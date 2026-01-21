Cat Deeley just gave jeans and a jumper a 2026 makeover with spring's most optimistic fashion colour trend
Looking to add some vibrancy to your wardrobe? Cat Deeley's sunny knitwear offers the best on-trend inspiration
Cat Deeley was spotted in a sunshine yellow knit while presenting This Morning, styled with some mid-wash wide-leg jeans and supple suede ankle boots, it was a fresh styling combination that seemed to be anticipating spring's arrival.
Sunshine yellow is a key player in the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026, and if you're wondering how to embrace this optimistic shade, Deeley's soft cashmere jumper from Zara confirms that lightweight knitwear is one of the chicest ways to do so.
Although her exact jumper has now sold out, there are plenty of lively yellow knits on the high street, including this bestselling crew neck jumper from M&S, with the trending shade and relaxed design.
Cat teamed her yellow cashmere jumper with some light wash wide-leg jeans from Reiss that featured an almost floor-length design. In terms of footwear, she wore tanned suede ankle boots, again from Reiss; sizes are limited in her exact boots, and her jeans have officially sold out.
Shop Cat's Look
exact match
These suede stiletto ankle boots are the kind of footwear that works for a range of occasions and dress codes. From elevating everyday denim to working with smart tailoring and floaty dresses, but hurry, sizes are limited.
This is the kind of smart casual outfit combination that I can see myself throwing together for those transitional days between winter and spring. Heeled boots immediately elevate the laid-back feel of denim, making them suitable for office days or even a low-key dinner reservation, and for a sharp finishing touch, try this outfit with a timeless trench coat.
The great thing about vibrant yellow tones is that they work hard to elevate otherwise neutral outfits. Yellow knitwear will work seamlessly alongside almost any denim shade, from light wash to indigo, or wear as part of your white jeans outfits for a bright, airy look.
Last year, we saw the rise of light buttery yellows; however, this year, more vibrant, pigmented variations are going to take centre stage. If you've already figured out how to wear butter yellow, you'll find the more vivid shades just as wearable.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
