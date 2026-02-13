Ignore this outdated fashion rule - Helen Skelton's Argyle knit and skirt prove burgundy and pink is a stunning combination

There are so many unofficial fashion rules when it comes to mixing and matching different colours and wearing pink and red together is one that I definitely ignore. I’m not the only one either as Helen Skelton has been loving a traditional Argyle-patterned cardigan in recent months and it features pops of burgundy and blossom-pink.

She just re-wore this affordable - and now sadly sold-out - Primark cardigan on BBC Morning Live, styled with a patent burgundy skirt and matching pointy boots. The base tone of this collared knit is a soft dove grey which is a big spring/summer fashion colour trend for 2026, as is pastel pink.

This neutral helped to balance out the red and pink and make the design overall more understated and chic.

A post shared by Carlymediamakeup (@carlymediamakeup) A photo posted by on

Shop Pink and Burgundy Knits Like Helen's

Boden Eleanor Argyle Knitted Tank £71.40 (was £119) at Boden You can wear this knitted vest as a top in its own right or layer it over long-sleeved T-shirts or shirts to add not only extra warmth, but another style element. The material features wool and cotton, and the beige, white, pink and red colourway is so pretty. Boden Merino High Neck Jumper £71.40 (was £119) at Boden The main body of this high-neck jumper is light beige, which is a lovely neutral base to balance out the burgundy sleeves and hints of pink. It's made from 100% premium merino wool and it's designed to fall between the waist and the hip. Karen Millen Alpaca-Wool Blend Cardi £118.15 (was £139) at Karen Millen Currently reduced in the sale, this cardigan features alpaca and wool in the material and is designed to have a relaxed fit. It has a crew-neckline with a contrasting trim and the grey, pink and red tones complement each other beautifully.

Complete The Look

Phase Eight Antoinette Pu Midi Skirt £69 (was £99) at Phase Eight Coming in a trending burgundy shade, this faux leather midi skirt falls to an elegant length and has handy pockets at the sides. You can go all-out and style with matching maroon items or else go for a pop of pink or grey like Helen did. Dune Burgundy Ovation Boots £149 at Dune These are the perfect boots for date nights or other occasions where you want a little more elevation. They're crafted from smooth burgundy leather and have a pointed toe and handy side zip. Pair with everything from a midi dress to jeans and a shirt. Zara Faux Leather Belted Midi Skirt £35.99 at Zara Affordable and chic, this faux leather midi skirt has a textured finish to it and comes with a belt to cinch it in at the waist. It's high-rise and although it's described as burgundy there's a lovely brown undertone that makes it even more versatile.

Argyle patterns have been incredibly popular over the winter and there’s no reason why you can’t continue to wear them into spring, especially if the shades are seasonal.

Helen’s cardigan is made more springy thanks to the light pink and although it’s a big colour contrast against the dark red, they both have a similar undertone. Because of this, they complement each other well and it’s why I’ve always loved styling them together.

To amp up the burgundy, the TV star loosely tucked her knitwear into the waistband of a dark red patent leather skirt. She’s worn a similar combination before but this is the first time we’ve seen Helen Skelton, who’s styled by the brilliant Alexandra Young, pair these pieces with boots.

A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton) A photo posted by on

Her pointy burgundy heeled boots could just be seen underneath her skirt and because they were the same tone they almost flowed into one another, creating a very leg-elongating effect. Boots are still a staple in many people's spring capsule wardrobes and I suspect the presenter was wearing knee-highs, though ankle boots would work too.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The key with a skirt as long as hers is to pick boots that go up higher than the hem to avoid having a tiny amount of ankle being visible and breaking up the seamless silhouette. Mixing the different textures of the shiny leather and the soft cardigan was a lovely way to give her outfit dimension and the burgundy tied in with the knitwear.

Helen could easily have gone for a black skirt and boots as that would’ve worked with the grey, but this was more fun and put the focus back on the cardigan.

A post shared by BBC The One Show (@bbctheoneshow) A photo posted by on

When you’re styling pink and burgundy together you don’t have to go as all-out as she did, as a patterned jumper or cardi would also look great with classic blue jeans and white trainers.

However, even adding an extra touch of one of the colours with your accessories, makeup or even nail polish would tie the whole look together beautifully. Alternatively, you could go bolder still and colour block with different items rather than going for a piece that already combines these two shades.

Helen Skelton’s way is a little simpler, though, and she seems to love her skirt and cardigan combination. In October she wore this Primark knit with another leather pencil skirt and tan suede court heels to put a slightly smarter twist on things.