Do you need a laundry apron? Yes, if like me you want to make doing the washing easier – no more dropped socks

Weekly washing can quickly become one of the most dreaded household tasks, especially when it seems neverending. So when I saw cleaning expert Lynsey Crombie recommending a tool that lightens the load a little I was immediately sold.

Even when you know all the laundry drying mistakes to avoid, the whole process can take far longer than you'd like. You can end up dropping socks everywhere, forgetting half of the dark wash and tripping whilst holding a week's worth of clothes in your arms. Not any longer thanks to this quirky laundry aid.

Sound familiar? Well, it does to me, which is why when I saw this laundry apron doing the rounds on Instagram, and from the Queen of Clean herself Lynsey Crombie, I just had to give it a try.

Lynsey Crombie's laundry apron: my thoughts

Whether I'm drying clothes indoors without a dryer or taking advantage of the sun by hanging washing on the line, I'm a repeat offender when it comes to dropping clean clothes on the floor.

So being able to carry a load with both hands-frees to peg or hang, immediately caught my attention.

I won't lie, I put off purchasing this apron for several reasons. Firstly I was a little dubious that something so cheap could be helpful for tasks around the house. The second was that I questioned whether it would hurt my back, to hold that much weight. Luckily I was quickly proved wrong, on both counts.

In the same way, a dehumidifier is a helpful aid in drying clothes, I knew this wouldn't completely transform my laundry routine but it would certainly make it a lot easier and quicker. And that it did.

From having all my socks within reach to using it for a host of other jobs around the house, I actually don't know what I'd do without this apron now.

Exact match Laundry Apron With Pouch View at Amazon RRP: £4 | In all its pink and red glory, this lightweight apron holds much more clothes than you may think. Thanks to its cross-back design the weight is evenly distributed and I felt no strain at all.

That's right, what surprised me was how handy this was for other jobs around the house. Normal tidying that would have me going back and forth more times than I can count now became one-trip jobs with the apron. I filled it with fallen dog toys, forgotten chargers and even Christmas decorations.

If you're always wondering how to declutter your home or require home organisation ideas for a tidy space, this might just be the item for you.

While the price is, of course, wonderfully affordable, I don't see this lasting me years and years. Since it is made of plastic, I'm sure the stitches will eventually begin to fray, so if you'd prefer to invest in something more long-term, you should look out for stronger fabric alternatives.

With the material in mind, I wouldn't load this apron with heaps of wet heavy washing. Avoiding jeans, towels and outerwear is probably best if you want it to last longer. But I found I appreciated it more for carrying the smaller things, especially socks and underwear, for me.

So, my verdict? This apron is an absolute steal for those of you who tidy all the time and pick up after kids, pets, or even yourself. For the price, it's a no-brainer and truly one of those small things that makes life just a touch easier.

Finding ways to streamline my weekly washing process is always going to be a goal, so finding tricks to speed up my tumble dryer cycle and ideas for transporting clothes are appreciated. After all, aside from the daily habits I do to keep my home clean and tidy, I'd really rather not be doing laundry every day and I know I'm not on my own there.