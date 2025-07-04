Cat Deeley brings gladiator sandals into 2025 with nostalgic Wimbledon mini dress look
She enjoyed the tennis in an outfit that's got us feeling nostalgic - and showed how to make this style work this summer
Fashion trends rise and surge in popularity so much that even those items you might have thought you’d never see again will likely come back. This has already come true with the jelly shoes trend and now Cat Deeley’s Wimbledon outfit has got me feeling nostalgic again.
The This Morning host attended with co-star Ben Shephard on Day 4 wearing a byTiMo floral mini dress with gladiator sandals. These open-toe shoes were especially popular in the late 90s and Cat’s laced up her legs and were secured just above her ankles.
I much prefer this style to knee-length gladiator sandals as the laces are already quite statement and shorter ones are better to wear in the heat. Cat’s shoes were a plain, tan colour which allowed the iconic shape to do all the talking.
Shop Gladiator Sandals
Made from leather with a fun yet still-neutral snake print, these sandals are a great option when you want barely-there shoes. The fine straps curve around the foot and the ankle and secure with a buckle. This makes them quite a practical choice compared to the slightly more fiddly tie-up style of true gladiator sandals.
Although you could wear gladiator sandals under roomy wide-leg trousers, the lace-up detailing means they work better with shorter skirts and dresses. This showcases them more and woman&home’s Digital Fashion Editor, Rivkie Baum, thinks that Cat’s choice of a floral frock accentuated the 90s feel of her sandals.
"We know that the nineties and noughties are back in fashion, and Cat Deeley has just flown the flag for some long forgotten trends. Pairing a floral dress with tan gladiator sandals, this retro look feels chic and summery, with a healthy dose of what we might now consider a vintage aesthetic," she explains.
Rivkie adds that whilst "florals are always a must when it comes to the best summer dresses" the way Cat teamed her look with these "late 90s sandals has got her feeling nostalgic".
Shop Floral Dresses
"Fashion is cyclical, and so it's worth holding on to key pieces you love, because you never know, as Cat Deeley's just proven, when they'll come back into circulation," our expert says.
Cat’s mini dress had ruching on the bodice, which accentuated her waist and the short puff sleeves felt ultra-feminine. Running all over this piece was a floral print featuring daisies, scarlet poppies and blue blooms alongside green leaves.
Ditsy florals are often thought of as being quite vintage-esque and this complemented the gladiator sandals. She matched her shoes to her bag, which was a spacious tan leather tote that provided plenty of space for anything she needed to take to Wimbledon.
Cat wore her blonde hair in a relaxed side ponytail and added a pair of subtle gold hoop earrings. With her toes on show in her strappy sandals, she also had her nails immaculately painted in a sorbet pink that’s a big summer pedicure trend.
To recreate her Wimbledon outfit and embrace gladiator sandals for 2025, consider pairing some with a delicate floral dress like hers. These kinds of frocks are a go-to for many of us this time of year anyway, and the classic feel of a flower print dress can help to balance the more out-there sandals.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!