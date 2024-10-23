Decluttering checklist: the items you can get rid of right now

Let's face it, decluttering isn't fun. It can be hard to let go of once-sentimental items and to know where to even start. So, putting together a checklist can really help.

Every house is different but there are some items probably kicking around your house that you would never miss. From old batteries to devices you can't use anymore, getting rid of these little things will cumulatively make all the difference to your space.

If you're ready to declutter your house but are lacking direction, here are 32 things you can probably get rid of right away, whatever your decluttering method is.

32 items you can probably get rid of today

Old CDs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you have a large CD collection that's gathering dust, it might be time to get rid of some of them. Do you have a method of actually playing them? If not, seriously think about whether or not you will use them again.

Similarly, if you listen to most of your music now on streaming services, think about getting rid of the albums that you can easily listen to digitally.

Create Space: Declutter Your Home to Clear Your Mind | £9.88 at Amazon Penned by Dilly Carter from BBC One's Sort Your Life Out, this book is filled with tips and tricks to declutter your mind and home - including a room-by-room guide.

Mystery cables

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hands up if you have at least one drawer or box dedicated to cables and tech that you're not really sure still works - or what they're even for.

If that's you, audit this drawer. Work out what the cables and leads correlate to and get rid of anything that doesn't serve any purpose. If you still deem them all necessary, at least you'll have untangled them!

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mismatched socks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Go through your sock drawer and pair everything up. If there are any stray socks that have been looking for a partner for a while now, turn them into cleaning rags.

Expired skincare

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This one is often overlooked but all beauty formulas have a shelf life. Often, they should be used 6, 12, 24 or 36 months after opening - the exact duration will be stated on the label.

Older products might not necessarily be harmful to you but the active ingredients will become less potent and the formula will lose its efficacy. Old skincare can also be a breeding ground for bacteria and germs, causing itchiness, break-outs, rashes and more. Essentially, they just stop doing their job.

Old greeting cards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While you don't want to get rid of meaningful greeting cards from loved ones, avoid holding on to every single one. If the cards don't contain a personal greeting, you don't love the artwork and they're not from someone you're particularly close to, it might be time to throw them out.

Discoloured clothes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It can be tough to let go of clothes that once looked great, but are no longer in their glory days so have been relegated to a corner of your wardrobe. Whether it's white t-shirts with yellow marks you just can't get rid of, or clothes that have lost their vibrancy over time, seriously think about getting rid of your discoloured clothes - especially if you haven't worn them for years.

Expired medication

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Audit your medicine cabinet. Like skincare, all medication has an expiry date - but we often overlook it. Once expired, medicines will become less effective (or even risky) due to changes in chemical composition. This will affect their strength and efficacy.

Anything that doesn't fit anymore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You wouldn't be alone if you've got pieces in your wardrobe that you've held onto for a while, hoping that they might one day fit you. Not only do these pieces take up unnecessary space, but their very presence can make you feel bad, especially if you attach any guilt to not fitting into them.

Donate them to the charity shop or sell them online, and embrace clothes that make you feel amazing instead.

Puzzles with missing pieces

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Is there anything more annoying than doing a jigsaw puzzle or starting a game, only to find out that a few pieces are missing? Don't put them back in the box for the next person to be similarly disappointed.

Dried-out nail varnish

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While you can sometimes revive old nail varnishes by adding a drop of nail polish remover, hot water or nail polish thinner, if the formula is gloopy and dried out, sometimes it's better to just cut your losses and get rid of it - especially if there's not much left.

Burnt out candles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It can be difficult to get rid of your favourite candle, but if it's burnt out and not holding any light, it's pretty pointless keeping a hold of it. If the candle is finished but you want to reuse the jar, pour boiling water into it and then skim the remaining wax of the top when it rises up.

Duplicate utensils

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Go through your kitchen utensils and scrutinise all your duplicates. Do you really need more than one garlic press, ladle or slotted spoon? By having a more minimal set up, you'll be able to use your space more efficiently.

Excess plastic bags

(Image credit: Getty Images)

They cannot be domestically recycled and come at a cost, so many of us understandably hold on to our plastic supermarket bags. But they can take up a surprising amount of space.

Recycle them at your local supermarket or recycling centre, and ensure you take your bags with you next time you shop to avoid buying even more!

Broken or empty pens and pencils

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another simple thing to get rid of, cull old pens and pencils you can't use anymore. This can take a little bit of time as you'll need to test each one, but it will also save you the frustration of trying lots of dry pens before finding a functional one the next time you actually need one.

