How to declutter your shed for a calm, more functional space – where everything is immediately accessible

The sun is shining and the air smells fresh and clear, so there’s no better time to embrace the spirit of spring cleaning – and that includes decluttering your shed.

Yes, we know; decluttering a shed feels like it’s the kind of job that threatens to turn into a weekend-long chore, but putting it off isn’t the answer. In fact, it’s an integral part of sorting your garden out, as these hardworking outdoor spaces often become catch-alls for half-used bags of compost, rusty old tools, and cracked pots that haven’t seen a plant in years, not to mention all the things you should never store in the shed.

Thankfully, it doesn’t have to be this way. You can, with the help of a few home organisation ideas, transform a shed into a calm, functional space that serves you better.

How to declutter a shed with ease

If you don't know how to declutter your shed, this least glamorous of all garden trends can feel... well, a little daunting. But it doesn't have to be.

"Over winter, sheds tend to become cluttered with forgotten tools, broken pots, and random odds and ends. But a messy space makes gardening harder than it needs to be," says Dani Hardy of Dani Declutters.

"A good spring clear-out means you’ll be able to find what you need, create more to store, and enjoy your outdoor space without frustration," she adds reassuringly.

Dani Hardy Social Links Navigation Professional organiser Dani is a patient, positive and passionate professional organiser and brings bucket-loads of energy to each client, helping them transform chaotic spaces into organised, calm functional environments they want to spend more time in.

Morris Hankinson, founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries, agrees wholeheartedly. "It might not be the most exciting job in the garden, but it is nonetheless satisfying to declutter the shed," he promises.

"And having a tidy space means easier access to tools, and safe storage of all garden accessories."

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

Of course, decluttering doesn’t have to mean getting rid of everything – it’s about keeping what’s useful, storing it smartly, and making the space work for you. So, how to begin?

To help you out, we've consulted the experts for their cleverest tips on clearing out clutter, storing seasonal items, and even making your shed or greenhouse feel like an extension of your home.

We promise that, with just a little time and effort, you’ll have a space that’s not only tidy but truly inspiring.

What you will need

If you're ready to learn how to declutter your shed, the most important thing you'll need is a willingness to embrace the chaos... and time, of course.

"Make some time when you can really get stuck in and try to finish the job in one session, and get your cleaning equipment, if needed, ready," advises Morris. "You might need a brush and dustpan, bin bags, cloths, warm soapy water or even a vacuum cleaner."

It's also a good idea to invest in a few simple storage solutions, too; we recommend something like these metal tool hooks from Amazon or these Form Xago Heavy Duty Clear 51L Plastic Stackable Storage boxes from B&Q.

Step-by-step guide

Now that you have everything you need, it's time to learn how to declutter your shed in earnest. And, much like decluttering your home, it's best to go in with a plan of action...

1. Empty everything out

As ever, the best way to get started on a decluttering project is to get everything out – the same applies whether you are decluttering a garage or organising a loft.

"Start by removing everything from the shed. This allows you to see the full space and assess what you’re working with," says Steven Bell, the CEO of Paving Shopper.

"Set up a designated area nearby to sort through the items," he adds.

Steven Bell Social Links Navigation CEO of Paving Shopper Steven Bell is the managing director of Paving Shopper, known for his expertise in gardening, landscaping and paving. He leads the company with a focus on quality and innovation, ensuring Paving Shopper remains a trusted source for diverse paving needs.

2. Get sorting

Next on the list when it comes to decluttering your shed? Sort the contents into dedicated categories.

"Group items into categories such as tools, pots, twine, gloves, etc. Also have piles for donation, recycling, or the bin. If it’s broken or you haven’t used it in years, it’s probably time to let it go," says Dani.

"Apps like Olio or Facebook Marketplace are a great way of passing on unwanted items for free, not only are you reducing the amount that goes to landfill, you are ensuring your wanted items continue their life."

To make it even easier, Steven suggests you group everything into the following categories:

Keep : Tools, gardening supplies, or items you use regularly and are in good condition.

