Cat Deeley's cosy look ticks off this season's heritage trend in the most perfect way
The presenter wowed in a snuggly knit and patterned trouser combination
After all the glamour and sparkle of December, it can sometimes be tricky to find wardrobe inspiration at this time of year. I often get stuck in a style rut in January, as I can feel a little bored with wintery pieces that I’ve worn on repeat over the last few weeks. When the weather is gloomy, it’s all about keeping warm and cosy.
Cat Deeley’s latest trend-ticking ensemble is the answer to my wardrobe woes. Presenting ‘This Morning’ earlier this week, the star wore an oversized cream roll neck jumper by River Island, with a pair of brown checked trousers by Brora and a pair of tan ankle boots. The look was classic, but the combination of colours felt fresh for now, and it showcased this season’s heritage aesthetic beautifully.
As well as looking great, the slouchy-fit knitwear was weather-ready too. This is a stylish and practical look to emulate over the coming weeks. Sadly, Cat’s exact jumper has sold out now, but you can find a similar piece as well as her exact trousers below.
Shop the Look
Exact Match
Flared trousers like these are flattering on curves but just remember to stick to fitted or tucked in pieces on your top half to avoid looking swamped in fabric.
The chunky ribbed cuffs and high neck on this sweater are very simialr to Cat's knitwear and will look equally as special with tweed trousers as it will with your favourite barrel leg jeans.
A pair of brown ankle boots will work with pretty much any outfit in your winter capsule wardrobe. Use this understated pair to finish everything from jeans to a floaty maxi dress.
Shop More Trousers
Not sure what shoes to wear with wide-leg trousers? Wear this classic pair with similarly-toned trainers or a classic pair of court shoes.
A pair of tweed or checked trousers will make a great addition to any wardrobe this season and will carry you through to spring with ease, as they are more versatile than you might expect and can work with plenty of tops. The vintage-inspired print manages to feel very classic while being on trend, so you can wear it now and for years to come.
Style yours like Cat and opt for cosy knitwear and boots, or give your bottoms a totally different spin with a denim shirt and pumps. For a sharper take on the heritage look, add a cord blazer and a pussybow blouse.
