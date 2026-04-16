Cat Deeley proves that a shirt and wide-leg jeans are a failsafe spring look that never goes out of fashion

Cat Deeley made dressing for spring seem effortless once more, as she stepped out onto the ITV This Morning set for her final show of the week. Wearing a pair of wide-leg dark blue jeans by Donna Ida, a style we have seen her in many times before, the presenter paired her classic denim with an even more timeless shirt, a new-in cotton design by M&S.

Jeans and a shirt is a timeless combination, and while a white button-up is the prevailing spring capsule wardrobe hero, Cat added a contemporary spin by opting for a pale blue shirt with white collar and cuffs, lifting her look from casual to more polished, adding an androgynous, tailored feel.

Finishing off her look with a pair of barely perceivable tan boots from LK Bennett, the style has now sold out, but it's one that Cat relies on regularly to accent everything from boho dresses to her favourite denim ensembles, proving the versatility of the best knee-high boots.

Cat Deeley proves a shirt and jeans is a failsafe spring look

(Image credit: By Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Get Cat's exact look

Exact Match M&S Pure Cotton Contrast Detail Oversized Shirt £36 at M&S This pure cotton shirt not only packs a stylish punch, but it's pure cotton fabric means it's also breathable. With contrasting collar and cuffs to the main body of the shirt, this design is a classic with a contemporary spin that takes it from workwear to casual with ease. Exact match wolfandbadger £245 at Wolf & Badger Cat Deeley is regularly spotted in designer denim brand Donna Ida, and the wide-leg Minnie jeans in particular are one of her most worn styles. The waist adjusting details and utilitarian pockets add a high-end spin that sets these true blues apart. Polo Ralph Lauren Contrast-Trim Long-Sleeve Shirt £138 (was £210) at FarFetch A blue body with white collar and cuffs has quite a nostalgic office-ready feel, but pairing your two-tone shirt with a more fashion-forward item helps to add the contemporary spin needed to make this stylish look work for smart casual moments. Next Mid Blue High Rise Stretch Wide Leg Jeans £32 at Next You don't have to pay designer prices to get great denim, as high street favourite Next shows with this wide-leg pair of jeans. A mid-rise waist, and stretch fit adds comfort to this classic style that you'll wear on repeat through the spring season. With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend Exaggerated Cuff: Fine Poplin, Sky Blue £100 at WNU One of our favourite shirt brands, while this design is fully in the sky blue, take note of the exaggerated cuffs that give this button-up added flair. If the two-tone design is not for you, look for other fresh, new details to take your shirt from staple to style winner. M&S The Wide-Leg Jeans £36 at M&S With a high waist and wide-leg fit, this is one of the many stellar jean styles at M&S this season. When it comes to budget-friendly denim, this British clothing brand is really taking the high street by storm this season. A mid blue wash is a great casual, neutral hue too.

Cat Deeley is a source of style inspiration for a reason, and clearly taking note of the slightly cloudier weather we've had over the last couple of days, like many, when considering 'what should I wear today', Cat reached for a trusty pair of well-loved jeans to base her outfit around.

A shirt and jeans combination, like a jeans and a blazer ensemble, is a wardrobe staple, and is a great option for smart casual outfit ideas, as the button-up adds polish, whilst the jeans keep things looking and feeling a little more relaxed.

Staying spring appropriate, and prepared for the potential rain on the cards, Cat finished her look with heeled boots, in a complementary tan hue, a shade that works so well with denim, particularly in the spring. An easy look to recreate, this is an outfit formula that will never fail to make you look and feel put together and acts as a great base for statement jackets and jewellery too.