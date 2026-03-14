The three essential steps for getting your house ready and refreshed in time for spring, according to an expert

Longer days are finally here, and the gloominess of winter seems to be in the rearview mirror, which means spring is upon us. And what better excuse to give your home a quick refresh and welcome the new season in.

Whether you have a spring cleaning checklist or not, there's no denying just how satisfying a post-winter clean and tidy is. And whilst spring cleans are usually a huge overhaul of your home, if you keep up with daily cleaning habits, you can stick to only a few essential pre-spring cleaning tasks.

And that's exactly what home organising expert Dilly Carter has pointed out in her latest Instagram reel (@declutterdollies).

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Dilly Carter's spring home refresh tips

In the same way, there are plenty of jobs to get done in the garden once spring arrives, your home will benefit just as much from a little more TLC before the sunny weather properly arrives.

Spring is a great time to get your luxury cleaning products out and give your home a refresh, cleaning away any stubborn winter cobwebs and dust.

To avoid making the job overwhelming, Dilly Carter has shared her essential tips for reenergising your home ahead of the next season and what to do to put you in a good place to properly welcome the sun.

1. Open the windows

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Aside from having one of the best air purifiers in your home, opening your windows regularly and when the weather allows makes all the difference in the air quality of your home.

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"Open those windows and let the fresh air circulate through your home. While you’re at it, give the windows a good deep clean so the light can really shine through," recommends Dilly.

2. Keep windowsills clear

(Image credit: Future)

While you might be a fan of the curated clutter trend, decluttering your space before a new season arrives is a great way of giving your home a fresher feeling.

"Try not to overcrowd your windowsills. Keeping them clear allows more natural light in and lets you enjoy the beautiful view outside instead of blocking it," explains Dilly.

Letting more natural light into your home is also a great way to bring positive energy to your space, which is always welcome after the gloomy months of winter.

3. Refresh duvets

(Image credit: Future)

There's nothing like having one of the best duvets to keep you warm through the winter months; however, when the hot weather arrives, you'll want something a little lighter to keep you cool on a night.

"Now is also a great time to switch those duvets and give your mattress a good vacuum to freshen things up," says Dilly.

You might wonder if you can vacuum your mattress, but the method is great for removing any skin, dander and dust that's collected on the surface and below.

"Sometimes it’s the smallest changes that make the biggest difference. A few simple steps can make your home feel brighter, fresher, and ready for the new season," Dilly finishes.

We couldn't agree more, you don't need to panic and deep clean your entire home before spring, but these small tasks will help you feel a little more prepared.