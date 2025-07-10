These vacuum-sealed bags have transformed my storage, and you can currently get 8 for under £12

Are you tired of having a loft space that's difficult to navigate? If your home is anything like mine, you've probably been overwhelmed by duvets, extra bedding and winter clothes for years. But these bags are here to change that.

From the four-box decluttering method to the one-touch tidying rule, you may have tried everything to create extra space in your home. The truth is, sometimes no matter how well you declutter your home, the stuff soon builds back up.

That's why I decided to stop getting rid of what I had and simply compact it instead. And what better way to minimise your stuff than vacuum seal bags?

Vacuum sealed bags have streamlined my storage space

Whether or not you've tried all the best decluttering methods, it's hard to keep household items to a minimum. Over the years, I've slowly watched our loft, shed, and under-stairs storage get fuller and fuller.

That's when I discovered the storage hack that is vacuum seal bags.

They're perfect for soft furnishings, spare duvets and any winter jumpers that need to be put away during summer. Even if you're looking to declutter your shed, these bags are going to make the job so much easier.

Exact match MEIQIHOME Vacuum Storage Bags, 8 Combo View at Amazon When it comes to storage solutions, vacuum storage bags are some of my favourites. They'll double your storage space and even help keep your fabrics safe from mould and mildew.

I was regularly cleaning my outdoor cushions due to mould build-up over winter, so I started storing them in these bags, and the problem was solved.

The double zip seal means no mould spores or moisture reaches the cushions or blankets I store in the shed. It also means a lot less space is taken up, too.

The best part? They're incredibly cheap, especially right now with the Amazon Prime Day deals, but hard-wearing and reusable at the same time.

(Image credit: Emily Smith)

So, if, like me, you're always in need of under-stairs storage ideas to maximise your space or simply own too many bedding sets, these budget vacuum bags are what you've been looking for.

No more towering piles of stuff in your loft to wade through when looking for the suitcases, just easily moved vacuum packed bags.

Even if you're struggling with wardrobe organising techniques, the smaller versions of the bags that come in this set are perfect for compacting clothes you don't reach for regularly.