Jelly shoes as an adult? This is the surprising new season shoe trend that I just can't ignore

Jelly shoes – or anything to do with this nostalgic '90s sandal style – might seem like a distant memory. But last year marked their tentative comeback, and 2025 has cemented their return in full force.

Like many, I raised an eyebrow when I saw them featuring in major fashion collections, as I couldn’t help but remember their gummy textures from childhood summers. But as I’ve discovered, the jelly shoe revival is surprisingly wearable, elevated, and certainly deserving of a place in our summer wardrobes. The new jelly shoes aren’t the same as the ones we once wore to the beach, as designers and high street brands have reworked this style into a far chicer product.

Firstly, there are more sophisticated shades – ecru, olive, or dark grey, making them easy to style with a host of pieces. And, brands have also leaned into new shapes, offering woven styles or ballet silhouettes that nod to the ballerina flat, another style that's a core part of the shoe trends of 2025.

So, where did this resurgence start? Last year, The Row’s A/W catwalk kicked off this trend, showcasing bubble gum pink jelly sandals styled with black sculptural jumpsuits. And this summer, they are back in full swing across the board, with Chloe's S/S25 catwalk offering flip-flop variations that featured miniature heels.

This isn't the first time this shoe has gained popularity. The jelly shoe, or "jellies," first originated with French designers transforming plastic fishermen's sandals into colourful, playful footwear that quickly turned into a well-loved trend during the '90s.

If the jelly shoe is bringing up all kinds of nostalgia for you, this shoe is back and wearable, whatever your age or style, as the range available is vast. These are some of my favourites right now.

When it comes to styling jelly shoes they can come across a little clunky as they often have quite thick soles, so balancing proportions is key. Try pairing black woven jelly shoes with relaxed wide leg trousers and a fitted shirt or blouse to even out your silhouette. They will also work surprisingly well with dresses or floaty A-line skirts, through the summer season, and you could even try layering them over colourful socks if you're feeling bold.

If your jelly shoes are on the colourful side, let them be the focal point of the outfit. For example, opt for some crimson red jelly flats and pair them with mid-wash denim and a crisp white shirt to make the colour stand out. Or if you usually wear brighter colours choose earthy or light neutral colours to get the most wear out of them.

At first, I wasn’t sure about this trend, but now I’m fully converted. Jelly shoes in 2025 are functional, stylish, and comfortable too, and they've truly evolved past their novelty phase into something wearable and chic. I would recommend trying a more muted pair if you're unsure of this style, and then building your look from there. Who knew a shoe once associated with childhood could become so grown-up and on-trend?