M&S just gave this nostalgic shoe the ultimate grown-up, spring makeover. Here's how to style it

When I think of nostalgic shoe styles, nothing makes me feel quite as warm and fuzzy, or yearning for the summers of my youth, as a pair of jelly shoes. The '90s sandal is immediately recognisable thanks to its unique gummy texture, but this once kitsch shoe is staging a 2026 comeback, and British clothing brand M&S has just delivered the chicest iteration I've seen.

We saw the jelly shoe on last year’s spring/summer runways, with brands like The Row and Chloe offering up their own takes on the design that were playful yet chic. Surprisingly wearable, new high-street styles in particular make adding a pair to your spring and summer wardrobes a seamless and stylish endeavour.

Fusing the classic jelly sandal with the sleek, slip-on design of mules, M&S's ankle strap flat jelly mule sandals are a chic, low-profile sandal available in clear and black colourways as well as blue and a spring-ready green. But be quick, as they are selling fast. Transforming this childhood staple into an incredibly chic spring shoe, it's no longer just for the beach, but easy to style with jeans and dresses for warmer weather too.

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Shop M&S's spring-ready jelly shoes

M&S Ankle Strap Flat Jelly Mule Sandals £20 at M&S Available in clear and black colourways as well as a bold, eye-catching blue and this spring-ready green shade, M&S's grown-up take on the jelly shoe trend delivers a sleek and incredibly chic take on the nostalgic sandal style.

The mule elements of the jelly sandals are what really elevate them beyond beachwear. With a low profile, a thin ankle strap and a backless design, they're sleek enough to pair with baggier and wide-leg trousers throughout spring, as well as dainty enough for slip skirts and dresses in warmer weather.

Thanks to the minimalism, M&S's take on the jelly sandal will add a playful spin to tailoring, or jeans, as the foot-hugging design will balance out any wider-legged or voluminous silhouettes, and this goes for A-line and fuller skirts too.

While both the clear and black pair of the M&S sandals are incredibly versatile and easy to slip on alongside any of the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026, opting for the bold blue or bright green pair can introduce some seriously wearable colour into spring capsule wardrobes. Working alongside denim hues and neutral tones, they can bring a subtle pop of playful colour into any spring outfits.