a passion of Mary's since childhood. The latest book is a way to share the joy gardening brings, and everything she's learned along the way.

As Mary and husband, 93-year-old Paul, need a little help with their garden in their 10th decade of life, Mary shares that My Gardening Life is dedicated to their gardener of 32 years, Kevin Pryce, who "arrives on the dot at 7.30am every Thursday."

She's recently revealed why having her phone with her when she's tending to her garden is one of her biggest gardening tips, and now, she's revealed the gardening-related "natural health cure" that's a part of her routine.

My Gardening Life: £12.50 at Amazon Mary Berry shares a lifetime of gardening inspiration. Already celebrated as a cookery writer and presenter, in My Gardening Life Mary Berry shares her second great love: gardening. From a passion that was sparked in her childhood, gardening has become a source of great joy to Mary.

In conversation with The Telegraph, Mary discusses just how good gardening has been for her mental wellbeing.

She shares that when she's been out all day, "it's not long" before she makes her way to her garden. "It's a place of peace, of solace," she says, adding, "I go out there and feel calm. If something has been worrying me, it gets forgotten about. A weight is lifted."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One the most delightful parts of visiting her garden is picking her own flowers, and putting them on her kitchen table. She asserts this "fills her with joy," explaining, "It's the best natural health cure there is."

Mary is particularly enamoured with roses, calling them "my great joy." Her favourite is "Chandos Beauty," and she loves to sit on an outdoor terrace at her home that's right next to a long bed of roses.

"Even now they're bare, pruned and mulched, I feel such a sense of promise," she shares, adding, "In a few months' time, they'll be absolutely glorious."

(Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Killik & Co)

She hasn't just stopped at flowers, Mary has also planted some fruit trees in her garden.

After giving her husband "a fresh fruit salad every morning," the presenter thought she'd try her hand at growing pear trees and a peregrine peach tree.

While visiting her garden has become entrenched in her daily routine, as part of her secrets to living longer, Mary has another daily ritual firmly embedded n her daily life - and it's quite different to spending time in her outside space.

The national treasure admits she "swears by" a glass of wine at the end of each day. In conversation with Saga, she says, "The glass has become slightly bigger. I don’t drink until the evening, and then one glass of white will last me."

Perhaps she can combine her daily tipple with her love of roses, and sip her wine from her terrace while admiring her newly bloomed roses in the summer.