Cat Deeley just gave jeans and a jumper a 2026 makeover with spring's most optimistic fashion colour trend

Cat Deeley was spotted in a sunshine yellow knit while presenting This Morning, styled with some mid-wash wide-leg jeans and supple suede ankle boots, it was a fresh styling combination that seemed to be anticipating spring's arrival.

Sunshine yellow is a key player in the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026, and if you're wondering how to embrace this optimistic shade, Deeley's soft cashmere jumper from Zara confirms that lightweight knitwear is one of the chicest ways to do so.

Although her exact jumper has now sold out, there are plenty of lively yellow knits on the high street, including this bestselling crew neck jumper from M&S, with the trending shade and relaxed design.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cat teamed her yellow cashmere jumper with some light wash wide-leg jeans from Reiss that featured an almost floor-length design. In terms of footwear, she wore tanned suede ankle boots, again from Reiss; sizes are limited in her exact boots, and her jeans have officially sold out.

Shop Cat's Look

This is the kind of smart casual outfit combination that I can see myself throwing together for those transitional days between winter and spring. Heeled boots immediately elevate the laid-back feel of denim, making them suitable for office days or even a low-key dinner reservation, and for a sharp finishing touch, try this outfit with a timeless trench coat.

The great thing about vibrant yellow tones is that they work hard to elevate otherwise neutral outfits. Yellow knitwear will work seamlessly alongside almost any denim shade, from light wash to indigo, or wear as part of your white jeans outfits for a bright, airy look.

Last year, we saw the rise of light buttery yellows; however, this year, more vibrant, pigmented variations are going to take centre stage. If you've already figured out how to wear butter yellow, you'll find the more vivid shades just as wearable.