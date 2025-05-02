I've doubled my small kitchen's storage space using these 9 simple organising solutions

I've recently been on a mission to curb the clutter in my kitchen and get organised, and have discovered some brilliant small kitchen storage essentials in the process.

For someone who writes about interiors for a living, my kitchen wasn't a space I wanted to show off. I blamed this on the fact that the room was just too small for me to be able to organise it as I'd like. But as I've recently learned, when it comes to organising a small kitchen, storage essentials can make all the world of difference, second only to the tips that make a small kitchen look bigger.

If your culinary space is also on the smaller side, I do not doubt that the storage solutions I've found will help. They'll help you organise your kitchen to ensure it's decluttered once and for all, just as they have with me.

My tried & tested small kitchen storage essentials

Just like a few simple kitchen buys can transform a kitchen in appearance, the storage solutions I've found are all budget-friendly. Since using them, my kitchen has felt both organised and practical, which in turn has helped me feel a greater sense of calm.

Here are my top tried and tested small kitchen storage essentials, and all the ways I've put them to use – to make the most successful small kitchen storage ideas a reality.

1. Self-adhesive hooks

(Image credit: Future / Katie Sims)

Self-adhesive hooks are a game-changer when it comes to maximising your kitchen cupboards' storage space. They've enabled me to make use of otherwise-wasted door space, which is probably my top tip when it comes to kitchen cabinet organisation ideas.

Lightweight adhesive hooks are perfect for hanging smaller items on the back of a cupboard door - I used mine for measuring cups and spoons, which previously used to roll around at the bottom of the Tupperware drawer for lack of a better place.

I do need to remind myself to open the cupboard door more gently now that there are cups hanging on it, but all in all, I'm pleased with the space that I've saved. I also now hang our oven mitts on the door of the cookware cupboard, which has helped with keeping the kitchen counters clear.

Beyond that, I used one of the hooks to hang our sieve on the side of the cupboard next to the hob. It's far easier to grab it now when we're cooking, and it's freed up a lot of space in the utensil drawer to boot.

Super affordable 30pcs Self-Adhesive Hooks 30 £4.96 at Amazon Small but mighty, these self-adhesive hooks have made a big difference to my kitchen. My favourite thing about them is how affordable they are – 30 hooks for just under £5 is brilliant. They're not suitable for heavy-duty items, but are perfect for hanging smaller bits and pieces.

2. Mug holders

(Image credit: Future / Katie Sims)

There are plenty of options when it comes to mug storage, but my favourite ones stick with the self-adhesive theme. They're just far easier than the screw-in options, and the ones I purchased from Amazon have proven to be heavy-duty.

Before, my mug cupboard caused me a prickle of anxiety whenever I opened it. The cups were all stacked on top of each other, and it felt like a waiting game to see which one would break first. I probably should declutter my mug collection, but a lot of them (believe it or not) have sentimental value. So, a mug holder felt like the best option.

I wanted to be able to hang cups from the cupboard shelf, and still have enough room to place mugs on the shelf underneath. The mug holder I bought is perfect, capable of holding two mugs while still allowing me to grab them easily when I'm making a cup of tea.

I'm aware that the cupboard would look a lot more aesthetically pleasing with matching mug sets, but why break the habit of a lifetime?

Free up shelves Mug Cup Holder Under Cabinet Organiser - 2 Pack £5.30 at Amazon My top recommendation for a low-fuss, affordable way to organise mugs, these holders have transformed my cup cupboard. They've helped me utilise under-shelf space that was going unused before, freeing up space on the bottom shelf so I no longer need to balance mugs precariously on top of each other.

3. Shelf organisers

(Image credit: Future / Katie Sims)

When it came to storing pots and pans, I used to have to pile everything on top of each other, meaning it was always a hassle to get to the ones at the bottom, which are the ones we reach for most frequently.

A simple, extendable shelf organiser has instantly solved this problem. I can now keep my most-reached-for cookware within easy reach, and I don't have to re-stack everything when it's time to put the pots away.

