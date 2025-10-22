At 90, Mary Berry shares her secrets to living longer, including one surprising daily ritual

Dame Mary Berry is having an incredible year of festivities to mark her 90th birthday, and the celebrations are continuing in a way that's truly fitting for a national treasure.

Mary's birthday fell on March 24 this year, and she had a big family party in her hometown of Bath to kick off her birthday year. The baking and writing star spent the day surrounded by family - her husband Paul, children Annabel and Thomas, and her five grandchildren.

As well as marking her milestone day by joining Instagram, Mary has released a book titled Mary 90: My Very Best Recipes as part of the ongoing commemorations. There's also an upcoming BBC series to look forward to, with Mary at 90: A Lifetime of Cooking, also set to celebrate her incredible career achievements.

This years has also been a time of reflection, and Mary has shared insights into her long and traditional marriage, detailing just how much the couple's original vows guide their lives together. Most recently, the icon has been sharing the secrets to her long and healthy life - and the key isn't just "good genes."

One of Mary's surprising secrets to longevity? A glass of wine at the end of each day. In conversation with Saga, she admits to "swearing by" her daily glass of wine, something that sits in humorous contrast to the idea we have of her in our minds.

"Oh yes. The glass has become slightly bigger," she reveals, adding, "I don’t drink until the evening, and then one glass of white will last me."

(Image credit: Alamy)

Mary 90: My Very Best Recipes: £14 at subscribe.womanandhome.com Mary Berry is celebrating her 90th birthday. Read her career-spanning collection of iconic, fuss-free recipes for every occasion, alongside stories and memories from a lifetime of cooking.

Alongside that quite unexpected part of her daily routine, Mary has also divulged the other ways she maintains a long and healthy life.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Genetics is part of that. "My mother was 105 when she died, so I’ve got pretty good genes. I’m immensely grateful for that," she says.

Dog walking and croquet are also a big part of how Mary keeps fit. "My fitness routine is to walk the dogs. Darcey and Freddie are working cocker spaniels," she explains. Sweetly, Darcey is named after acclaimed former ballerina, Darcey Bussell.

"She’s named after ballerina Darcey Bussell," Mary said Good Housekeeping, continuing, "Darcey moves so beautifully, it’s lovely"

The former Prima Ballerina even got to meet her furry namesake when she attended a Christmas show hosted by Mary and they cooked together.

(Image credit: Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Spending time with her husband and staying active together, is also a big part of Mary's lifestyle. The couple make sure to carve out time twice a week to play croquet, something Mary shares they "absolutely love."

The pair play at Phyllis Court, a private members’ club near their home in Henley-on-Thames. "My husband is better than me," Mary reveals, going to add, "he’s a sportsman who played rugger for Saracens."

"He’s 93 but he decided to play croquet, so I said I’d play too. I’m not as good as him, but it’s something we do together, which is great," Mary concludes.