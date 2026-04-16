Cat Deeley proves that a shirt and wide-leg jeans are a failsafe spring look that never goes out of fashion

Pairing a two-tone shirt with wide-leg, dark blue jeans, Cat Deeley delivered the perfect inspiration for tricky spring weather

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Cat Deeley on ITV This Morning
(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
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Cat Deeley made dressing for spring seem effortless once more, as she stepped out onto the ITV This Morning set for her final show of the week. Wearing a pair of wide-leg dark blue jeans by Donna Ida, a style we have seen her in many times before, the presenter paired her classic denim with an even more timeless shirt, a new-in cotton design by M&S.

Jeans and a shirt is a timeless combination, and while a white button-up is the prevailing spring capsule wardrobe hero, Cat added a contemporary spin by opting for a pale blue shirt with white collar and cuffs, lifting her look from casual to more polished, adding an androgynous, tailored feel.

Cat Deeley proves a shirt and jeans is a failsafe spring look

&#039;This Morning&#039; TV show, London, UK Ben Shephard, Cat Deeley

(Image credit: By Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Get Cat's exact look

Cat Deeley is a source of style inspiration for a reason, and clearly taking note of the slightly cloudier weather we've had over the last couple of days, like many, when considering 'what should I wear today', Cat reached for a trusty pair of well-loved jeans to base her outfit around.

A shirt and jeans combination, like a jeans and a blazer ensemble, is a wardrobe staple, and is a great option for smart casual outfit ideas, as the button-up adds polish, whilst the jeans keep things looking and feeling a little more relaxed.

Staying spring appropriate, and prepared for the potential rain on the cards, Cat finished her look with heeled boots, in a complementary tan hue, a shade that works so well with denim, particularly in the spring. An easy look to recreate, this is an outfit formula that will never fail to make you look and feel put together and acts as a great base for statement jackets and jewellery too.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

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