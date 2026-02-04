Cat Deeley's fire engine red jumper and jeans outfit is the antidote to dull winter dressing
If your wardrobe needs a dopamine boost, look no further
The winter weather is really starting to drag, and as I stood sodden on the train platform, in a sea of black and grey outfits, it struck me just how much all of our wardrobes could do with a little pick-me-up, and Cat Deeley's latest look feels like the antidote.
Appearing on This Morning in what can only be described as a fire engine red jumper and a pair of cool wide-leg jeans, the presenter's outfit was as bright and joyful as her personality and was the joyful fashion inspiration early February demanded.
Red is set to be a highly influential fashion colour trend for 2026, so expect to see a lot more of this hue all over the high street and on your favourite celebrities this spring. Cat's high-neck, flared, three-quarter-sleeve sweater is from Zara and is still in stock in all sizes.
Cat Deeley's joyful red jumper is from the high street
Get the look
Exact Match
The length of this jumper hits at the waist, making it ideal for teaming with high waisted denim, like Cat's, or with skirts that sit high on your waistline. You could even slip this top over a column dress for added warmth and the shorter hem length will ensure your frame isn't overwhelmed.
Exact match
This is a style of jeans I have spotted Cat in before and suspect she is wearing the same style here. Crafting some of the best jeans, Donna Ida's wide-leg is a particular favourite of the presenters. The buckles at the top will help you to adjust the fit on your waist for a snug finish.
Cat Deeley regularly wears longer boots under trousers, and I imagine she is wearing a pair of boots we have likely seen her in before. With an elongated, pointed toe, this pair of black leather boots will help to lengthen your legs, thanks to the point, while the chunky heel adds stability.
Offering a similar look and feel, but with a more streamlined shape, this short sleeved jumper with chunky roll neck is a cosy addition to any winter capsule wardrobe, but the shorter sleeve definitely gives it longevity into spring. Slip this under blazers for work, or with jeans for the weekend.
If you're looking for slimming jeans, then this shaping pair has built in support to help sculpt, lift and contour your middle. With a high waist to hold you in, but a wide-leg to balance out your shape, this cut of jean is ideal for teaming with slightly shorter tops so the fabric at the hem of the trouser is where the volume is.
I'm a big fan of a flat pair of boots. Easy to pull on, ideal for all day wear and great for commuting in, these chic but timeless leather boots are from British clothing brand M&S. The high street retailer really has marked itself out as an excellent place to shop for on trend and timeless footwear.
An easy throw-on-and-go piece. The slightly shorter hemline makes it ideal for teaming with high-waisted jeans or skirts, as it can either tuck in or just kiss your waistband. This helps to nip you in at the waist for an hourglass finish.
The wide sleeve adds some fun and gentle drama to the look, while the shorter sleeve helps to balance out the higher neckline and also ensures that as the weather warms into spring, you'll still get plenty of wear from this one.
Cat Deeley shared her look to Instagram stories prior to the show, tagging Donna Ida as the brand of her jeans, and she has worn the high-waisted, wide-leg Minnie design multiple times, and I suspect this is a re-wear of one of her favourite styles.
To finish off her look, Cat opts for a pair of LK Bennett, black leather boots, and it's impossible to know if they are knee-high or shorter ankle boots, as either would work over a spacious, wide-leg jean, and both offer a stylish, weather-proof finish.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
