Dame Mary Berry has spoken poignantly about the tragic death of her son William, and how her family constantly keep his memory alive 37 years after losing him.

William was just 19-years-old when he died in a car crash in 1989. Mary's daughter Annabel was also in the car at the time of the accident, and survived.

Appearing on Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast, Mary says, "We all told ourselves how lucky we were to have had William," adding, "and what a wonderful life he'd given us."

Latest Videos From

The baking star had a strong local community who all rallied to help after William died, and Mary recalls, "This kept me busy, and I had my husband and other children about me."

She goes on to explain how the family keep William's memory alive, sharing, "Every Christmas we're still having a drink to Will, and there are pictures of him all around."

"Even though the grandchildren didn't know him, they know all about him," she says. Mary also reflects on what losing William taught her about how to react when somebody she knows is coping with grief.

She's found talking abut the person who has passed away can be comforting to the ones missing them.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I always talk about them and find something nice to say," she explains, adding, "and I think people like that - I know I did, I loved it when people came up to me and said, 'Will was such a smashing chap, wasn't he a good tennis player?'"

Mary reveals that those conversations made her feel "proud," saying, "If there is a sadness in the family, to find something nice to say about them, or something we remember about them, it helps people pass the time."

A post shared by Happy Place (@happyplaceofficial) A photo posted by on

Mary acknowledges some people might want to handle grief differently, and says there definitely isn't a "rule book" when it comes to loss. However, she and her family have chosen to keep William "a big part of our lives."

Understandably, in the aftermath of William's death, Mary didn't want to leave the house or be around people, but one of her neighbours invited her to the Chelsea Flower Show in the weeks after his passing.

She was of course reluctant, but decided to take her friend up on the offer. "I bought a new jacket, and it made me realise we really have to go on," she recalls.

The baking star also says that finding passions and having a purpose in every day has continued to help her continue to keep motivated to enjoy life through grief.

As well as her obvious passions for cookery, teaching and gardening, in her later years, Mary is passionate about contributing to the community.

"I do think it's important to contribute in this life," she says, adding, "To know your neighbours, to be aware."

"If there's someone two doors and they're rather old, can you put the bins out for them."

"It's contributing," she concludes, reiterating this important point about community life.