: Tools, gardening supplies, or items you use regularly and are in good condition. Donate : Items that are still in good shape but you no longer need or use.

: Items that are still in good shape but you no longer need or use. Recycle : Any materials (like plastic or metal) that can be recycled.

: Any materials (like plastic or metal) that can be recycled. Discard: Broken, rusty, or no longer useful items.

"Be ruthless about discarding items. It's easy to hold onto things 'just in case', but a decluttered space is far more functional," he adds.

3. Clean surfaces

The most obvious step in our How To Declutter A Shed 101 guide? Carry out a thorough clean.

"Give your shed a quick sweep, check for damp, and clean any surfaces. It’ll feel like a fresh start," says Dani reassuringly.

Steven adds that you should also consider wiping down any windows, removing any algae or grime.

4. Organise and contain

This experience aims to streamline your shed, so take care to organise efficiently before you put everything back.

"Keep tools accessible, stack pots neatly, and use hooks or shelves to free up floor space. Store seeds in labelled tins, keep gloves in a box, and use clear tubs for smaller items so you can see what you have at a glance," suggests Dani.

Steven, meanwhile, says you should assess and organise your storage solutions.

"If your shed doesn't have enough storage, consider adding shelving, hooks, or pegboards to keep tools off the ground and create vertical storage," he says, adding that clear storage bins, tool organisers, and garden labels are also a great shout.

"If your shed has space on the ceiling, consider installing overhead racks to store larger items such as bikes, ladders, or watering cans," he adds.

Space-saving Green Haven Green Haven Garden Tool Storage Rack View at Amazon RRP: £14.99 | This handy hook rack elevates everything off the floor to keep your shed super organised. The 160cm rail of hooks is ideal for rakes, shovels and hand tools aplenty. Multifuctional VonHaus Vonhaus Garage Shelves 5 Tier View at Amazon RRP: £39.99 | These heavy duty garage shelves are also ideal for a shed where sturdy storage is needed thanks to a 875kg Capacity, 175kg Per Shelf. 180 by 90 by 40cm. Maximum organisation VonHaus Vonhaus 44 Piece Wall Mounted Pegboard Hook, View at Amazon RRP: £29.99 | The ultimate storage solution for all kinds of tools and accessories this wall-mounted design features a rack and detachable storage bins.

FAQs

How do I declutter my shed?

If you're not sure how to declutter your shed, Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries says it's best to "remove everything from the shed first and clean it out entirely before starting on sorting equipment and gardening accessories".

"Wash, clean and sweep up before cleaning and sharpening tools, pots and trays," he says, noting that the rule of all sorting is to only keep what you need or what is essential, especially if you are short on space.

"Anything that you want to keep but are unlikely to use as much can be put towards the back, so tools and accessories needed more frequently can be accessed easily and quickly. Remove anything out of date, not working, or that hasn’t been used in a long time."

If you want to be really organised, Morris advises you "label tins and containers so it’s easy to find things and don’t forget to use the space wisely, just like you would in the garden".

"Think about how you can store items overhead if safe and install shelves if needed. And, if your shed is on an allotment or away from your garden, create a space where you can make a cup of freshly picked herbal tea when you need a break from gardening."

How to properly organise a shed?

Once you have tidied and decluttered your shed, Steven Bell, CEO of Paving Shopper, says you should "assign specific zones or sections in the shed for particular items".

"For example, designate one shelf for gardening tools, another for seeds, and one for fertilisers or pots. Keeping everything in its place will make it easier to maintain organisation," he says, adding that you should also be reviewing and decluttering items in your shed quarterly or twice a year.

"And start using labels on your storage bins and shelves to ensure that everything has a designated space. This makes it easier to maintain cleanliness and organisation."

Now that you know how to declutter your shed, all that's left to do is bite the bullet and begin. "Decluttering now will save you time and hassle all season long – so you can focus on growing, not digging through chaos," says Dani.