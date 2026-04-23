This spring shoe trend will go with everything from jeans to midi dresses, adding a preppy spin to every look

While certain trends have a limited shelf life, the preppy boat shoe is not one of them. Since the summer of 2024, this casual shoe has proved its staying power, even through the cold and wet weather of autumn, and has been endorsed by royals and celebrities from the Princess of Wales - Kate Middleton to Jennifer Garner and Katie Holmes.

But while the classic shoe is now a timeless staple, we’re seeing a new trend emerge when it comes to its design. Refreshing the look for spring are new colourful lace details that are bringing a playful, though still decidedly preppy and elevated, touch to the timeless silhouette.

Think dark browns and lighter beiges contrasted by vibrant and eye-catching laces of bright pink, red, or blue. The colour combinations work surprisingly well and make stepping into the warmer weather feel brighter and bolder. Plus, what’s great about this trend is that we’re seeing it across the high street, so incorporating it into your spring wardrobe is super affordable. Shop our favourite finds below:

Shop Spring-Ready Boat Shoes

We’ve seen colourful laces take hold in trainer trends for 2026 so it’s not too much of a surprise that they’re now being incorporated into boat shoe styles too, especially considering that boat shoes of all tones and hues are a big part of the spring/summer shoe trends for 2026.

Just as with colourful-laced trainers, these boat shoes are super easy to style despite the bolder laces, with many of the colours popular in terms of accessories and clothing, making it easy to pair your boat shoes and your laces with coordinated items.

With their sleek, low-profile silhouettes and simple round toes, boat shoes can work beyond the confines of the yacht club and add an elevated finishing touch to smart casual outfit ideas. Think wide-leg jeans or tailored trousers, teamed with preppy boat shoes, or even midi skirts and dresses to add an androgynous feel to floatier silhouettes.