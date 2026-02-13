Jump to category:
Back To Top

Ignore this outdated fashion rule - Helen Skelton's Argyle knit and skirt prove burgundy and pink is a stunning combination

You might think these shades wouldn't go but they're part of the same colour family which makes for a chic contrast

Emma Shacklock's avatar
By
published
in News
Helen Skelton attends the TV Choice Awards 2026 at Hilton Park Lane on February 02, 2026
(Image credit: Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Jump to category:

There are so many unofficial fashion rules when it comes to mixing and matching different colours and wearing pink and red together is one that I definitely ignore. I’m not the only one either as Helen Skelton has been loving a traditional Argyle-patterned cardigan in recent months and it features pops of burgundy and blossom-pink.

She just re-wore this affordable - and now sadly sold-out - Primark cardigan on BBC Morning Live, styled with a patent burgundy skirt and matching pointy boots. The base tone of this collared knit is a soft dove grey which is a big spring/summer fashion colour trend for 2026, as is pastel pink.

Shop Pink and Burgundy Knits Like Helen's

Complete The Look

Argyle patterns have been incredibly popular over the winter and there’s no reason why you can’t continue to wear them into spring, especially if the shades are seasonal.

Helen’s cardigan is made more springy thanks to the light pink and although it’s a big colour contrast against the dark red, they both have a similar undertone. Because of this, they complement each other well and it’s why I’ve always loved styling them together.

To amp up the burgundy, the TV star loosely tucked her knitwear into the waistband of a dark red patent leather skirt. She’s worn a similar combination before but this is the first time we’ve seen Helen Skelton, who’s styled by the brilliant Alexandra Young, pair these pieces with boots.

Her pointy burgundy heeled boots could just be seen underneath her skirt and because they were the same tone they almost flowed into one another, creating a very leg-elongating effect. Boots are still a staple in many people's spring capsule wardrobes and I suspect the presenter was wearing knee-highs, though ankle boots would work too.

The key with a skirt as long as hers is to pick boots that go up higher than the hem to avoid having a tiny amount of ankle being visible and breaking up the seamless silhouette. Mixing the different textures of the shiny leather and the soft cardigan was a lovely way to give her outfit dimension and the burgundy tied in with the knitwear.

Helen could easily have gone for a black skirt and boots as that would’ve worked with the grey, but this was more fun and put the focus back on the cardigan.

When you’re styling pink and burgundy together you don’t have to go as all-out as she did, as a patterned jumper or cardi would also look great with classic blue jeans and white trainers.

However, even adding an extra touch of one of the colours with your accessories, makeup or even nail polish would tie the whole look together beautifully. Alternatively, you could go bolder still and colour block with different items rather than going for a piece that already combines these two shades.

Helen Skelton’s way is a little simpler, though, and she seems to love her skirt and cardigan combination. In October she wore this Primark knit with another leather pencil skirt and tan suede court heels to put a slightly smarter twist on things.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top