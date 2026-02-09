Cat Deeley's cool cream look with pointed-toe boots is the chicest step into spring we've seen so far. This neutral palette always looks elegant

Cat Deeley always looks amazing while presenting This Morning, and her gorgeous trend-ticking yet wearable wardrobe is like a daily dose of style inspiration for us all. Whether it’s a shirt and tie or a colour-pop jumper, we genuinely love everything that Cat wears, and one of her latest combinations is most definitely up there with her best.

The presenter looked elegantly cosy in a knitted roll neck by Uniqlo and a pair of pinstripe trousers by Anine Bing, and the two cream-coloured separates worked together beautifully to create a calm and seriously chic vibe that's ideal as we move towards spring.

Adding a little more oomph to her otherwise peaceful pairing, we like that Cat completed her look with a pair of black heeled boots by Boden and plenty of shiny gold jewels, too. The cosy-meets-glam combination was a total winner, and the star’s choice of lined trousers brought a smarter spin to her casual top, making it a great one to emulate for a day at the office or as a sharper look for the weekend. Love it as much as we do? You can recreate Cat’s fresh look with the hero buys below.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Shop the Look

M&S Pure Merino Wool Roll Neck Jumper £36 at M&S This super soft merino wool jumper will keep you cosy in style. Wear it with similar colours like the star or simply buddy it up with your best wide-leg jeans. EXACT MATCH Anine Bing Lou Trousers £265 at FARFETCH It's easy to see why Cat chose this pinstripe pair. The crisp, wide-leg cut is both flattering and smart and will make a wise addition to any spring capsule wardrobe for years to come. Zara Leather Heeled Ankle Boots £69.99 at Zara It looks like Cat's exact Boden boots have sold out now but this very similar heeled pair will do the job nicely. The soft leather style will make a great footnote to an endless amount of outfits.

Shop More Trousers

Nobody's Child Cream Pinstripe Wide Leg Trousers £75 at Nobody's Child An elasticated waist makes this pair of bottoms a little more comfy to wear all day. Team with the matching top or add a simple knit like Cat. Hush Linen Blend Petunia Wide Leg Trousers £90 at Hush A light and breathable linen fabric means that this striped pair will be comfortable and wonderfully breezy to wear as the weather starts to warm up. River Island Beige Stripe Wide Leg Jeans £52 at River Island If denim is more your thing, try these linear print jeans that will recreate the look but with a more relaxed feel that is perfect for a low-key weekend.

The soft creamy neutrals of Cat's outfit feel a bit like a wardrobe palette cleanse after a long winter of darker hues and heavy prints, and it's a chic way to move your look towards springtime while keeping cosy.

Off-whites and beige pieces work brilliantly together, but if you invest in a pair of pinstripe trousers in a cream colour way, you will have plenty of other options when it comes to styling too. You can easily use your crisp bottoms to tone down some of the brighter fashion colour trends of 2026, like flashy red, hot pink or grassy green - your soft-hued bottoms will calm even the shoutiest of tops in the chicest way.

Cat is a big fan of wearing boots with wide-leg trouser silhouettes, as it offers a seamless transition from trouser to shoe, as the boot tucks up and under her trousers. Opting for a darker boot, the star highlights the pinstripe and continues that elongating linear pattern, which is only enhanced by the leg-extending pointed toe.