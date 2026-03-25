Cat Deeley just gave jeans and a blazer an elegant makeover with this chic colour palette

Her sculpting skinny jeans are the perfect base for building spring outfits, and they're from the high street

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Cat Deeley wearing Farm Rio midi skirt on This Morning on 26 January, 2026
(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
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While Cat Deeley has been introducing some more spring-ready colours into her This Morning outfits, she returned to neutrals for her final look of the week.

Wearing the black Molly mid-rise sculpt skinny jeans from River Island, which she’s worn before on the show, she tucked their flatteringfitted legs into LK Bennett’s Eliza black tassel ruched suede ankle boots for a sleek, monochrome style.

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Cat Deeley on &#039;This Morning&#039; TV show. Asset ID: 16790398k

(Image credit: By: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Recreate Cat Deeley's Monochrome Style

Cat’s outfit is a masterclass in how to wear monochrome without looking severe. A timeless black and white colour combination always looks polished, but Cat's choice of skinny jeans adds a more relaxed finish to the chic blazer and printed shirt ensemble.

Playing into one of the biggest denim trends for 2026: dark wash denim, Cat regularly wears River Island jeans, and a dark wash always feels polished and put together, especially when it comes to jeans and a blazer outfits.

Cat leaned into this more elevated look by pairing her jeans and blazer combination with a blouse. Sticking to the black and white colour palette, the paisley print added interest and detail, while the V-neckline complemented the unbuttoned silhouette of her blazer. A smart, yet pared-back look that used a timeless palette but with a contemporary finish.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

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