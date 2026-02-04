Cat Deeley's fire engine red jumper and jeans outfit is the antidote to dull winter dressing

The winter weather is really starting to drag, and as I stood sodden on the train platform, in a sea of black and grey outfits, it struck me just how much all of our wardrobes could do with a little pick-me-up, and Cat Deeley's latest look feels like the antidote.

Appearing on This Morning in what can only be described as a fire engine red jumper and a pair of cool wide-leg jeans, the presenter's outfit was as bright and joyful as her personality and was the joyful fashion inspiration early February demanded.

Red is set to be a highly influential fashion colour trend for 2026, so expect to see a lot more of this hue all over the high street and on your favourite celebrities this spring. Cat's high-neck, flared, three-quarter-sleeve sweater is from Zara and is still in stock in all sizes.

Cat Deeley's joyful red jumper is from the high street

(Image credit: 'This Morning' TV show, London, UK Ben Shephard, Cat Deeley, Wunmi Mosaku By: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Asset ID: 16512934l)

Get the look

An easy throw-on-and-go piece. The slightly shorter hemline makes it ideal for teaming with high-waisted jeans or skirts, as it can either tuck in or just kiss your waistband. This helps to nip you in at the waist for an hourglass finish.

The wide sleeve adds some fun and gentle drama to the look, while the shorter sleeve helps to balance out the higher neckline and also ensures that as the weather warms into spring, you'll still get plenty of wear from this one.

Cat Deeley shared her look to Instagram stories prior to the show, tagging Donna Ida as the brand of her jeans, and she has worn the high-waisted, wide-leg Minnie design multiple times, and I suspect this is a re-wear of one of her favourite styles.

To finish off her look, Cat opts for a pair of LK Bennett, black leather boots, and it's impossible to know if they are knee-high or shorter ankle boots, as either would work over a spacious, wide-leg jean, and both offer a stylish, weather-proof finish.