Old gifts that aren't to your taste

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When someone gives you a thoughtful gift, instinctively you might want to put it to use to show your appreciation. But sometimes, if they really don't match your decor (or taste), they'll be relegated to the cupboard or spare room. If you have some old gifts stored away that you know will never see the light of day, considering donating them to charity.

DVDs that you'll never watch again

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get rid of old DVDs that you can either watch digitally, or are just never likely to crack on again. Most televisions don't come with players now so if you have no means to watch your old ones, it's time to donate them to charity.

Old gift cards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When we use up the full balance of physical gift cards, they're often handed back to us by the shop assistant so it can be tempting to keep a hold of them in case we ever top them up or have any remaining balance in them. But how likely is this scenario? Not particularly.

Do an audit of your spice rack

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spices, herbs and seasonings can last a long time and having an expansive collection is great, even if there are some that you only use once a year, but there are ways you can streamline your spice rack.

Audit your collection and consolidate any duplicate jars. Then, check to see if any water or liquid has got into the remaining ones. If they're spoiled, throw them out. And if you've had some spices for a really long time without using them, consider throwing them away.

Expired sunscreen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to sunscreen, you don't want to take any risks. While expired products are unlikely to harm your skin, the formula will change and become less effective.

There's no guarantee about the level of protection it will provide after its expiry rate, so it's worth erring on the side of caution and investing in a new bottle instead.

Every bottle will state the expiry date; in most cases this will be six to twelve months after opening.

Uncomfortable shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Comfort is key when it comes to footwear, and while a level of discomfort is expected when wearing high heels, don't hold onto shoes that cause you so much pain you simply cannot wear them.

Makeup that doesn't work for you

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We all sometimes purchase the wrong makeup products. Whether it's an expensive moisturiser that causes breakouts or a foundation in the wrong shade, if the product isn't right for you, you just won't use it.

Instead, donate it to a loved one, or if it's only been lightly used, some charities will also accept makeup.

Old, flat. or yellowing pillows

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're wondering how often you should change your pillows, the answer, sadly, is more often than you might think. Experts advise changing your pillows every one to two years.

Dead batteries

(Image credit: Getty Images)

They can't always be recycled or disposed of at home, so many of us have a container of flat batteries in our house gathering dust. Not only are these taking up space and are visually unappealing but they're often not even stored in the right way as they cannot withstand extreme heat or be left in locations where there is moisture or humidity.

Most supermarkets have a battery recycle point, so search your nearest one and pop them in your bag next time you go out. Don't simply throw them into the landfill collection as this could start a fire.

Excess hangers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Take your excess hangers to the charity shop. Not only will this open up a lot of space in your wardrobe to actually see all your clothes, but someone else will get use out of them.

Old (paid) bills

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're not paperless when it comes to utility bills, then you probably have a stack of old bills somewhere. Pop them into your recycling bin and consider going paperless if you have no need for physical bills.

Books that you're not likely to read

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Getting rid of books can feel painful, but if you've got some titles in your collection that you know you're unlikely to ever pick up, or that you've already read, then give someone else the pleasure of reading them by donating them to a friend, book exchange or charity shop, or even selling them online!

Business cards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ever found yourself accepting a business card from a local restaurant or someone at a networking event, knowing that you'll probably never use it? Instead, record their details on your phone or add them on social media. As for all the old business cards from old acquaintances? If you can't even remember who they're for, get rid of them.

Shrunken clothes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We've all been there. The realisation that you put your favourite wool jumper in the washing machine and it's come out in a size appropriate for a small child. It can feel too heartbreaking to immediately get rid of shrunk clothes, but if it's unwearable, cut your losses and get it out of your closet.

Spare bedding that you don't use

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're a hoarder, it can be tempting to hold on to old things in the hope that you'll one day use them - like old bedding, which might be suitable for guests. While there is a need for spare bed linen, if they are seriously washed out, old and uncomfortable, recycle them, or turn them into cleaning cloths.

Old letters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A relic of the past, letter writing is sadly a waning art. For that reason we definitely don't recommend you cull all letters (who doesn't love an old love letter or scribbled note from a pen pal?!) but do get rid of anything really old that doesn't hold sentimental value.

Old fashioned equipment

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The definition of this will very much depend on your lifestyle. But if you've swapped an alarm clock for your phone or eschewed your DVD player in favour of streaming services, think about the place these old pieces of equipment or technology still hold in your life. If they're not decorative or likely to be used again, consider donating them.

Old magazines and newspapers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As much as we love magazines, a pile of old ones doesn't only look unsightly but they can take up serious space in your house. If you don't have space to efficiently store them away, think about culling some of the ones you're not likely to pick up again. Cut out any articles, recipes or images you love before recycling them. The same stands for newspapers.