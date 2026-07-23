Is Lakeland the new Le Creuset? This £84 pan reinvents what one pot cooking should be

I didn't set out to replace my whole cookware collection. In fact, I'm pretty proud of my extensive, expensive stainless steel pans. However, in my home, cupboard space is limited and I am always cooking, so it suits me to have a "favourite pan" that I use for almost every meal, only dusting off the others when I have the spare time and space in the dishwasher.

Up until recently, my go-to was a simple Le Creuset milk pan that I couldn't bear to part with after testing the best induction pans two years ago. But the promises of Lakeland's new 10-in-1 Only Pan Pro were simply too compelling to ignore.

With a whopping 25-year guarantee, a naturally non-stick ceramic coating and a robust tri-ply stainless steel build, it gets off to a great start. Then you see it simmering curries, boiling pasta, searing vegetables and even baking in the oven, and you realise this isn't just another pan, it's a rethink of what one-pan cooking can be. Le Creuset, eat your heart out.

Lakeland Only Pan Pro: why it's our experts' perfect pan

Lakeland 10-In-1 Tri-Ply Only Pan Pro £84.99 at Lakeland Accessories: steamer basket, silicone turner, domed lid

10 functions: bake, grill, roast, steam, simmer, pan fry, boil, sauté, stir fry, braise

Non-stick material: ceramic (PFAS-free)

Composition: stainless steel, aluminium

Scratch-resistant: yes

Compatibility: all stoves

Oven safe: up to 200°C

Guarantee: 25 years

(Image credit: Lakeland)

As a foodie and keen cook, I try not to take work home with me. However, every so often I test a pan that's too good to leave behind. I call it "intensive, long-term testing", but really, I just want to keep cooking with it after work. The Lakeland Only Pan Pro is only the second pan that's ever happened with; the first was a Le Creuset.

That's how I know this pan really reinvents one-pan cooking. For years, cast iron casserole dishes (or Dutch ovens) have been the benchmark for versatility. I still love them, but they're undeniably heavy, awkward to wash and not something I reach for on an ordinary Tuesday evening. The Lakeland Pan delivers much of the same versatility in a pan that's lighter, dishwasher-safe and far easier to live with day to day.

Instead of asking you to adapt your cooking around one heavy pot, it adapts to the way modern kitchens work. Whether I'm throwing together a quick weeknight casserole or curry, steaming vegetables, boiling pasta or finishing a bake in the oven, I won't find myself reaching for any other pan. There are plenty of clever details that I really love, but here are three of my favourites:

A naturally non-stick ceramic coating: many non-stick pans rely on chemical coatings, but Lakeland uses a naturally non-stick ceramic surface that's PFAS-free. It's also impressively durable, so I haven't needed to worry about using metal utensils or cooking at higher temperatures.

many non-stick pans rely on chemical coatings, but Lakeland uses a naturally non-stick ceramic surface that's PFAS-free. It's also impressively durable, so I haven't needed to worry about using metal utensils or cooking at higher temperatures. True versatility: the "10-in-1" label isn't just marketing. With the included steamer basket and turner, this pan can roast, bake, steam, simmer, boil, sauté, stir-fry, braise, pan-fry and grill. Crucially, it works on every hob , including induction, before moving straight into the oven, which means fewer pans to wash and less clutter on the hob.

the "10-in-1" label isn't just marketing. With the included steamer basket and turner, this pan can roast, bake, steam, simmer, boil, sauté, stir-fry, braise, pan-fry and grill. Crucially, it , including induction, before moving straight into the oven, which means fewer pans to wash and less clutter on the hob. A 25-year guarantee: this timeframe inspires confidence that I'd normally associate with heritage cookware brands. It's rare to see that level of backing on a pan designed to become your everyday workhorse, and it reinforces the feeling that this is an investment piece rather than something you'll be replacing in a couple of years.

Who would the Lakeland Only Pan Pro suit?

(Image credit: Lakeland)

Busy cooks who want versatility: most home cooks prioritise convenience and variety in their pans. You want yours to

most home cooks prioritise convenience and variety in their pans. You want yours to Homes short on cupboard space: this pan doesn't compromise on what you can create and will cover the functions of almost a full pan set, leaving space in your cupboard for other luxuries

this pan doesn't compromise on what you can create and will cover the functions of almost a full pan set, leaving space in your cupboard for other luxuries Non-toxic, natural kitchens that want to stay chemical free: another place you don't have to compromise is with the build quality. This is robust and made with premium stainless steel and aluminium, but the non-stick is ceramic, sitting firmly in the non-toxic camp

another place you don't have to compromise is with the build quality. This is robust and made with premium stainless steel and aluminium, but the non-stick is ceramic, sitting firmly in the non-toxic camp Chefs seeking a lighter, low maintenance alternative to cast iron: this shares many functions of cast iron and can be moved in and out of the oven and various hob types, but with the added bonus of a lightweight, scratch-resistant design

The reason we're shouting so loudly about Lakeland Only Pan Pro is because it's a secret we don't want to gatekeep. Designed for busy lives and small spaces, is a really simple solution for cooking dinner after work, trying to avoid a sink full of washing up, and for homes that simply don't have the space (or desire) for a cupboard full of specialist pans.

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I particularly love the idea of this for anyone who has downsized their kitchen, moved into a smaller home, or is trying to be more intentional about what they own. Good cookware should earn its place, and a pan that can replace several others is a smart way to simplify and save space in your kitchen without compromising on what you can create.

The addition of the stainless-steel steamer basket, domed lid and silicone turner means you can get straight into using all ten functions without having to buy extra accessories. It's a small detail, but one that makes this a properly complete cooking system rather than just another pan.