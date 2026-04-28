Gorka Marquez leaves Strictly after 10 years, 'It's time to hang up my dance shoes'

Gorka Marquez is the latest Strictly Come Dancing professional to be leaving the show this year.

The Spanish dancer - who is in a relationship with former contestant and actress Gemma Atkinson - joins the likes of Karen Hauer and Nadiya Bychkova who will also not be returning for the 2026 series. Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have also quit.

Writing online, Gorka said his commitments with the Spanish version of the show in 2025 meant he had come to the conclusion to go.

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He said, "I’ve decided that now is the time to hang up my dance shoes and say goodbye to Strictly Come Dancing.

"I will always be incredibly grateful to Strictly and the BBC for everything. Being part of the show has been so much more than just a professional opportunity—over the past 10 years, it allowed me to build a career from my passion, find love, start a family, and make lifelong friends. For that, I will forever be thankful."

In a long statement, the BBC gave their "since thanks" to Gorka, who they praised for having "passion, charisma and exceptional choreography".

(Image credit: Photo by Jack Hall/Getty Images)

They said, "As well as being part of our Strictly family, it’s been heartwarming to see him start his own family during his time with us and that journey reflects the same warmth, commitment and character he has always brought to the show.

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"We are incredibly grateful for his dedication to the series over the years and are so proud to see him shining in his judging role on Bailando con las Estrellas in Spain. We wish him continued success and happiness in everything that’s to come.

"As well as being part of our Strictly family, it’s been heartwarming to see him start his own family during his time with us and that journey reflects the same warmth, commitment and character he has always brought to the show."

(Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Gorka will continue to appear on the Strictly Pro Tour, which begins this week, and will continue to be part of the "Strictly family", he said.

Fellow professional Carlos Gu, who won the series last year with Karen Carney, commented, "I wish nothing but the best papasito! Loved our time but I’m sure there’s more to come," while Neil Jones added, "My Brother we started this journey together and I can’t wait to continue the fun here on the tour with you."

There’s certainly going to be a lot of new faces on Strictly this autumn!