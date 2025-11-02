Lorraine Kelly reveals her secret to 'marital bliss' as she admits laughter is the antidote to 'infuriating' each other

Lorraine and husband Steve have been married for over three decades

Lorraine Kelly
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caitlin Elliott's avatar
By
published
in News

Lorraine Kelly has opened up on the 'secret' behind her long-lasting marriage to husband Steve Smith.

The pair tied the knot back in 1992, having first met back in the 80s. Lorraine previously told woman&home that she knew Steve was the one as soon as she laid eyes on him, back when they worked together for the first time.

"Steve still makes me laugh! After all this time. He’s infuriating and I infuriate him, but we always end up laughing," she recently told Woman magazine.

Lorraine Kelly with husband Steve Smith after being made a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) by the Princess Royal during a investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on December 8, 2021 in Windsor, United Kingdom. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Explaining that she and Steve like to keep things flirty, Lorraine added, "We still fancy each other too. On the very rare occasions I might wear something on the show that’s a little lower cut, he’ll send me a wee cheeky text!"

Lorraine and Steve are parents to 31-year-old daughter, Rosie, and last August became grandparents for the first time when Rosie welcomed her little girl Billie with partner Steve White.

Lorraine is besotted with Billie, and with Christmas just around the corner, can't wait for the joy she'll bring to the festive period.

"Billie has completely changed our lives for the better. She’s the best thing in the world. She’s older now. Last Christmas it was lovely and she got lots of pressies but she didn’t really know what was going on," she said.

"Now she is talking and nearly walking. It's wonderful because Rosie and her fiancé Steve can come to us or we can go to theirs and have a proper family Christmas. Then next year will be even better because she’ll know all about Santa and that will be marvellous!

"She’s wrapped both me and [my] Steve around her little finger. She can do what she likes!"

Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott
News Editor

Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.