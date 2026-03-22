I swear by my Sunday reset routine: here are my top tips for a quick yet rewarding way of refreshing your home for a new week

Although there's no denying how satisfying a big, deep clean is, for most of us, there are just not enough hours in the week to tackle one. That's why when I spotted the Sunday reset trend, I immediately knew it'd be for me.

Whilst I try to keep up with my daily cleaning habits that keep my home clean and tidy, sometimes those smaller tasks don't really get the job done. That's when deep cleaning comes in, but when you're working all week and out socialising when Friday hits, where's the time to get it done? And don't get me started on how long it can take to declutter the house.

Thankfully, that's where the Sunday reset trend comes in. Initially starting as a small cleaning trend on social media, the Sunday reset trend has revolutionised modern cleaning routines, and it's quite simply saved my sanity.

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What is the Sunday reset?

If you're up to date with the home cleaning trends, whether that's the 1-3-5 decluttering method or other expert cleaning hacks, you might've come across the Sunday reset.

At its core, it's a cleaning method performed on Sunday that aims to tackle all the rooms in your home, quickly and efficiently. It's not a deep clean, but it's also a little more than a light tidy. Think of it as the perfect weekly clean.

The real beauty of it, and why I've continued to stick to it, is the way it helps you prepare for another week. We usually associate Sundays with that pre-work week dread, but they can be a really relaxing, restorative day to get you in the right place to tackle the week ahead.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Sunday resets are a popular trend on social media because they tap into universal themes of productivity, self-care, and preparation for the week ahead," explains professional home organiser, Elizabeth Wickes. "They also offer a mix of inspiration, practicality, and aesthetic enjoyment while addressing the common human desire to feel organised and in control."

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Elizabeth points out the benefits of a Sunday reset, from reducing stress and feelings of being overwhelmed to creating a calm environment and supporting better sleep.

"A Sunday reset offers numerous benefits for your week ahead, helping you feel more organised, calm, and prepared," she adds.

Elizabeth Wickes Social Links Navigation Professional organiser Elizabeth is an accredited Professional home organiser who works with homeowners to create more intentionally organised spaces. She aims to help people live in beautiful yet functional homes that are designed to support a clean, mentally healthy lifestyle.

How to achieve a Sunday reset

As with many cleaning routines, it's completely customisable to the time you have, your space and how much your home really needs cleaning.

However, there are steps you can follow to ensure you stick to the right amount of cleaning and don't fall into a deep cleaning hole instead.

Write a list

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I don't know about you, but writing a list always keeps me on task and, more importantly, stops me from forgetting anything I need to get done. In the same way you might have a spring cleaning checklist or even a decluttering checklist, to-do lists help me stay on track during all the cleaning chaos.

My Sunday reset would be nothing without my lists, which I tend to organise in order of priority with bigger jobs like laundry at the top and smaller, but just as essential ones, like bathroom bin emptying at the bottom.

This is always when I'll put on one of my favourite playlists and make myself a tasty iced coffee to keep myself energised and hydrated. And if you want to start organised, get all your cleaning tools at the ready so you're not going back and forth between rooms and cupboards.

Start with laundry

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Something I quickly picked up from every video showcasing this trend is that you need to work smarter, not harder. Which means getting your washing done whilst you tackle the different rooms in your house. So start with stripping the beds and getting your clothes divided into their colour groups.

The average washing machine cycle is around an hour. I find this is the perfect amount of time to challenge myself to see how much I can get done within that timeframe. I press the button and set off to get a specific task or room done before the machine starts beeping at me. You can do the same with the dryer.

If you're figuring out how to dry your clothes indoors without a dryer, then you can still time yourself with your favourite heated airer. Simply time yourself to when you need to flip the laundry over on the airer.

If you have a dishwasher, the same applies to the dishes; get them on asap, then you can put them away when you start tackling the kitchen clean-up.

Declutter and tidy

My laundry apron in action (Image credit: Future)

I'd recommend starting with a general tidy and declutter before you start cleaning any room. You'll be amazed by how much stuff is in the wrong room or simply needs throwing in the bin.

I use my Amazon laundry apron for this, and let me tell you, it's been a lifesaver for moving lots of small items around the house at once. By doing a quick scan before you tackle a specific room, you're not having to walk back and forth, upstairs and down, which I find disturbs my flow.

Doing this general pick-up also means that you can work faster when dusting and vacuuming, as all the surfaces and floors will be cleared of clutter. Again, smarter, not harder, that's the key to a Sunday reset!

Clean one room at a time

Time to divide and conquer. Like every step in this process, it's completely customisable as to how much you do and how deep a clean you want to do. I always make sure to get rid of the dust and put my best vacuum to work as a foundation, then anything on top of that is a bonus.

Of course, each room comes with its own tasks; cleaning the bathroom will no doubt take longer than your bedroom, but the kitchen may be the biggest challenge as it's the most used room in the house.

For the kitchen, start with cleaning the fridge and going through your food to make sure it's clear of anything expired. That way, when you do your weekly shop, you've got a clean, spacious fridge ready to be filled.

Create a relaxing ambience and plant ahead

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Once all the cleaning is done and you're happy to call it a day, then it's time to enjoy your new clean space.

Personally, I love to get a long shower, light one of my best-scented candles and go over my calendar with a warm cup of tea by my side. This is also a perfect time to start planning and preparing for the week ahead.

Whether it's booking gym classes, creating your meal plan or writing shopping lists, getting it all done before the week begins means you've got less on your plate when the chaos starts.

After that? It's time to put on a box set and allow your body to relax and regroup.

Why is it good to clean a house on Sunday?

With so many professional tidying techniques to follow, it can be hard to pick the right one for you. However, if you're looking for that productive, fresh-start feel, cleaning your home on a Sunday is a good way to do it.

"You should build your clean routine around what works for you and your household!" starts Catherine Green, cleaning expert at sustainable cleaning brand Smol.

"For many, ‘resetting’ on a Sunday can reduce the amount of work that might need to be done throughout the coming week and clear away any clutter or mess that might have accumulated over the weekend," she adds.

"However, for others, the thought of spending any of the weekend on household cleaning sounds like a nightmare. For these people, instead of cramming all the cleaning into a single day, I recommend breaking it up into manageable daily chunks, spreading tasks across the week, such as vacuuming on one day, cleaning the bathroom on another, and focusing on deep-cleaning specific areas as needed. This prevents an overwhelming cleaning marathon while keeping your home consistently fresh," finishes Catherine.

Whether or not you love cleaning your home, finding the right way to suit you is the best way to ensure your home looks and feels its best.

Catherine Green Social Links Navigation Cleaning expert, smol Catherine has been on a mission to revolutionise the way we tackle chores since the dawn of smol. With over a decade of hands-on experience of working with sustainable cleaning solutions, Catherine has tested hundreds of hacks to make tackling chores easier, safer, and better for the planet.

If you're looking for other low-maintenance home tidying ideas, we'd recommend trying the snowball decluttering method. It helps you declutter in a more manageable way without that overwhelming feeling of a never-ending task.