Forget Sage and De'Longhi, even David Beckham’s backing Ninja's new affordable coffee machines

Whilst Ninja is most famous for its iconic air fryers, you might be surprised to know that the brand has been brewing coffee for over a decade. In that time, it’s launched some seriously impressive, innovative coffee machines, including a model that's inspired by the English countryside and designed with David Beckham. And their two latest launches are the most exciting by far.

It's safe to say that Ninja has established itself as making some of the best coffee machines. I want to put them on your radar right now, because they have two new releases that are particularly special: their smallest ever coffee machine and a truly-hands off model. So, whether you want to save space without compromise or have a helping hand when brewing your perfect drink, you're in luck.

David Beckham's collaboration with Ninja has put the brand firmly on the map for making quality coffee with style and flair, but you may have noticed something else about these two new models. They are going head-to-head with coffee giants, especially De'Longhi and Sage. The mini Ninja coffee machine poses serious threat to the Sage Bambino and the automatic Ninja rivals the De'Longhi Rivelia. So, which one should you buy?

New Ninja Coffee Machine launches: Ninja Luxe Café Mini Plus Espresso Machine

Perfectly petite Ninja Luxe Café Mini Plus Espresso Machine £499.99 at SharkNinja UK $499.99 at SharkNinja Perfect alternative to the Sage Bambino Coffee Machine Roughly 1/3 smaller than Ninja's famously good Café Luxe Pro, this is the coffee machine for small spaces. It's kitted out with all of Ninja's impressive technology to help you grind, brew, and steam milk like a barista, whilst saving on space too. Hands-free hero Ninja Autobarista Pro Automatic Espresso Machine £899.99 at SharkNinja UK Ideal for anyone who loves De'Longhi's design For those who take a hands-off approach to coffee, this is a dream come true. There are over 13 different drinks to choose between as well as two bean hoppers (to switch between decaf and caf). It's the easier alternative to having a live-in barista.

Ninja Luxe Café Mini Plus Espresso Machine

(Image credit: Ninja)

As someone with a small kitchen but a serious coffee consumption, I am very familiar with the tension between owning a good machine and not sacrificing on your kitchen space. Whilst there are plenty of compact coffee machines on the market, in my experience, smaller designs often mean compromising on power, precision, or the quality of the coffee itself. Which is why the new Ninja Luxe Café Mini Plus is an exciting launch.

Even though the new Ninja Mini is 30% smaller than the Ninja Luxe Café Pro, it hasn't shed the features that made its larger sibling so popular. You still get a generous 1.3-litre water tank, a 250g bean hopper, and the same fuss-free control panel that makes the whole process approachable and simple.

What I particularly like about Ninja's machines is the Barista Assist Technology. Rather than expecting you to know exactly how to tweak your grind settings, it guides you towards the ideal shot size and adjusts things accordingly, helping you get consistently good coffee without the steep learning curve.

When reading about the Luxe Café Mini Plus Espresso Machine, I couldn't help but think about the Sage Bambino Coffee Machine. It's one of the most famous compact coffee machines in the market and, whilst it is slimmer than the Ninja, it doesn't come with any support or grinding integrated. The Ninja, for a similar price, covers grinding and offers the scaffolding that you need to make the perfect cup. Put head to head, I think most people would be tempted towards the Ninja.

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Ninja Luxe Café Mini Plus Espresso Machine: £499.99 at SharkNinja UK For fans of the Sage Bambino, this compact coffee machine is a brilliant upgrade. You don't need a separate coffee grinder and there's much more intelligent, automation to help you get your perfect cup of coffee.

Ninja AutoBarista Pro Coffee Machine

(Image credit: Ninja)

It's not just the Ninja Mini that's a marvel. The new Ninja AutoBarista Pro marks something of a milestone: it's the brand's first fully automatic machine. And, as someone who's spent plenty of time behind both café counters and home espresso machines, I was curious to see whether it could deliver convenience without losing the quality.

The Ninja AutoBarista Pro comes with 13 drinks at the touch of a button, from your morning flat white to an after-dinner espresso. One of my favourite features is the dual bean hopper, which lets you switch between two different coffees without emptying the machine. Whether you like a darker roast in the morning, something fruitier in the afternoon, or simply want to keep decaf on hand, it's an underrated, but really useful feature.

What really stands out to me, though, is the cold brew setting. Given that we're firmly in iced coffee season, it's a feature that feels especially timely. Cold brew creates a naturally sweeter, smoother cup with less bitterness, and many people find it's gentler on sensitive stomachs, too. If you've never understood the hype, this machine might just convert you.

It's a real rival for the likes of De'Longhi's coffee machines. The brand has historically dominated the automatic espresso machine market, but this poses a threat. Not only does the milk texturing have more of a barista look and feel (with the ability to keep the milk warm), it's well-priced, nicely made, and shares the dual-bean hopper design with the De'Longhi Rivelia. It's actually a similar price, but with a covetable cold brew setting and design that's closer to a traditional espresso machine, this is surprisingly good value.

Ninja AutoBarista Pro Coffee Machine: £799.99 at SharkNinja UK The perfect alternative for any De'Longhi fans, this automatic espresso machine is a hands-free hero. With over 13 different coffee orders, ready for personalisation, you'll never need to buy a coffee out again.

This is the double-espresso treat coffee from Ninja. Just in time for the summer, the brand's Ninja machines have something special to offer. They sit in the sweet spot between convenience and proper coffee quality and certainly have the credentials to rival the likes of Sage and De'Longhi.

The Mini Plus makes sense if you want café-style coffee in a smaller, more hands-on setup without needing much prior know-how, while the AutoBarista Pro is for those who want the machine to take on more of the decision-making entirely. In both cases, you're in for a true treat.