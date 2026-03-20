'There's not a day goes by that I don't think about him' - Jane McDonald on love, loss, and moving forward

We’re used to seeing Jane McDonald traversing the world on her many travel and cruising shows, in addition to her fabulous outfits while she’s touring and performing.



But behind the joyous persona, Jane has quietly been dealing with a lot of difficult times in recent years. In 2018, she lost her beloved mother, and in 2021, her partner of over a decade Eddie Rothe past away after a battle with lung cancer. However, the one thing that has kept her going throughout it all - music.

‘It’s been there for me all my life,’ Jane tells the April issue of woman&home. ‘I used to say to boyfriends, “I’m married to my job, I’ll have an affair with you,” because I was so focused on my work. I was the same with Ed and he was great because he liked his own space.

"There’s not a day goes by that I don’t think about him or thank him. I’m so grateful that I was part of a great couple, and with a man who encouraged me to go off and do my stuff. He was the most perfect man for me.’

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And she makes sure to keep both Ed and her mother Jean with her at all times, no matter where she may be in the world. Discussing her most favourite possessions, she says, ‘I wear my mum’s wedding ring to remind me of her. I also carry a photo of her and Ed everywhere.’

Now 62 - and turning 63 in early April - Jane is anything but slowing down.

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Last year she filmed an incredible adventure series for Channel 5, From Pole to Pole, where she toured Antarctica, Brazil, Italy and the northern reaches of Norway, Svalbard. And she’s about to release a country album, recorded in Nashville, entitled Living The Dream. To accompany it, she filmed a two part documentary about the region and the creation of the album.

However, she admits she is no longer the party animal she may seem like on her shows, where she regularly enjoys a wine or two (two being her ‘limit’). ‘Everybody thinks I’m this big party person,’ she says, ‘but although you see me enjoying a few tipples on every TV show and it looks like I’m getting blasted all the time, I’m not a big drinker. I’m actually a bit of a lightweight.’

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And she admits that getting older does mean one positive - leaving the party early. ‘I’ve got a group of friends and our parties start at 3.30pm and end at 8pm, so everybody’s back and having an early night.’

Sounds perfect to us!