Kylie Minogue just delivered the most elegant guide to wearing white and tan this summer - her co-ord and mini bag are holiday-ready

Lace, crochet and Broderie Anglaise are proving to be one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends 2026, offering a rustic charm to the simplest of outfits. Kylie Minogue embraced lace whilst celebrating her birthday, wearing a cream ruffled blouse and matching maxi skirt that felt perfect for summer.

Minogue's ruffled lace blouse and matching skirt are by the celebrity-loved brand Ulla Johnson, and have now been discounted by 40% in the sale, offering an opportunity to embrace this trend. Delicate lace designs offer a romantic, vintage-inspired aesthetic, making them an elegant choice for special occasions. Kylie teamed the cream skirt co-ord with a JW Anderson twister clutch bag in a warm brown colour, and some barely visible pointed slingback heels.

A skirt and blouse co-ord offers easy styling, a one-and-done look, but with the chance for further versatility, and if you're a different size on your top and bottom, you can get a better fit too. Delivering at least four outfits, as the pieces can be worn together or separately with other items for even more cost-per-wear. From smart-casual outfits to special occasions, you can style a skirt co-ord for so many occasions.

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Shop Kylie's co-ord & similar designs

Skirt co-ords can be one of the hardest-working duos in your summer capsule wardrobe because they have plenty of styling options. Wearing the pieces together creates an instantly polished outfit; however, you can style each piece separately, too. A lace blouse can be styled with jeans and tailored trousers, whereas a lace skirt works beautifully with simple t-shirts or camisoles.

Part of the reason lace or textured fabrics in general hold so much appeal in warmer weather is that they feel timeless yet on-trend, and they add texture to your look without overwhelming your silhouette. So here's your sign to try adding a lace, Broderie Anglaise or a crochet co-ord to your current rotation and see just how versatile they are.