Ignore this outdated fashion rule - Helen Skelton's Argyle knit and skirt prove burgundy and pink is a stunning combination
You might think these shades wouldn't go but they're part of the same colour family which makes for a chic contrast
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
woman&home Daily
Get all the latest beauty, fashion, home, health and wellbeing advice and trends, plus all the latest celebrity news and more.
Monthly
woman&home Royal Report
Get all the latest news from the Palace, including in-depth analysis, the best in royal fashion, and upcoming events from our royal experts.
Monthly
woman&home Book Club
Foster your love of reading with our all-new online book club, filled with editor picks, author insights and much more.
Monthly
woman&home Cosmic Report
Astrologer Kirsty Gallagher explores key astrological transits and themes, meditations, practices and crystals to help navigate the weeks ahead.
There are so many unofficial fashion rules when it comes to mixing and matching different colours and wearing pink and red together is one that I definitely ignore. I’m not the only one either as Helen Skelton has been loving a traditional Argyle-patterned cardigan in recent months and it features pops of burgundy and blossom-pink.
She just re-wore this affordable - and now sadly sold-out - Primark cardigan on BBC Morning Live, styled with a patent burgundy skirt and matching pointy boots. The base tone of this collared knit is a soft dove grey which is a big spring/summer fashion colour trend for 2026, as is pastel pink.
This neutral helped to balance out the red and pink and make the design overall more understated and chic.
A post shared by Carlymediamakeup (@carlymediamakeup)
A photo posted by on
Shop Pink and Burgundy Knits Like Helen's
Complete The Look
Argyle patterns have been incredibly popular over the winter and there’s no reason why you can’t continue to wear them into spring, especially if the shades are seasonal.
Helen’s cardigan is made more springy thanks to the light pink and although it’s a big colour contrast against the dark red, they both have a similar undertone. Because of this, they complement each other well and it’s why I’ve always loved styling them together.
To amp up the burgundy, the TV star loosely tucked her knitwear into the waistband of a dark red patent leather skirt. She’s worn a similar combination before but this is the first time we’ve seen Helen Skelton, who’s styled by the brilliant Alexandra Young, pair these pieces with boots.
A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)
A photo posted by on
Her pointy burgundy heeled boots could just be seen underneath her skirt and because they were the same tone they almost flowed into one another, creating a very leg-elongating effect. Boots are still a staple in many people's spring capsule wardrobes and I suspect the presenter was wearing knee-highs, though ankle boots would work too.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The key with a skirt as long as hers is to pick boots that go up higher than the hem to avoid having a tiny amount of ankle being visible and breaking up the seamless silhouette. Mixing the different textures of the shiny leather and the soft cardigan was a lovely way to give her outfit dimension and the burgundy tied in with the knitwear.
Helen could easily have gone for a black skirt and boots as that would’ve worked with the grey, but this was more fun and put the focus back on the cardigan.
A post shared by BBC The One Show (@bbctheoneshow)
A photo posted by on
When you’re styling pink and burgundy together you don’t have to go as all-out as she did, as a patterned jumper or cardi would also look great with classic blue jeans and white trainers.
However, even adding an extra touch of one of the colours with your accessories, makeup or even nail polish would tie the whole look together beautifully. Alternatively, you could go bolder still and colour block with different items rather than going for a piece that already combines these two shades.
Helen Skelton’s way is a little simpler, though, and she seems to love her skirt and cardigan combination. In October she wore this Primark knit with another leather pencil skirt and tan suede court heels to put a slightly smarter twist on things.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.