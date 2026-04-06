'I'm not a slave to fitness' - Amanda Holden shares her realistic approach to staying in shape at 55

She turned 55 in February but Amanda Holden is possibly the busiest she’s ever been. As well as her breakfast radio show on Heart, she’s a judge on Britain’s Got Talent and she’s also got her BBC holiday home renovation programme with Alan Carr.

But there is one job she doesn’t want: the presenting gig on Strictly Come Dancing. “You see, I am already part of a big show, and I’ll happily carry on watching from the comfort of my lounge, but it takes up too many weekends. I’ve got to remember that I have children and a husband.

I just hope that they still have two females doing it, that’s my big thing. They need someone super funny, and somebody that you wouldn’t expect”, she said.

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A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) A photo posted by on

And as for the names that have been suggested in the press - including Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond and Angela Scanlon - Amanda wants the BBC to be more creative.

"There are so many people and women in our industry, without getting too political, who have put all the work in, all the hours in, who deserve a bloody break. So often when I see lots of names attached to it, I think, boring, boring, boring, they’re all brilliant people but you go 'Oh come on, think outside the box.'"

Known for her racy outfits on her TV shows that even led to Ofcom complaints, Amanda - who has daughters Lexi, 20, and Hollie, 14, with husband of 17 years Chris Hughes - has never been afraid of showing some skin. But as for how she looks so good in her sixth decade, she’s refreshingly easy-going about it.

"I think life’s too short, and I think as long as you sort of do exercise and everything in moderation, you should just do what you want," she shared.

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“I take the dogs out regularly, and all those things make me feel happy. And I think, well, as long as I’ve got on the Peloton for half an hour, it means I can have a glass of rosé in the evening.”

'I’m not a big advocate for cutting out sugars and fats'

Indeed, wine - or a tipple in general - is one of Amanda’s favourite treats, as anyone who has watched her shows with best friend Alan will know. They regularly take a break from work to hit up a local taverna or restaurant. “I basically have an Aperol spritz a day”, she joked.

“I am a vegetarian, so I feel I am accidentally healthy, but I love a massive glass of wine. I’m trying to do a detox which just involves not eating cheese every day like I do in the summer, and I just don’t drink every day like I do in the summer.

“I promise you it’s as human as that. Unless you need to for health reasons, I’m not a big advocate for cutting out sugars and fats.”

But all in all, Amanda is an advocate of living her best life. Holidays in the sun, parties with her friends and spending time with her family - it seems she’s got it all wrapped up.

Amanda’s fitness and beauty tips

Looking better than ever at 55, Amanda surprisingly is no gym bunny. So how does she do it? She reveals all.

Exercise for your fun times - "I am not a slave to any beauty or fitness regime because I love food too much. I eat cheese and butter and I love a drink. But the deal I struck with myself was I have to run for my rosé wine in the summer and run for my red wine in winter."

- "I am not a slave to any beauty or fitness regime because I love food too much. I eat cheese and butter and I love a drink. But the deal I struck with myself was I have to run for my rosé wine in the summer and run for my red wine in winter." No gyms - "I’m not actually a fan of this sort of organised fitness. I like a Peloton because I can choose when I do it and I can choose my instructor. But I’m not a gym bunny. I wouldn’t go to something where someone’s telling me what to do. I’m not into that."

- "I’m not actually a fan of this sort of organised fitness. I like a Peloton because I can choose when I do it and I can choose my instructor. But I’m not a gym bunny. I wouldn’t go to something where someone’s telling me what to do. I’m not into that." Drink more water - "I drink loads of water - a lot of coconut water - but I think my skin is genetic because my nan looks amazing at 97."

- "I drink loads of water - a lot of coconut water - but I think my skin is genetic because my nan looks amazing at 97." Take your collagen - "Since taking it I’ve definitely noticed an extra glow to my complexion. Plus, it’s easy to take on the go or at home as it comes in a ready-to-drink tropical flavour that I love, without any added sugars."

For more insight on collagen supplements, check out what our experts had to say, including choosing the right one for you and how long results can take.

This feature first appeared in Woman magazine. Subscribe now and get your first 6 issues for £1.