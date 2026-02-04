Cat Deeley's fire engine red jumper and jeans outfit is the antidote to dull winter dressing

If your wardrobe needs a dopamine boost, look no further

Rivkie Baum's avatar
By
published
in News
Cat Deeley at ITV Palooza
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

The winter weather is really starting to drag, and as I stood sodden on the train platform, in a sea of black and grey outfits, it struck me just how much all of our wardrobes could do with a little pick-me-up, and Cat Deeley's latest look feels like the antidote.

Appearing on This Morning in what can only be described as a fire engine red jumper and a pair of cool wide-leg jeans, the presenter's outfit was as bright and joyful as her personality and was the joyful fashion inspiration early February demanded.

Cat Deeley's joyful red jumper is from the high street

&#039;This Morning&#039; TV show, London, UK Ben Shephard, Cat Deeley, Wunmi Mosaku By: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

(Image credit: 'This Morning' TV show, London, UK Ben Shephard, Cat Deeley, Wunmi Mosaku By: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Asset ID: 16512934l)

Get the look

An easy throw-on-and-go piece. The slightly shorter hemline makes it ideal for teaming with high-waisted jeans or skirts, as it can either tuck in or just kiss your waistband. This helps to nip you in at the waist for an hourglass finish.

The wide sleeve adds some fun and gentle drama to the look, while the shorter sleeve helps to balance out the higher neckline and also ensures that as the weather warms into spring, you'll still get plenty of wear from this one.

Cat Deeley shared her look to Instagram stories prior to the show, tagging Donna Ida as the brand of her jeans, and she has worn the high-waisted, wide-leg Minnie design multiple times, and I suspect this is a re-wear of one of her favourite styles.

To finish off her look, Cat opts for a pair of LK Bennett, black leather boots, and it's impossible to know if they are knee-high or shorter ankle boots, as either would work over a spacious, wide-leg jean, and both offer a stylish, weather-proof finish.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.