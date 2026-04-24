Shirley Ballas 'finally' details secret new role - and could it be a stepping stone away from Strictly?

Shirley Ballas had big dance shoes to fill when she took on the late Len Goodman's role as Strictly Come Dancing's Head Judge in 2017 and she's been taken into the viewers and cast's hearts. She's expected to return for the upcoming season (who else can't wait for the new presenter announcements?) but ahead of re-taking her chair at the glittering judges table there's something else on the horizon.

It turns out Shirley has been keeping a secret and she has bagged herself a new ballroom role across the pond. Taking to Instagram she confirmed she's part of the judging panel for Dancing With The Stars' new spin-off.

"The news finally is out, we're finding The Next Pro…and a dream of mine to judge alongside my son @markballas has finally come true," she wrote. "I cannot wait for you all to witness what's in store."

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Best Foot Forward by Shirley Ballas | £11.09 (was £12.99) at Amazon This is such an intriguing read, charting all the lessons Shirley's learnt from both personal and professional experiences. Each chapter is focused on a key principle and offers her toolkit for living life to the fullest.

She prepared us for a "show like you've never seen before" and said the "ballroom doesn't know what's coming". The Next Pro starts on 13th July on ABC and will be available to watch the next day on Hulu too. As the name suggests, it will chart the difficult process of selecting a new professional dancer for the 2026 series of DWTS.

Twelve dancers are vying for the coveted position and it'll be hosted by Robert Irwin, last season's champion. This is major news for Shirley and who knows if it could be the first stepping stone in being part of DWTS on a more permanent basis in the future?

She's already given masterclasses and commentated on DWTS before but this time her judging will be centre stage. The late Len Goodman and former Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli used to judge on both sides of the Atlantic so we know it's possible to do DTWS and Strictly simultaneously.

For now, Shirley Ballas seems to just be very excited about her New Pro role and teaming up with her son. Some reports have alleged that filming might have wrapped for the spin-off already, though it's not clear if this is the case.

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It's a journey to the ballroom like never before. 🪩 - YouTube Watch On

Both DWTS and Strictly typically start in the autumn so all the judges, professionals and cast members would no doubt need to be confirmed by then.

The BBC confirmed the judging panel for Strictly Come Dancing's 2025 season in June, so we could be only a few months away from hearing if we're correct in thinking Shirley, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke will be back.

After the departure of long-time hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, many fans will likely breathe a sigh of relief if they learn their favourite judges are coming back.

(Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Since joining Strictly things haven't always been easy for Shirley, who opened up to Saga magazine in December about how she almost departed the show in 2018. It was her son Mark who thankfully persuaded her to stay - and she's so "grateful" he did.

"I didn't know if I wanted the job back because of the intrusion, people selling stories, the constant criticism," she explained. "I defy anyone not to let it get to them."

"[Mark] said, 'Imagine the platform you'll have. This gives you a reach for causes that you're passionate about'. And he was right. I'm truly grateful for it," Shirley declared.