I like how the one I got from Dunelm can also be shortened or extended depending on the size of the cupboard. I did have my heaviest pan on top of the shelf at first, but it didn't feel quite sturdy enough to hold its weight. After a bit of shifting around, I'm really happy with the result.

Double drawer height Chrome Extendable Shelf £5 at Dunelm For £5, this Chrome Extendable Shelf has worked wonders for my cookware cupboard. Fully extended, it has a width of 61cm, so if you have long cupboards, you'll easily be able to double up on storage space. It's helped me utilise space and made it much easier for me to access my pans on the go.

4. Stackable fruit and veg baskets

(Image credit: Future / Katie Sims)

Whenever it was time to unpack the weekly food shop, I was always apprehensive about the fruit and veg. My partner and I like to have a lot of fresh produce in the house, and we've always tried to make do with one fruit and veg basket.

It was made from hessian, which in theory was supposed to bring a rustic touch to the kitchen, but it just wasn't practical. All the produce would end up piled on top of each other, and we had no way of separating onions from the spuds and bananas.

So when I saw these stackable solutions from Amazon, I knew they'd be ideal. They're probably one of my favourite small kitchen storage essentials simply because they've made the kitchen countertops look more organised, and it's now so much easier for us to grab what fruit and veg we need. No more spuds rolling around on the counter because they've fallen out of the basket, that's for sure.

Vertical solution Amazon Basics Stackable Metal Storage Baskets £14.39 at Amazon I'm a big fan of these stackable storage baskets. They're perfect if you buy a lot of fresh fruit and veg, providing double the space of a regular basket without taking up any extra counter space. I also quite like the modern, industrial aesthetic.

5. Under-shelf solutions

(Image credit: Future / Katie Sims)

When it comes to kitchen organisation mistakes to avoid, ignoring under-shelf solutions is up there. I've been guilty of this for the longest time, even though I knew there was a lot of empty space in my cupboard pantry that could have been put to good use.

I decided to give one of the Joseph Joseph Cupboard Stores a go. They're a brand with a lot of kitchen organisation products, and this under-shelf holder seemed pretty genius, and an easy way to use up some empty cabinet space.

I was hoping to store tin foil and baking paper in the holder, but the depth of my cupboard didn't allow for it. Instead, I used it to keep various miscellaneous items together that usually wind up scattered about the cupboard shelf, like stock cubes, purée, and salt and pepper.

These items might be small, but their ability to end up in different places after they've been used is frustrating, and always makes the cupboard feel cluttered. Popping them in the under-shelf holder made an instant difference.

Smart design Joseph Joseph Cupboard Store Film, Foil & Bag Organiser Grey £11 at Dunelm If you've got empty space under a cabinet shelf, I really recommend this as a storage solution. It's ideal for keeping loose items that often end up rolling around in drawers or getting lost in the back of a cupboard. You might be able to use it for tin foil and the like, but it does depend on your cabinet size.

6. Tea towel holders

(Image credit: Future / Katie Sims)

My tea towels used to take up a lot of space in the utensil drawer, because I never wanted to leave them out on the worktop surface. These self-adhesive tea towel holders are a genius solution. Again, they've enabled me to put cupboard door space to good use, and I can now grab my tea towels more easily than when they were folded up in the drawer.

I bought a pack of six for £5.99, and have stuck three on each door of my under-sink cupboard. They do need to be stuck quite high up, otherwise the tea towels can poke out of the bottom and stop the cupboard door from shutting. But I was really impressed with the design of the holders and how easily they hold the towels.

Incidentally, these would also provide the perfect space-saving solution for hanging cleaning cloths to help organise under the kitchen sink.

Must-have for textiles Alyvisun 6pcs Self-Adhesive Tea Towel Holders £5.99 at Amazon These are up there with my favourite small kitchen storage essentials from Amazon. I can now hang my tea towels on the back of the under-sink cupboard door, and the design makes them easy to grab when I'm in a hurry.

