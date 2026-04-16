Meghan Markle opens up on private struggles she faces 'every day' since romance with Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan's romance first became public in 2016 and since then, the Duchess of Sussex said she has faced an onslaught of online abuse every single day. She opened up about her private struggles with trolling during a visit to Batyr, a mental health engagement programme at Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne.

Prince Harry joined his wife for this visit, where Meghan discussed the realisation she came to after being the "most trolled person" in the world. In a conversation with young advocates she declared, "Every day for ten years, I've been bullied and attacked, and I was the most trolled person in the entire world. Man or woman. But I'm still here."

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images)

Whilst the Duchess was a public figure before her relationship with Harry thanks to her role on hit show Suits, her profile and the scrutiny of her every move skyrocketed when they were linked. After their marriage things only increased and Megan described a heart-breaking realisation she had about the way things stand with the "

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"When I think of all of you and what you're experiencing, I think so much of that is having to realise that, no, that industry, that billion dollar industry, is completely anchored and predicated on cruelty to get clicks," she shared. "That's not going to change."

Her advice to the advocates was that "you have to be stronger than that" and spoke of how she'd been given a gift that helps her navigate life as someone targeted by trolls. A friend gave her a little bag with a quote on it that the Duchess of Sussex looks at "every single day".

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

It says, 'My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who you are and how you are to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness and to allow humour to lighten the burden of your tender heart.'

Duchess Meghan declared that this is her wish for all of the advocates too, encouraging them that they can do it. Given everything she’s experienced for a decade, she knows this could be easier said than done, saying, "I will personally tell you it's not easy, but you can do it."

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She and Harry have been incredibly open about their mental health over the years and advocate for online safety, frequently talking about the impact social media can have particularly on young people. The Duchess of Sussex only returned to social media herself last year and her posts have comments turned off, likely to keep any potential bullying off her page and protect her wellbeing.

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan) A photo posted by on

In December 2025 Australia restricted social media use for under-16s and during Meghan and Harry’s visit to Batyr, the Prince praised the country for doing so. He also lamented that it had come to this.

"Australia took the lead," he said. "Your government was the first country in the world to bring about a ban… from a responsibility and leadership standpoint - epic."

"It should have never, ever got to a ban," Prince Harry added. "Because the companies themselves have to be accountable, and there’s no way that young people should be punished by being banned from something that should be safe to use."