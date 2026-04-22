Victoria Beckham has had a very difficult year, coming under constant scrutiny and speculation after it was revealed rumours of estrangement from her eldest son Brooklyn were true.

Brooklyn Beckham publicly confirmed he no longer wanted contact with parents Victoria and Sir David Beckham, in the form of a damning series of social media posts in January this year.

The notoriously private Victoria maintained silence in the aftermath of her son's revelations, and is yet to fully reveal her side of the story.

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However, she recently offered rare insight into how she is coping with the events that have unfolded over the past year, detailing who has stepped in to support her.

During an appearance on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, she was directly asked by the hosts, "You have had a pretty public challenging year, how do you get through these tough times?"

Surprisingly, the designer didn't hold back with her answer. "Myself and David, we're so close," she begins, adding, "And we have incredible people around us - we're so close to my parents, and David's parents, and we support each other through everything."

Touching on her former Spice Girls bandmates, Mel B, Melanie C, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton, Victoria reveals, "I'm still so close with all of the girls - they all posted for my birthday, texted me and were sending flowers."

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While both sets of parents have stepped in to support the David and Victoria through their tumultuous estrangement, for Victoria, it seems David continues to be her own biggest source of comfort.

(Image credit: Leonardo Fernandez/MLS via Getty Images)

"We've grown together," she explains, continuing to share that David supports her in many ways and encourages her ambitions. "I want him to be the best version of himself, and that's what he wants for me," she shares.

The couple are also very protective of their children, and Victoria alludes to how they are supporting their other three children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, through the difficult rift with their brother.

"We always put our children first, we love our children so much," she says, adding, "We've always really focussed on protecting our children."

"We laugh a lot - David Beckham is really super funny," she says, candidly.

Reflecting on life and her recent 52nd birthday, Victoria was surprisingly positive after everything the family have been through, and continue to work through.

"I feel like I'm in a really good place," she says, adding, "The great thing about getting older - you genuinely care less about what other people think."

Victoria continues, "You look in the mirror and go, 'OK,' and look at what's OK instead of focussing on what you don't like."

Refreshingly, she concludes, You accept who you are, you embrace who you are."