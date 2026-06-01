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Kylie Minogue just delivered the most elegant guide to wearing white and tan this summer - her co-ord and mini bag are holiday-ready

From delicate lace to artisanal crochet, textured fabrics are defining summer style

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Lace, crochet and Broderie Anglaise are proving to be one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends 2026, offering a rustic charm to the simplest of outfits. Kylie Minogue embraced lace whilst celebrating her birthday, wearing a cream ruffled blouse and matching maxi skirt that felt perfect for summer.

Minogue's ruffled lace blouse and matching skirt are by the celebrity-loved brand Ulla Johnson, and have now been discounted by 40% in the sale, offering an opportunity to embrace this trend. Delicate lace designs offer a romantic, vintage-inspired aesthetic, making them an elegant choice for special occasions. Kylie teamed the cream skirt co-ord with a JW Anderson twister clutch bag in a warm brown colour, and some barely visible pointed slingback heels.

A skirt and blouse co-ord offers easy styling, a one-and-done look, but with the chance for further versatility, and if you're a different size on your top and bottom, you can get a better fit too. Delivering at least four outfits, as the pieces can be worn together or separately with other items for even more cost-per-wear. From smart-casual outfits to special occasions, you can style a skirt co-ord for so many occasions.

Shop Kylie's co-ord & similar designs

Skirt co-ords can be one of the hardest-working duos in your summer capsule wardrobe because they have plenty of styling options. Wearing the pieces together creates an instantly polished outfit; however, you can style each piece separately, too. A lace blouse can be styled with jeans and tailored trousers, whereas a lace skirt works beautifully with simple t-shirts or camisoles.

Part of the reason lace or textured fabrics in general hold so much appeal in warmer weather is that they feel timeless yet on-trend, and they add texture to your look without overwhelming your silhouette. So here's your sign to try adding a lace, Broderie Anglaise or a crochet co-ord to your current rotation and see just how versatile they are.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

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