'I look after him, that's what I promised to do' - Mary Berry reflects on tradition after almost 60 years of marriage

Dame Mary Berry has been married to her husband, Paul Hunnings, for 59 years. After so many years together, Mary has recently been reflecting on their decades-long union, and the ways in which she returns to the vows they made to keep their marriage strong.

At the age of 90, the food writer and television star has achieved so much in her life, and will soon be returning to our screens with the BBC series, Mary at 90: A Lifetime of Cooking.

Mary also has a book currently available to commemorate her 90th birthday year, named Mary 90: My Very Best Recipes. Having enjoyed both a lengthy career and equally long and successful marriage, Mary has been reflecting on both in the run up to her celebratory show and the release of her book.

In conversation with Radio Times, the baking guru reveals that her 93-year-old husband has 'mellowed' in recent years, showing her more appreciation than he perhaps once did.

Mary remains traditional in her approach to caring for Paul. "I look after him, and it’s a great pleasure," she says, adding, "that’s what I promised to do. For better, for worse, for richer, for poorer. And we are very happy in our dotage."

Mary also shares how she's learned to deal with marital arguments over time. "If any disagreements come up, I open the back door and just go out and maybe pick some flowers or get some apples," she says.

"It’s amazing if you can walk away," she adds. Her husband might not share this idea however, as Mary continues, "Paul always says that the secret to our long marriage is his saying, ‘Yes, dear’ to everything, and then going his own way."

She does however suggest that it doesn't matter too much that their opinions on this matter might differ, because they don't fall out very often.

It was the same positive attitude that helped Mary during the darkest time of her life, when she lost her son William in a car crash in 1989, when he just just 19-years-old.

"I think of William every day. Of course I do," she says, adding, "I’m still very proud of him."

Alongside William, Mary has two other children. She shares how blessed she feels to have her family, despite living with loss. "I’ve got two more children, Annabel and Tom, and my grandchildren," she says.

"I mean, it would be devastating if you only had one child. I am very fortunate," she concludes.