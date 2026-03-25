Cat Deeley just gave jeans and a blazer an elegant makeover with this chic colour palette

While Cat Deeley has been introducing some more spring-ready colours into her This Morning outfits, she returned to neutrals for her final look of the week.

Wearing the black Molly mid-rise sculpt skinny jeans from River Island, which she’s worn before on the show, she tucked their flatteringfitted legs into LK Bennett’s Eliza black tassel ruched suede ankle boots for a sleek, monochrome style.

Bringing contrast into her look with a paisley-patterned blouse, her white blazer brightened the final look, adding polish to the smart-casual ensemble. Cat's go-to River Island pair elongates the leg thanks to a mid-rise waist and sculpting, fitted shape.

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(Image credit: By: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Recreate Cat Deeley's Monochrome Style

Cat’s outfit is a masterclass in how to wear monochrome without looking severe. A timeless black and white colour combination always looks polished, but Cat's choice of skinny jeans adds a more relaxed finish to the chic blazer and printed shirt ensemble.

Playing into one of the biggest denim trends for 2026: dark wash denim, Cat regularly wears River Island jeans, and a dark wash always feels polished and put together, especially when it comes to jeans and a blazer outfits.

Cat leaned into this more elevated look by pairing her jeans and blazer combination with a blouse. Sticking to the black and white colour palette, the paisley print added interest and detail, while the V-neckline complemented the unbuttoned silhouette of her blazer. A smart, yet pared-back look that used a timeless palette but with a contemporary finish.

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