7. Utensil organiser

(Image credit: Future / Katie Sims)

I've mentioned the utensil drawer a couple of times now, and that's because it was the source of a lot of my kitchen storage woes. So many items ended up in there, from tea towels to kitchen foil to the sieve, and that's before the utensils themselves.

Aside from finding new places for some of these items, using a utensil organiser has made the biggest difference. The one I got from OXO is both extendable and adjustable - the separators can be moved about, and there's a pull-out section that can be pushed underneath the main tray.

When it comes to organising kitchen drawers, few things are as frustrating as storage solutions that don't fit. Aside from checking the dimensions before you buy, opting for adjustable organisers is my top tip.

I can now breathe a sigh of relief when I go into the utensil drawer, because I can see where everything is at a glance, and things aren't getting lost underneath each other. Everything now stays put.

Handy compartments OXO Good Grips Kitchen Utensil Drawer Organiser £25 at John Lewis There are lots of ways to organise kitchen utensils, but I stand by the OXO Good Grips Kitchen Utensil Drawer Organiser. Because of the adjustable compartments, it can hold everything I need. While a tad more expensive than other options on the market, it does feel like good quality.

8. Adjustable bakeware rack

(Image credit: Future / Katie Sims)

Having learnt the value of adjustable storage solutions, I wanted to find something to store my bakeware and pan lids in. Like my pots and pans, the bakeware trays were previously nesting on top of each other, and the pan lids were propped up against the back of the cupboard. The whole thing felt messy, and like with the pots and pans, it was difficult to access the bakeware resting at the bottom.

There are loads of options for pan/ bakeware storage, but I settled on one that was extendable and had removable racks. I wanted to be able to adjust the rack to suit my cupboard and the items I was keeping in it, which was a wise decision. I've used it to store my bakeware, pan lids, and even a funny-shaped plate, which was just sitting on the microwave before.

Storing the items vertically rather than laying them out flat has also saved heaps of space. It's so much easier to access what we need when things feel on the go - I just wish I'd done it sooner.

MENGCOOL Expandable Pans Organiser Rack £23.99 at Amazon I can confidently say this pan rack was worth every penny. The only frustration I have was that it didn't come with instructions, so it took a bit of time to figure out how to insert the wire racks. But now that it's set up and in use, I wouldn't be without it.

9. 2-Tier Turntable Organiser

(Image credit: Future / Katie Sims)

The last of the small kitchen storage essentials I swear by is a 2-tier turntable organiser. You've probably heard of a Lazy Susan, and may already have one knocking around a cupboard or fridge. But buying one with two tiers was a serious upgrade for my pantry organisation game.

The issue in my pantry - and in my small kitchen more generally, as we've seen - was that there was a lot of space going unused. This was frustrating, given how messy and disorganised everything felt, especially when it came to smaller items like condiments, pastes, and sauces. I was apprehensive about buying a regular Lazy Susan to organise these bits because it didn't feel like the best solution for my cupboard - there would still be a lot of vertical space being wasted.

Enter: the 2-tier turntable organiser. I've popped all those annoying small items on the top tier, and packed the bottom shelf with everything from gravy to honey. There's a bit of trial and error when it comes to choosing what to store on there - for example, only small items can go on the top tier because of where the cupboard shelf above sits. But now I've put everything in place, I'm extremely satisfied.

Amazon Basics Clear 2-Tier Lazy Susan Turntable Organiser £11.99 at Amazon Again from Amazon (they really do have an amazing selection of kitchen organisation bits), this 2-Tier Lazy Susan is the ideal way to organise a pantry with lots of vertical space. The spinning mechanism means I can grab what I need easily, and my whole pantry just feels tidier since adding this in.

It's amazing how much difference a few simple storage finds can make for keeping all my kitchen essentials in order. So, which of these storage essentials will you be adding to your kitchen to help retain a sense of order?