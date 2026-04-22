‘We have incredible people around us’: Victoria Beckham reveals who has offered support through very ‘challenging’ year

The star gives rare insight into how she's coping after the events of the previous year, and who has been there to help her through it

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Victoria Beckham arrives for the premiere of the movie &quot;Lola&quot; at the Bruin Theatre
(Image credit: LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

Victoria Beckham has had a very difficult year, coming under constant scrutiny and speculation after it was revealed rumours of estrangement from her eldest son Brooklyn were true.

Brooklyn Beckham publicly confirmed he no longer wanted contact with parents Victoria and Sir David Beckham, in the form of a damning series of social media posts in January this year.

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Sir David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend the stadium&#039;s ribbon-cutting ceremony prior to the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and Austin FC at Nu Stadium

(Image credit: Leonardo Fernandez/MLS via Getty Images)

"We've grown together," she explains, continuing to share that David supports her in many ways and encourages her ambitions. "I want him to be the best version of himself, and that's what he wants for me," she shares.

The couple are also very protective of their children, and Victoria alludes to how they are supporting their other three children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, through the difficult rift with their brother.

"We always put our children first, we love our children so much," she says, adding, "We've always really focussed on protecting our children."

"We laugh a lot - David Beckham is really super funny," she says, candidly.

Reflecting on life and her recent 52nd birthday, Victoria was surprisingly positive after everything the family have been through, and continue to work through.

"I feel like I'm in a really good place," she says, adding, "The great thing about getting older - you genuinely care less about what other people think."

Victoria continues, "You look in the mirror and go, 'OK,' and look at what's OK instead of focussing on what you don't like."

Refreshingly, she concludes, You accept who you are, you embrace who you are."

Lucy Wigley
Lucy Wigley
Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.

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