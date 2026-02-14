‘I got him terribly drunk and leapt on him like a ninja’ - Lorraine Kelly reveals hilarious way she got her husband to agree to a first date

She's a calm and reassuring presence on her daytime chat show, Lorraine, but Lorraine Kelly has just revealed a different side of herself.

In the midst of uncertainty surrounding whether her audience will stay with her after her long-running show was affected by ITV budget cuts, the presenter certainly hasn't lost her sense of humour.

Lorraine raised many laughs by recalling the hilarious way she got her husband, Steve Smith, to agree to a first date.

In conversation with The Times, Lorraine recalls, "I had my eye on Steve since we started working together at TV-am in the 1980s but I was getting nowhere with him."

"After filming in Glencoe with the mountain rescue team, I got him terribly drunk and leapt on him like a ninja. He had no defence, poor soul."

"It’s difficult when you go out with somebody that you’re working with, especially in such a small team, so you have to be really sure they’re the right person for you."

She certainly made the right call with her ninja moves, as the couple have now been married for 34 years, and share daughter Rosie, 31.

(Image credit: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Getting Steve to agree to a first date was just the beginning, and Lorraine has often spoken about how the couple maintain marital bliss.

"Steve still makes me laugh!," she said of their marriage secrets, adding, "He’s infuriating and I infuriate him, but we always end up laughing."

After jumping on him to get that initial date, Lorraine has also kept up with flirting throughout their union.

"We still fancy each other too," she says, adding, "On the very rare occasions I might wear something on the show that’s a little lower cut, he’ll send me a wee cheeky text!"

Because of the precarious situation with daytime TV, Lorraine has been diversifying her career and made a move into travel shows - a lifelong love of travel makes this a seamless move for the star.

Lorraine Kelly's Norwegian Odyssey is currently airing on Channel 4, and it sees the presenter travel Norway’s epic fjords, taking in the dramatic mountains and dramatic volcanic islands along the way.

(Image credit: Lia Toby/Getty Images for Peanut App Ltd)

"Travel is the only thing my husband and I really spend money on," she explains, adding, "We love exploring and we’ve been to Asia many times because my brother lives in Singapore and our daughter, Rosie, lived there for a few years."

Travelling is so meaningful for Lorraine and Steve, it appears to be key to their memories as a couple and keeping their marriage strong.

"It’s our 35th anniversary next year and to celebrate I want to go to Mongolia or spend more time in the Falklands to really see it properly - it’s like Scotland with penguins," she says.

Elaborating on her travel memories further, the presenter shares, "For our silver anniversary in 2017 we followed in Ernest Shackleton’s footsteps to Antarctica, which was incredible."

"I’m very Scottish and we’re not known for sentimentality but I did get emotional raising a wee dram to him at his grave in Grytviken, South Georgia."