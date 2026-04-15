Prince Harry confesses feeling 'disconnection' when Meghan was first pregnant with Archie in candid Q&A in Australia

Prince Harry has admitted to feeling a sense of "disconnection" when Meghan was pregnant with their first child, Prince Archie. The Duke of Sussex wasn’t afraid to delve into the most personal feelings and aspects of his life as he spoke at an event focused on fatherhood, hosted by men’s health charity, Movember.

Harry explained there could be a sense of detachment for dads in the early days and confirmed that he "certainly" felt "a disconnection because [his] wife was the one creating life and [he] was there to witness it". The King’s son added that he thinks for many men "you try to think about what service can I provide at this point, because my work here is done to some extent".

These feelings can shift and the "biggest tip" he was given came from his therapist in the UK and it was to "just be aware of how you feel once the baby is born".

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Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed Archie in May 2019 and not only were they negotiating life as new parents, but doing so in front of the world’s media and as the parents of a baby in the royal line of succession. The Prince described how every time he came back from work if he was stressed, when he held Archie "he would start crying".

"Fatherhood is the most important and sort of transformational role that a guy can ever, can ever move into," he added, as per Hello!.

Prince Archie is now weeks away from turning seven and his sister Princess Lilibet will be five this June. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have amassed plenty of experience over the years and at the event, Harry revealed that he sees "parenting evolving over time".

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"Our kids are our upgrade. Not to say that I upgraded my dad or that my kids upgraded me, but the kids that we bring up in today’s world need to be upgraded," he declared. "There’s no judgment, there’s no blame, there’s no pointing the finger. The reality is that - however you are parenting - that is a personal experience to you, you are going to want to improve on that."

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Archie and Lilibet are arguably being raised differently from how the Prince and Princess of Wales’s children are growing up. However, William has expressed a desire to do things a little differently compared to how he and Harry were raised as royals, especially with regards to fellow future King, Prince George.

During his appearance on Apple TV+’s The Reluctant Traveler last year, William shared, "I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do. A world and a job that actually does impact people’s lives for the better."

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"That is caveated with, I hope we don’t go back to some of the practices of the past, that Harry and I had to grow up in. And I’ll do everything I can to make sure we don’t regress in that situation," he said.

Prince Harry and Meghan are currently undertaking a four-day trip to Australia and the Movember event took place at the HQ of the Australian Rules football team, the Western Bulldogs. As a lovely surprise tied into the focus of the event, Harry received customised Bulldogs jerseys for Archie and Lilibet to enjoy when Harry and Meghan get home to California.