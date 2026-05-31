Dame Joan Collins has revealed she doesn't ever think about her mental health, revealing why it isn't a priority for her.

During a recent interview, the actress offered insight into many aspects of her health, but fans might be surprised to find out why she doesn't give too much thought to the mental aspect of her wellbeing.

"I never have thought about my mental health, ever," Joan tells The Telegraph, adding, "My mental health is perfect."

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Sharing why she believes it's "perfect," the star continues, "I had great parents, I had a wonderful, loving mother, a quite strict father, so I never got into drugs and booze or any of that, so I never thought that there was anything particularly wrong with me."

She continues to say that "being healthy is not my main focus." Joan's main priorities do include her "life, children, husband, and friends."

When asked for the secrets to her longevity, the 93-year-old appears equally as blasé. She puts it down to "good genes," and being taken care of very well by her mother, who gave her supplements from a young age, when "nobody was taking supplements."

When asked which supplements specifically, she replies, "I don’t know, I was too young – all kinds of things, cod liver oil, Virol, horrible things like that."

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The star has exactly the same approach to exercise, insisting she'll only perform "basic Pilates-type exercise, rather than using one of those [reformer] Pilates machines," when her personal trainer visits a few times a week.

For Joan, walking is also quite the chore. "I hate walking – it bores me," she explains, adding, "I’ll walk around my apartment tweaking the flowers, but that’s about it."

(Image credit: Laurent Hou / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images)

The actress is said to loathe talking about ageing, but has opened up about her dislike of tweakments.

"I do not believe in what they call tweakments," she says, continuing, "I’ve never had them, which is why I look more or less the same as I have done for years."

When asked if she has any regrets about her health, the only one she can think of is "Perhaps I drank too much at a certain period of time," although she still enjoys an occasional glass of wine or vodka tonic.

Although, even a time of drinking more than she should doesn't appear to be a huge regret for Joan, as she looks fondly on this era, recalling, "It was certainly fun. Oh yes, it was certainly fun!”

While we've ascertained the star doesn't like heavy exercise, walking, tweakments or talking about her age or thinking about her mental health, does she give any insight into her health regime?

She does, and it's all very sensible and straightforward. Joan's health routine includes sheltering her face from UV damage with hats and sun cream, which has been a good starting point.

"I just believe in healthy living," she says, concluding, "I don’t eat junk, I get eight hours of sleep, I exercise. It’s very simple."