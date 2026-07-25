Is your garden being taken over by bindweed? This garden expert has a simple, chemical-free solution to keep it under control

Plant growth in the garden is usually something we celebrate; however, when it comes to stubborn weeds and invasive plants, their growth is seriously unwelcome. And bindweed is no exception.

Figuring out how to get rid of weeds in your garden is a pretty universal experience, and one most homeowners absolutely dread doing each season. The task is only made worse when the stubborn plants refuse to stop popping up and not even the best essential gardening tool can remove them in time.

One of these rather unrelenting weeds is bindweed, and whilst it's not too bad to look at, it does take over plots rather quickly. Which is why when we saw garden design expert and influencer Ish had shared his method for removing the weed, we just had to share.

A post shared by Ish Kamran (@gardening.with.ish) A photo posted by on