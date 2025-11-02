Lorraine Kelly reveals her secret to 'marital bliss' as she admits laughter is the antidote to 'infuriating' each other

Lorraine Kelly has opened up on the 'secret' behind her long-lasting marriage to husband Steve Smith.

The pair tied the knot back in 1992, having first met back in the 80s. Lorraine previously told woman&home that she knew Steve was the one as soon as she laid eyes on him, back when they worked together for the first time.

Describing the moment they met, Lorraine told us, "He walked into the TV-am office where I was working as a reporter and he was part of the crew, and I thought, 'That'll do, I'm having that'."

Now, all these years - and a daughter and granddaughter - later, Lorraine says that joy, laughter and keeping the spark alive is the secret to a blissful marriage that goes the distance.

"Steve still makes me laugh! After all this time. He’s infuriating and I infuriate him, but we always end up laughing," she recently told Woman magazine.

Explaining that she and Steve like to keep things flirty, Lorraine added, "We still fancy each other too. On the very rare occasions I might wear something on the show that’s a little lower cut, he’ll send me a wee cheeky text!"

Lorraine and Steve are parents to 31-year-old daughter, Rosie, and last August became grandparents for the first time when Rosie welcomed her little girl Billie with partner Steve White.

Lorraine is besotted with Billie, and with Christmas just around the corner, can't wait for the joy she'll bring to the festive period.

"Billie has completely changed our lives for the better. She’s the best thing in the world. She’s older now. Last Christmas it was lovely and she got lots of pressies but she didn’t really know what was going on," she said.

"Now she is talking and nearly walking. It's wonderful because Rosie and her fiancé Steve can come to us or we can go to theirs and have a proper family Christmas. Then next year will be even better because she’ll know all about Santa and that will be marvellous!

"She’s wrapped both me and [my] Steve around her little finger. She can do what she likes!"