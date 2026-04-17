Kate Middleton's comfy boat shoes are a chic alternative to trainers and this style is trending right now

Slowly but surely we’ve seen more flats making their way into the Princess of Wales’s shoe collection. She’s still a big fan of heels but has reached for her Boden Nya loafers multiple times in recent months and I can’t help wondering if behind-the-scenes she still has some of the flats she wore back in the day too.

Kate was never going to go sailing or climb to see cliff-top views wearing court shoes, so in 2011 she swapped them for boat shoes in Canada. The Prince and Princess of Wales were on their first royal tour as a married couple and she stepped out in these Sebago Bala shoes, indigo jeans and a Barbour utility shirt for a visit to Blachford Lake in the Northwest Territories.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Recreate Kate's Style

Mint Velvet Livi Suede Boat Shoes £110 at Mint Velvet These taupe-toned suede boat shoes feature an almond-shaped toe, leather whipstitch detailing and laces. They're flat which makes them a great day-to-day shoe when you want to be comfortable but still feel put-together. H&M Light Beige Linen Collared Shirt £27.99 at H&M You can't go far wrong with a neutral shirt and this one is a light beige that will go with so many outfits. It's made from breathable linen and has a neat collar and double layered yoke at the back. There's a patch pocket on the chest and the shoulders are gently dropped. M&S Indigo-Mix Sienna Straight-Leg Jeans £26 at M&S The M&S Sienna jeans come in various different washes and lengths. They're mid-rise with a straight-leg cut for a classic silhouette. Super stretchable fabric provides all-day comfort and flexibility and they're finished with a practical button and zip fastening.

Shop More Boat Shoes

Mango Sand Suede Driving Shoes £59.99 at Mango Made from 100% suede, these driving shoes are a similar neutral tone to Kate's - minus the white piping - and they're beautifully timeless. They have the nautical feel with the tie detailing and this also makes them easy to adjust too. Mango Chocolate Brown Deck Shoes £79.99 at Mango Chocolate brown has been a hugely popular colour for months now and it makes a softer alternative to black if you're looking for a versatile spring/summer shoe. These deck shoes have lace detailing running around the sides and silver hardware. M&S Suede Lace Up Flat Boat Shoes £50 at M&S You can get these boat shoes in both standard and wide fit versions and in a lighter sand colour. They're crafted from soft suede and have a comfy flat heel and a lace-up front. The topstitching is a pretty finishing touch.

Her outfit was practical, timeless and relatively casual, particularly her choice of deck shoes. Coincidentally enough, boat shoes are a big spring/summer shoe trend for 2026 which is why we’re seeing them everywhere right now, and they are a great alternative to loafers and white trainers.

They’re a bit more polished than sports shoes and not quite as smart as loafers as their shape tends to be quite relaxed and not super structured. This style of shoe has lace detailing running round the sides and a moccasin-esque front.

The Princess’s boat shoes were made from taupe suede with a white trim for a touch of contrast. If you prefer your footwear to be even more minimal then I’d go for a pair in a block colour like tan or brown that would complement spring and summer colours.

(Image credit: Photo by Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images)

That way you’re more likely to get wear out of them with your outfits this time of year. The slip-on design of deck shoes makes them easy to put on in a hurry and many of them have grippy soles. They naturally have a nautical feel though Kate wore her boat shoes a lot when she wasn’t around water too, like when she was attending polo matches or when she visited The Eden Project in Cornwall.

For her and William’s trip to Blachford Lake, she styled her shoes with dark wash skinny jeans and a simple utility shirt. Many people prefer lighter denim in the warmer months and you could recreate the Princess of Wales’s ensemble for 2026 with white or light blue jeans too.

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"Boat shoes are a spring/summer classic and immediately conjure up summer holidays and warm weather style," says woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum. "The nautical style inspiration is polished yet laidback and works with a multitude of outfit ideas. Whilst most popular with jeans, boat shoes work well with skirts and dresses too, adding a little bit of a tailored and androgynous feel to softer, feminine silhouettes."

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Kate’s jeans and shirt worked perfectly with her shoes as a combination and this was more of an everyday look. She went on to wear a very similar outfit formula to watch the polo with Prince George in 2015. When she and Prince William were given red hoodies by the Canadian Rangers she popped hers on over the top but otherwise went without a jacket in the summer sunshine.

During their time at Blachford Lake, the future King and Queen met with students and elders from the Dechinta Centre for Research and Learning and canoed over to a nearby uninhabited island.