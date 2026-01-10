Jump to category:
Back To Top

Cat Deeley's cosy look ticks off this season's heritage trend in the most perfect way

The presenter wowed in a snuggly knit and patterned trouser combination

Matilda Stanley's avatar
By
published
in News
a headshot of cat deeley
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Jump to category:

After all the glamour and sparkle of December, it can sometimes be tricky to find wardrobe inspiration at this time of year. I often get stuck in a style rut in January, as I can feel a little bored with wintery pieces that I’ve worn on repeat over the last few weeks. When the weather is gloomy, it’s all about keeping warm and cosy.

Cat Deeley’s latest trend-ticking ensemble is the answer to my wardrobe woes. Presenting ‘This Morning’ earlier this week, the star wore an oversized cream roll neck jumper by River Island, with a pair of brown checked trousers by Brora and a pair of tan ankle boots. The look was classic, but the combination of colours felt fresh for now, and it showcased this season’s heritage aesthetic beautifully.

As well as looking great, the slouchy-fit knitwear was weather-ready too. This is a stylish and practical look to emulate over the coming weeks. Sadly, Cat’s exact jumper has sold out now, but you can find a similar piece as well as her exact trousers below.

CAT DEELEY WEARING A JUMPER AND TWEED TROUSER OUTFIT

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Shop the Look

Shop More Trousers

A pair of tweed or checked trousers will make a great addition to any wardrobe this season and will carry you through to spring with ease, as they are more versatile than you might expect and can work with plenty of tops. The vintage-inspired print manages to feel very classic while being on trend, so you can wear it now and for years to come.

Style yours like Cat and opt for cosy knitwear and boots, or give your bottoms a totally different spin with a denim shirt and pumps. For a sharper take on the heritage look, add a cord blazer and a pussybow blouse.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top